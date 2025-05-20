Save up to $925 on Serta mattresses in Memorial Day sale

When you lie down at the end of a long day, you want to make sure it's onto a mattress that is both comfortable and supportive. That way, you can rest assured your mattress isn't going to get in the way of securing the precious shut-eye your body deserves.

Serta manufactures some of the best mattresses and are currently running a Memorial Day sale where you can save up to $925 at Serta. Offers are available on a select range of mattresses and bases, and we've picked out our favorites down below.

The sale runs through to May 27 2025, so if you're looking to upgrade, then we'd recommend taking a look at which deals are available. If you'd like to explore other ways of saving money at Serta, then head over to our dedicated Serta coupon codes hub.

Serta Save up to $925 on mattresses and bases The Serta Memorial Day sale is in full swing, which means you can save a whopping amount of money on some of the best bed products around. Once you've chosen your desired mattress, Serta will let you know which bases qualify for the maximum discounts. Expires May 27 2025

Our top picks from Serta

Save up to $925 OFFER ONE Buy Serta iComfort Pro or Serta iComfort mattresses and a baselogic adjustable foundation and save up to $625. A mattress that features an exclusive 5 support zones for improved spinal alignment, 100% naturally-derived latex foam and an advanced cooling system for premium all-foam comfort.

Save up to $625 OFFER TWO Buy Serta iComfort mattresses and a baselogic adjustable foundation and save up to $625. A mattress that features five support zones designed for full-body spinal alignment, with cool-to-the-touch fabric and premium memory foam comfort.

Save up to $725 OFFER THREE Buy Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro or Serta Perfect Sleeper X mattresses along with a baselogic adjustable foundation and save up to $725. A mattress that features an exclusive five zoned design for improved spinal alignment, made with 100% naturally-derived latex foam and responsive coils, plus an advanced cooling system.

Why we love Serta

Serta sells a variety of sleep products, including the best mattresses , protectors, bed frames, pillows and sheets. It has four mattress collections to choose from: Serta, Perfect Sleeper, Arctic and iComfort. These collections are made up of high-quality materials, including inner springs, gel-infused memory foam , latex and hybrids, which are a combination of springs and foam.

If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 120 days of receiving it, thanks to the Serta 120-Day In-Home trial. To start a return, fill out the returns form on the Serta website.