The 35 best Amazon Memorial Day deals hand-picked by a shopping expert

Amazon's Memorial Day sale is your best destination if you're looking to shop for bargains this holiday weekend. The retailer has thousands of deals available, including everything from kitchen appliances, vacuums, and furniture to TVs, Apple devices, and smart home gadgets.



As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Memorial Day sales for eight years (making me a self-proclaimed shopping expert), I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked all the best deals worth buying. I've spent days shopping the sale and curating a list of the best products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Dyson, Samsung, and Sony. I've selected best-selling tech devices and home items that offer incredible value, thanks to this weekend's Memorial Day discounts.



A few stand-out offers include Amazon's best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for only $54.99, the viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $39.09, and this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99.



Shop more of my top Memorial Day deal picks below, and keep in mind that Amazon's sale ends tomorrow at Midnight. That means you have just hours left to shop today's sale.

Amazon Memorial Day sale - my 35 top deal picks

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon Memorial Day deal is the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.99 - a must-buy at that price. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for Memorial Day, bringing the price down to a record low when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $26.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 110,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always on my wish list thanks to its ultra-affordable price. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $26.97 when you apply the $3 coupon.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $39.09 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $39.09 when you apply the 40% coupon code at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.17 at Amazon If you're like me and need a new blender for the summer, the best-selling Magic Bullet Blender is on sale for $39.17 ahead of Memorial Day. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more, and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Memorial Day deal is a massive 50% discount and $15 more than the record-low price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon If you want quality-sounding earbuds, but don't want to break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.99 at Amazon The Bissell carpet cleaner is hands-down my favorite appliance as a mom of two messy boys, and the Little Green model is down to $99.99 for Memorial Day.. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Espresso Maker: was $199 now $136 at Amazon The best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker is on sale for $136 ahead of Memorial Day. I use this device daily and can't imagine my mornings without it. It's easy to use, supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large, removable water tank and compact size also make it convenient.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute or your runs or walks far more enjoyable.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $260.83 now $149 at Amazon Memorial Day is also a great opportunity to pick something up for Father's Day, like this best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $174.99 at Amazon If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $174.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $228 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to $228 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point – about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 is our best Sonos premium portable speaker. While it might not be your best hiking buddy, it's a perfect choice for outdoor activities where you want the sound to go a long way. It boasts an IP56 dust and water rating for protection from weather and outdoor debris like dirt. The battery lasts up to 24 hours and the speaker comes with a wireless charging base, though you can charge with a USB-PD cable too.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are another best seller during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the V8 Plus on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849.99 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the latest MacBook Air for an incredible price of $849.99 when you apply the additional coupon at checkout. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful and power-efficient and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $1,197.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 3 4K TV: was $799.99 now $678 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a good option if you want an OLED display for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR. Today's discount from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $678.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon If you want a premium display for Memorial Day, you can't beat this price on LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

