Should I buy the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress?

The Nectar Premier Copper is the brand's premium mattress, made with advanced cooling features and extra support. Nectar is one of the brands featured in our best mattress guide, and in our Nectar mattress review we were hugely impressed with the flagship foam mattress. The Premier Copper is Nectar's most expensive mattress, although it's still fairly reasonably priced in the wider mattress world. So is it worth the extra cost? And is it worth buying in the Black Friday mattress sales?

In this guide we'll give you all the details on price, comfort, support and quality to help you decide if the Nectar Premier Copper mattress is right for you. Read on to see what we think of the mattress and the kind of sleepers that it will suit best.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: At a glance

The Nectar Premier Copper mattress is aimed at hot sleepers who like the feel of a memory foam mattress , as it's designed to keep sleepers cool throughout the night. All-foam mattresses are known for trapping heat, but the Nectar Premier Copper has various cooling elements to stop this happening. We think it does an excellent job of this and even rate it as our best cooling mattress .

Nectar Premier Copper specs Type: Memory Foam

Trial period: 365 days

Warranty: Forever

Price MSRP: $1,399 – $2,898

Height: 14 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (Medium Firm)

User review rating: 4.8/5

The mattress is a whopping 14 inches tall, made up of a 9-inch base layer, 1-inch transitional foam and 4 inches of gel memory foam, with a cover made of a blend of copper fibers and polyethylene – the whole mattress aims to keep sleepers from overheating. We think it's particularly suited for side sleepers, who will feel cushioned and supported at pressure points. Lighter and average weight back sleepers will benefit from the gentle hug of this mattress as well, which isn't as soft as most memory foam options.

It's not firm enough for stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build may find they sink into the mattress too far and feel uncomfortable. Nectar makes a hybrid version of the Premier Copper mattress, which will be more supportive for these sleepers. As this is a memory foam mattress, motion isolation is excellent but do be aware of the softer edge support. Overall though, this is a high-quality mattress.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: Prices and deals

The Nectar Premier Copper is the brand's most expensive mattress and we'd place it firmly in the luxury bracket. However, you shouldn't put too much stock in the MSRPs, as regular Nectar mattress sales mean you can almost always grab one of these at a discount. These are the prices for each size:

Twin: MSRP $1,399 / currently $937

MSRP $1,399 / currently $937 Twin XL: MSRP $1,449 / currently $971

MSRP $1,449 / currently $971 Full: MSRP $1,699 / currently $1,138

MSRP $1,699 / currently $1,138 Queen: MSRP $1,799 / currently $1,205

MSRP $1,799 / currently $1,205 King: MSRP $2,099 / currently $1,406

MSRP $2,099 / currently $1,406 Cal King: MSRP $2,099 / currently $1,406

MSRP $2,099 / currently $1,406 Split King: MSRP $2,898 / currently $1,942

Nectar is extremely generous with discounts and offers all year round. There's currently 33% off the Premier Copper mattress and you can add an accessories bundle (pillow, sheets and mattress protector) for just $99 (worth $499). You can keep up to date with all the latest discounts in our mattress sales guide.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: Design and materials

Consisting of five layers, the Nectar Premier Copper is full of materials to keep sleepers cool and comfortable. At the top is a poly-blend cover made of polyethylene and copper fibers, with the copper designed to wick away heat. Underneath is the 4-inch layer of gel memory foam, infused with phase changing materials. These materials allow the layer to adapt to your sleep temperature and the gel keeps the memory foam from feeling hot. This layer also contours to your body shape.

The 1-inch layer of transitional foam adds support and is back up by a 9-inch firm foam base for stability. This makes the mattress extremely solid and gives it structure. At the bottom is a cover that keeps the mattress in place on the floor. Whilst you can unzip and remove this cover, Nectar advises against it for the integrity of the mattress. All the foams used in the Premier Copper are CertiPUR certified, meaning they're free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly.

Bafflingly for such a premium mattress, the cover is not machine washable and stains can only be spot treated. For this reason, we'd highly recommend investing in one of the best mattress protectors to keep the mattress in top condition and free from stains.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: Comfort and support

We'd rate the Premier Copper at 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it a true medium firm mattress. It is slightly firmer than most memory foam mattresses, leading to a little more support. Side sleepers are likely to really enjoy the mattress, with the foam adapting to the contours of the body and providing excellent pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. Lighter and average weight back and combo sleepers should also enjoy the hug of the Premier Copper, which manages to also support the spine and keep it aligned.

Heavier back sleepers of over 200lbs aren't going to get enough support from the Premier Copper and will most probably feel their lower back sinking too far. By the same token, the mattress isn't firm enough for front sleepers, with hips not being supported well enough to prevent pressure points building up.

Memory foam does an excellent job of absorbing motion and the Premier Copper is no exception. You're not going to be disturbed by a restless partner in this bed. But edge support is poor, particularly when sitting on the edge of the bed. It should be no surprise to hear that the mattress also does an excellent job of regulating temperature throughout the night.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Should you buy the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress?

We're big fans of the Nectar Original, which is our reigning best mattress champion and the Nectar Premier Copper is another comfortable and high-quality addition to the Nectar line-up. Nectar also makes the Premier, without the cooling tech and $400 cheaper but, if you're a hot sleeper, the Premier Copper is well worth the extra money.

It's a rare memory foam mattress that allows sleepers to enjoy the traditional ‘hug' of memory foam without overheating, but the Premier Copper contains all the materials you need for a cool night's sleep.

Side sleepers and light / average weight back and combo sleepers should all find this mattress supportive, with it doing a good job cradling pressure points. As we've mentioned, it's too soft for those over 200lbs and front sleepers. Motion absorbing memory foam makes this a good choice for those sharing with a restless sleeper and it's hard to beat the 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: Competitors

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze

If you're looking for a cooling mattress that can also help with neck and back pain, the Tempur-Breeze is a worthwhile investment. Like the Nectar, it's available in all-foam or as a hybrid and guarantees a three-degree cooler sleep.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill

One of the cheapest cooling options available, the Chill is particularly suited to back sleepers and does a good job of alleviating aches and pains in this position. It doesn't hug as well for side sleepers, so they may not feel the benefit of the cooling cover.

GhostBed Luxe

Softer than most beds, the GhostBed Luxe is particularly suited to side sleepers who will benefit from extra cushioning around the hips and shoulders. It's too giving for other styles of sleepers, but motion isolation and edge support are both excellent.