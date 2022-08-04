The best Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales and deals 2022: 35% off cooling beds

This month’s Cocoon by Sealy mattress discounts will get you 35% off any Chill mattress plus up to $199 of free bedding (opens in new tab). That’s a fantastic deal on a top-rated cooling mattress. Cocoon by Sealy's Chill mattresses (one is memory foam, the other is a hybrid) each offer an impressive level of comfort and cooling for an affordable price. With 35% off, you can get a queen size from $799 (was $1,239) and walk away with a free cooling pillows and sheets bundles.

We rate the Cocoon by Sealy Chill as the best mattress in America for people who overheat at night yet don’t have the budget for an expensive cooling mattress. If you sleep hot and you have hip and back pain, the best deal for you is on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam, as this mattress offers great pressure relief across the body.

In this latest mattress sale, a queen size Chill Memory Foam is discounted to $799 (was $1,239), while a queen Chill Hybrid is slashed to $1,099 (was $1,699). We’d recommend the hybrid if you sleep very hot and want a bouncier, more responsive mattress that’s firmer than the all-foam option.

Best of all, you don’t have to hunt down any Cocoon by Sealy mattress promo codes as the discounts are applied automatically. Cocoon by Sealy offers a 100-night risk-free trial, plus a 10-year warranty. Both of those are standard for online mattress brands, but they do give you decent coverage and over three months to test-drive your new bed. Here are this month’s best Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales and deals to consider ahead of this year’s Labor Day mattress sales…

The latest Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale gets you 35% off your bill, plus you’ll get up to $199 of free bedding: two cooling pillows and a set of cooling sheets for free. The biggest saving of $700 is found on the Chill Hybrid in a Cal king size (reduced from $1,999 to $1,299), but the queen size Chill Memory Foam is an excellent price too at $799 plus $179 of free bedding.

Which Cocoon by Sealy mattress should you buy?

Choosing a Cocoon by Sealy mattress is simple as there are only two models in the range. The cheaper, medium-firm Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam (from $499 in the sale) is one of the best memory foam mattresses for most people because it adapts and responds to your body’s unique curves, delivering effective pressure relief throughout the night regardless of the position you sleep in. This makes it a great option for back and stomach sleepers, as well as people who suffer from aches and pains.

The Chill Memory Foam also keeps motion transfer to a minimum, making it an ideal choice for restless couples who might otherwise be disturbed by each other's tossing and turning. For an alternative that comes with more free gifts and a 365-night trial, take a look at our Nectar Mattress review. That bed is also discounted to $799 in the Nectar mattress sale, with up to $499 of free bedding.

Comprising both memory foam and fabric-encased coil springs, the Chill Hybrid (from $739 in the sale) has a firmer, bouncier feel than the Chill Memory Foam, helping it to deliver consistent support that would be better suited to back and stomach sleepers. Despite its added bounce, it does a decent job of isolating motion, making it a good choice for couples, though restless sleepers should consider the memory foam option more.

If you like the thought of a hybrid and have more budget to spend, check out our Saatva Classic mattress review. This is a luxury hybrid that’s regularly up to $250 off in the Saatva mattress sale.

Both Chill mattresses are so-named because they feature a cooling cover infused with Phase Change Material designed to absorb and dissipate heat as you sleep. Overheating at night is a major sleep killer, so if you’re struggling to stay cool, investing in one of these affordable cooling beds is a smart move. If they’re out of your price range though, take a look at the cooling options in our best cheap mattress guide instead.

More of the best Cocoon by Sealy mattress deals

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam deals The best Cocoon by Sealy mattress for hip and back pain Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $769–$1,539 Sleeps cooler than other foam beds Contouring foam relieves pressure Fantastic value at $799 for a queen You need a firmer mattress

Packed with Certi-PUR memory foams, this 10-inch mattress will react to your individual body shape and size to provide effective pressure relief throughout the night. As is usually the case with memory foam mattresses, motion transfer is minimal, meaning there's less chance that restlessness will wake your partner.

We also love the cover infused with 'phase-change' material that dissipates body heat to keep you cool from dusk till dawn. It suits all sleeping positions, especially side sleepers. For another side sleeper bed that focuses on cooling comfort, consider the Helix Midnight Mattress, which is often $150 off in the Helix mattress sale.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress ranges in price from $769 for a twin ($499 in the current sale) to $1,539 for a Cal king ($999). The queen size normally costs $1,239 but thanks to this month’s deal you can buy it for $799, which is $440 less than the usual price.

When you add in the nearly $200 worth of free bedding, including the brand’s best pillows for comfier, cooler sleep, and that's an overall saving of around $640.

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid mattress deals The best Cocoon by Sealy mattress for very hot sleepers Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam, fabric-encased coil springs | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,139–$1,999 Cooler feel than the all-foam version Bouncier and more responsive You want a softer bed

Thanks to its combination of memory foam and coils, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid is firmer than its stablemate, making it a great option for back and stomach sleepers in particular. It's also bouncier, though motion transfer is still fairly minimal, while a reinforced steel perimeter will keep you from falling off the bed during the night.

As with the Chill Memory Foam, the Chill Hybrid comes with a cooling cover to keep you from overheating, but this mattress is even more breathable thanks to fabric-encased springs that encourage better airflow.



The downside is that the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid is more expensive than the Chill Memory Foam, with the twin size coming in at $1,139 when not on sale. Thankfully, this is reduced to a much more affordable $739 with the current crop of deals. After that, prices don't rise as steeply as you might expect, with the Cal king costing $1,299 when on sale - a maximum saving of $700.

If you want the Chill Hybrid in a queen size, you'll pay $1,099 at the moment – $600 less than the usual $1,699. All sizes come with free pillows and sheets.

Do you need a Cocoon by Sealy mattress promo code?

No, you don’t need to go hunting for any discount codes when making a purchase in the Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale. Simply choose which of the two Chill mattresses you want, pick a size and the discount will be automatically displayed. It really couldn't be easier. For another brand with easy to shop sales, check out our guide to the latest Nolah mattress sales and discounts.

Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday mattress sale 2022: What we expect

If you're not ready to buy a mattress just yet, don't worry as we highly expect there to be Cocoon by Sealy mattress discounts available during this year’s Black Friday mattress deals, which roll over to Cyber Monday mattress deals.

For the past two years the brand has offered the exact same discount as the one you can get now – 35% off Chill mattresses, plus up to $199 of free bedding. The only difference you may spot is in the baseline price of the mattress, as most brands have been increasing their pricing this year due to inflation and the general rise in the cost of materials and shipping.

So as we don’t expect Cocoon by Sealy to offer any better deals than the current 35% saving, now is actually a great time to buy the Chill mattress in either variation. You’ll also beat the pre-holiday rush in terms of shipping.

If you don’t have the budget to buy just yet but your bed could do with a comfort boost, then take a look at our guide to this year’s best mattress toppers for adding instant support, firmness or cooling as needed.