Save up to $925 on Serta mattresses in Labor Day sale
Get comfortable with top-quality mattresses and bases
Serta is the go-to company for anyone wanting a comfortable bed and mattress combo. Their iComfort Pro or Serta iComfort products are some of the best mattresses around, while the baselogic foundation works for a range of sleepers thanks to its adjustable design.
Why not join Serta in celebrating Labor Day by saving up to $925 on mattresses and bases. The offer is available on a select range of products, and we've picked out our favorites down below.
If you'd like to explore other ways of saving money at Serta, then head over to our dedicated Serta coupon codes hub for more offers.
Save up to $925 on mattresses and bases
Serta is celebrating Labor Day by offering their customers a significant amount of money off their products. There's no better time to save big while purchasing your next mattress or base. Follow the deal link and discover the best sleeping products for you.
Our top picks from Serta
OFFER ONE
Save up to $625 on the iComfortPro. A mattress that features an exclusive five support zones for improved spinal alignment, 100% naturally derived latex foam and an advanced cooling system for premium all-foam comfort.
Plus save up to $300 on a qualified baselogic adjustable base.
OFFER TWO
Save up to $425 on the Perfect Sleeper Pro. A mattress that features five support zones designed for full-body spinal alignment, with cool-to-the-touch fabric and premium memory foam comfort.
Plus save up to $300 on a qualified baselogic adjustable base
OFFER THREE
Save up to $325 on the iComfort. A mattress that features an exclusive five-zoned design for improved spinal alignment, made with 100% naturally derived latex foam and responsive coils, plus an advanced cooling system.
Plus save up to $300 on a qualified baselogic adjustable base
OFFER FOUR
Save up to $325 on the Perfect Sleeper X. A mattress that features five support zones designed for full-body spinal alignment with a combination of supportive coils and 1-inch memory foam.
Plus save up to $300 on a qualified baselogic adjustable base
Why we love Serta
Serta is well known for selling the best mattresses, protectors, bed frames, pillows and sheets. With a focus on using high-quality materials, including inner springs, gel-infused memory foam, latex and hybrids, Serta delivers time and again.
It has four mattress collections to choose from: Serta, Perfect Sleeper, Arctic and iComfort. Each mattress has a select set of features which give them their individuality. The Serta website is incredibly easy to navigate, and you'll quickly be able to find the best mattress for you.
