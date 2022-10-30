The best cooling mattress in 2022 will regulate your temperature as you sleep so you don’t wake up in a hot sweat and disrupt your sleep. If you regularly wake up due to your changing temperature as you sleep, choosing a mattress with built-in cooling technology will allow you to sleep for longer and deeper periods by adjusting your temperature as you sleep – meaning you can enjoy a restful slumber and wake up feeling refreshed.

While our general best mattress guide contains all of our top picks, this ranking is dedicated to just those mattresses aimed at hot sleepers who need a bit of chill in their sleep setup. We've rounded up a selection of what we think are best cooling mattresses around, at a range of budgets and for a range of sleep styles. There are budget buys with breathable foam mattresses, and even smart mattresses that will change temperature as you do.

As well as keeping you up to date with today’s best prices for each mattress we’ve featured below, we’ve also rounded up this month’s biggest mattress sales to help you save money when you need it the most (the Black Friday mattress deals will be kicking off before too long, remember). Now let's get started with our ranking of the best cooling mattresses around.

The best cooling mattresses in 2022 – as chosen by experts

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

1. Nectar Premier Copper The best cooling mattress for most people Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium-firm (6/10) Height: 14 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price (RRP): $1,199 – $2,498 specifications Colour Copper Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Reasons to buy + Best for side sleepers + Good motion isolation + Two forms of temperature regulation Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive mattresses

This memory foam mattress replaces the brand's Lush mattress – and unlike most memory foam mattresses, which can cause you to get hot when you sleep, it uses 4-inches of temperature-regulating gel memory foam, which is said to give you a cooler night's rest.

For extra cooling, the mattress also has a dual-action cooling Copper cover – a material which is not only soft to touch but is said to respond to your changing temperature as you sleep. Best suited to those who sleep on their side and anyone who has back or shoulder issues, this comfortable mattress is also said to have great motion isolation.

Reviewers on the Nectar site give the mattress 4.8 stars out of 5, rating it highly for helping back and shoulder pain, with many happy sleepers claiming how comfortable it is and how it leaves them cool throughout the night. There are regular Nectar mattress sales that mean you shouldn't have to ever pay full price, too.

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress The best budget cooling mattress Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium-firm (6/10) Height: 10 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $769 – $153 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Cocoon By Sealy (opens in new tab) View at Cocoon By Sealy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + One of the cheapest cooling options + Very comfortable + Alleviates back pain Reasons to avoid - Only comfortable and cooling for back sleepers - Firmness levels differed

The Cocoon chill mattress is another memory foam mattress - which also includes layers of comfort foam and polyfoam. However, the cooling aspect comes in the form of the cooling cover.

The brand, which is one of the cheapest cooling mattresses available, has opted for Phase changing material for the cooling cover, which means it cleverly absorbs and dissipates body heat – which is said to cool you down as soon as you start to heat up in bed.

Our review of the bed says it's perfect for back sleepers, as it helps with neutral spine alignment and will help with ‘easing aches and pains’. However, for anyone other than back sleepers the cooling effects may not work as well - as it doesn’t hug you as well on your side.

Customer reviews were mainly positive - with reviewers giving the mattress an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The 5-star reviews praised the mattress's comfort, especially for those who had back pain, while temperature regulation was also a big plus for them. Negative reviews were around the firmness of the mattresses – with some believing it was too hard or not hard enough.

Read more: Should I buy the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress?

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

3. Eight Sleep Pod Pro The best smart cooling mattress Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium - Firm (7/10) Height: 12 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 2 years Price (RRP): $2,995 – $3,695 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen Today's Best Deals View at Eight Sleep (opens in new tab) View at Eight Sleep (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works for every type of sleeper + The app can control the temperature Reasons to avoid - Only a 2-year warranty - Only works with strong wi-fi

This is surely the most luxurious cooling mattress on the list - but it comes with a price tag to match – starting at just under $3000. Said to be perfect for all types of sleepers, whether you sleep on your back, front or side, the medium-to-firm mattress is made with different layers of foam. With five layers, the different foams seem to cater for comfort, cooling and press relieving. The 4-inch foam base sits just under the 4 -inch FlexSpring technology, while air tech layers sit just under the 1-inch Comfort blend layer.

The most advanced part about this bed though is the app, which is connected to the hub. Using the app you can control the temperature of the bed, even each side if you so desire, by allowing tiny amounts of hot or cold water to pump into the top layer of the bed, from the hub. After you’ve set the app up, and set your bedtime, your new smart bed will warm or cool down before you jump in, and if it's not to your liking, you can simply change the temperature via the app – pretty impressive stuff.

Most of the mattress reviews come from Twitter, with one happy customer saying that the smart bed has been a ‘game changer’ for them, while others rave about how the app and mattress have improved their sleep quality – especially in the summer months, during a heatwave.

(Image credit: Ghostbed)

4. GhostBed Luxe mattress The best luxury cooling mattress Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium (5/10) Height: 13 inches Trial length: 101 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 25 years Price (RRP): $1,198 – $2,595 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Reasons to buy + Good motion isolation + Perfect for side sleepers + Average pricing Reasons to avoid - Softer than most mattresses - Retains some heat

This cooling mattress is made from various layers of foam – including a gel memory for comfort, Ghost bounce for pressure relief and a high-density foam at its core. The bed only comes in one firmness level - medium plush, which means it's just right for side sleepers and back sleepers over 130lbs heavy.

However, the two layers which help to keep the mattress cool are the cooling fiber layer and the Ghost Ice fabric cover – which are said to keep you cool even when it's boiling outside. However, our reviewer says that it’s not the coolest mattress they’ve tested and it still retains some heat. When we gave the mattress a full review we found that although it has a medium firmness, it also sank a lot in the middle as we slept, giving our main tester a sore back in the morning. However, both motion transfer and edge support were given a good rating.

Customer reviews, via the company's site, were mainly satisfied with the mattress - with 97% of the verified reviewers giving it a rating of 4.5 or higher. Unlike our review, no one complained about the mattress trapping heat, with one happy customer commenting that it offers the "benefits of memory foam without the heat."

Read more: GhostBed Luxe mattress review

(Image credit: Purple)

5. Purple mattress best cooling mattress for achy joints Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): Medium (5/10) Height: 10 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $719 – $1,798 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Split King, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Purple (opens in new tab) View at Purple (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A cheaper option for a cooling mattress + Grid design helps with temperature control Reasons to avoid - Only comes in medium firmness

If you’re looking for another budget cooling mattress this could be a great option, starting under $800. Made of three layers of foam, plus a top cover, it includes dense support foam, a comfort foam layer and the brand’s Purple GelFlex grid. The grid design is the added feature which makes the bed so cooling for customers – as the 1,400+ air channels make it more breathable than other foams. The grid design is also said to be a supportive cushion for hips and shoulders – so perfect for side and back sleepers.

The cover on the mattress, Purple's SoftFlex cover, is designed for comfort, but also thin and breathable enough to feel the grid design below. Perfect for anyone who wants to feel cool as they sleep, but also feel supported when it comes to their back or other joints.

The mattress has had nearly 23,000 five-star reviews on the site, with happy customers commenting on well they feel supported and comfortable on the bed. Customers who weren’t satisfied complained about how hot they felt in bed, instead of cool, while others thought the firmness levels could be improved.

How to choose the best cooling mattress

It used to be that beds made with memory foam would trap heat, meaning if you sleep hot then you’d avoid a memory foam mattress at all costs. However, companies have come up with new technologies to allow us to sleep cooler and even control the temperature as we sleep.

Some mattresses use breathable foam, allowing airflow through the mattress – as with Purple’s GelFlex grid design – keeping us cool as a result. While memory foam gels and top covers also help to keep the mattress temperature cool. Phase-changing material is used widely in cooling mattresses, as they help to absorb and dissipate body heat.

Smarter technologies are also becoming the norm – with brands such as Pod using tiny tubes of water, pumped into the top layer of the mattress, to help regulate your temperature – all controlled via an app. Your budget and how cool you like to sleep will determine which cooling mattress you choose – but the more you pay the more you’ll get for your money.

Why do I need a cooling mattress?

Ever woken up in a hot sweat in bed and can’t get back to sleep? You’re not alone – a study by Tohoku Fukushi University, in Japan, revealed that heat exposure increases wakefulness and decreases slow wave sleep and rapid eye movement sleep – meaning you won’t just be waking up but your sleep quality will be affected too.

Of course, sometimes we want to be warm, and snuggle up in bed, but if we have the right cooling mattress it will regulate our temperature – making sure we don’t get too cold or hot.

If you tend to sleep hot and it affects the quality of your sleep investing in one of the best cooling mattresses will improve not just how long you sleep, but also your waking life too – as good quality sleep can be one of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle.