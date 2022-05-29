The best memory foam mattress in 2022

Memory foam mattresses are known for their body-hugging feel and deep pressure relief (great for aching joints). That alone makes them the best mattress for anyone seeking sink-in comfort for every sleep position. Medium-firm memory foam mattresses are also popular among people with back pain and sore joints, as the foam reduces pressure points, meaning you sleep deeper for longer. Here we round-up the top memory foam mattresses for every budget, so you’ll easily find the best one for you.

You needn't run away from an all-foam mattress if you're prone to overheating either, as the new breed of memory foam is designed with various cooling gels and technologies to wick away moisture and dissipate excess heat. When choosing the best memory foam mattress for you, think about your dominant sleep position (side, back, stomach) and body type. Most foam mattresses accommodate a range of sleep styles, but some excel in terms of comfort and support for specific positions and we’ll highlight those below.

Also think about your budget. The good news is that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a comfortable memory foam mattress. In fact, our top-rated pick is the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, often priced from $499 and it comes with up to $499 of free gifts. Whichever mattress you go for, make sure it comes on a trial basis that gives you at least three weeks to try it out - each of the models in our guide have trials of 100 nights or longer.

Many also come with free shipping and returns, plus warranties of 10 years or longer. Now is a great time to buy too, thanks to the influx of Memorial Day mattress sales lowering the price on many of this year’s best memory foam mattresses. Here are our top recommendations…

The best memory foam mattresses to buy now

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress The best memory foam mattress for the money – it comes with up to $499 of free gifts Specifications Firmness: (1-10): 6.5 Sizes: 6 (twin Cal king) Material: Memory foam Availability: Online and in store Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Best for: All sleeping positions RRP: $798 - $1,598 Reasons to buy + Comfy for all body types + Minimal motion transfer (good for couples) + Lifetime warranty and 365-night trial Reasons to avoid - Cover isn’t machine washable

We think Nectar makes the best memory foam mattress for the money, and it suits a wide range of sleepers too. During testing we found it to be comfortable for all sleeping positions and most body types, and its competitively priced compared to its mid-range rivals such as the Casper Original and the Purple Original. This is especially true right now as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is $100 off and bundled with up to $499 of free bedding in the Nectar mattress sale.

Under the quilted cooling cover you’ll find three inches of gel-infused memory foam to help regulate temperature. We didn't find the Nectar to be especially cooling when we slept on it, but we didn't overheat on it either. In other words, we found it to be temperature-neutral and comfortable throughout the night.

If you're looking for a memory foam mattress to deliver a body-hug feel and plenty of pressure relief without your body sinking in too much, we'd recommend the Nectar. It's slightly firmer than a medium firm mattress and relieves pressure along the back, shoulders and hips, but the heavier members of our testing panel felt that they'd need more support longterm to stay properly aligned.

Beyond that you'll find two inches of dynamic adjusting foam to add a touch of contouring comfort, followed by a seven-inch layer of sturdy foam to deliver support and stability. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress also has good edge support (which isn’t always the case with all-foam mattresses) and very little motion transfer thanks to the foam absorbing movement. That makes the Nectar option if you share your bed with a restless partner, or if you and your partner have different sleep schedules. Heavier combination sleepers may struggle a bit with movement in this bed, but memory foam is not the material to choose if you’re looking for a bouncy bed - we’d recommend latex or responsive hybrids instead.

Nectar’s 365-night trial is hard to beat, giving you almost three times as long to try out the bed as most other bed-in-a-box companies. The lifetime warranty is also market leading, though Saatva also offers a forever warranty on its premium Loom & leaf memory foam mattress below. Returns are also easy with Nectar, so if you change your mind during the trial you can arrange for the mattress to be collected and your money refunded. Overall, we think the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is a great choice for the money and, from our testing experience, we feel it would make a comfortable and supportive main mattress for most sleepers.

(Image credit: Helix)

2. Helix Midnight Mattress The best hybrid memory foam mattress for side sleepers Specifications Firmness (1-10): 5.5 (medium) Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Material: Memory foam, wrapped coils Availability: Online Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: Side sleepers RRP: $699 - $1,449 Reasons to buy + Designed for side sleeping + Breathable cover + Good temperature control Reasons to avoid - Too soft for heavy bodies

The Helix Midnight is a popular hybrid memory foam mattress in a box designed especially with side sleepers in mind. As such, it offers all the pressure relief you’ll need around your hips, shoulders and knees while still ensuring your spine is aligned to protect your posture. As a hybrid mattress it uses a mix of contouring memory foam and Helix Sleep’s own Dynamic Foam, which is a little more responsive to help you get out of the bed more easily and to switch from side to side during sleep without feeling as though you're stuck in the mattress. Hundreds of individual coils double down on pressure relief and support, adding a little bounce compared to the all-foam Nectar Mattress above.

This Helix memory foam mattress is also a good choice if you overheat during sleep thanks to its breathable cover and an overall design that boosts airflow throughout the night. (The use of coils naturally makes hybrid memory foam mattresses more breathable than all-foam models as air moves around and through the coils more easily.) Motion transfer is another draw with the Helix Midnight, so you and your partner shouldn’t disturb each other so much when changing sleeping positions or getting in or out of bed if you're on different schedules.

When analyzing user reviews we came across a few that mentioned the Helix Midnight is too soft to be fully supportive for sleepers who weigh over 300lbs, especially if there are two of you sharing the bed. In that case, we’d recommend the handcrafted Saatva Loom & Leaf below. But overall, the Helix Midnight is one of the best hybrid memory foam mattresses you’ll come across for side sleeping, and you’ll have over three months to try it risk-free at home. It's usually up to $150 off too and you'll get two of the brand's best pillows with it for free.

(Image credit: Zinus)

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress The best memory foam mattress for small budgets Specifications Firmness (1-10): 6 (medium firm) Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Availability: Online Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: Side sleepers RRP: $177 - $494 Reasons to buy + Ideal choice for those on a budget + Four different thickness options + Minimal motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Sleeps warm - Some may find it too firm

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress isn’t stuffed with the premium materials and features you’ll find inside other mattresses in this guide, but if you’re on a tight budget, this Amazon best-seller is definitely worth considering. The Zinus comes in a range of heights, from 6" to 12", and the deeper the mattress the more plush it will feel beneath you. We'd recommend the 10" version or taller for better comfort, depending on how you plan on using the Zinus.

As the name suggests, this budget memory foam mattress is made with green tea-infused memory foam and purified charcoal particles to naturally neutralize odors and mold. For such a cheap mattress, the Zinus actually provides decent edge support and has minimal motion transfer, meaning you're less likely to be disturbed by a restless partner when sharing a bed.

Unlike pricier memory foam mattresses, the Zinus doesn’t have any specific cooling materials or technologies, so it will sleep warmer than the Nectar Mattress - in fact, some existing customer reviews report that it feels warm (not hot) after several hours of use. So if you're dealing with overheating at night, check out the Cocoon by Sealy Chill cooling mattress below – a great mid-range memory foam mattress that's better suited to hot sleepers.

It’s unlikely that the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam will last as long as its more expensive rivals, but if you have a very tight budget and need something more supportive than just adding a great new mattress topper to your existing mattress, then we'd recommend taking a closer look at the Zinus.

(Image credit: Saatva)

4. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress The best luxury memory foam mattress Specifications Firmness (1-10): 6 (relaxed firm) and 8 (firm) Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Material: Memory foam, organic cotton Availability: Online Trial: 180 nights Warranty: 15 years Best for: All sleepers RRP: $999 - $2,676 Reasons to buy + Two firmness options + Great edge support + Free premium delivery Reasons to avoid - $99 returns fee

The Saatva Loom & Loaf is a premium memory foam mattress handcrafted in America, and while it's the most expensive option in this guide, it’s still cheaper than comparable luxury mattresses you'll find in store, especially when it features in the Saatva mattress sale. It's a great choice for sleepers wanting a slightly firmer bed that still offers all the body hugging and pressure relief of memory foam, and Saatva has designed it to keep your spine aligned during sleep to prevent back pain.

There's a quilted organic cotton covering enabling good airflow out of the mattress, with two thick layers of memory foam up top - the topmost layer is infused with gel for added cooling clout. Underneath you'll find further layers of foam to deliver deeper levels of pressure relief, in addition to full body support and comfort. All foams used in the Loom & Leaf are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're free of harmful toxins. The cover is also made from hypoallergenic organic cotton and treated with an antimicrobial treatment to protect against mold and bacteria.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf memory foam is designed to suit most body types and sleeping positions because it comes in two different firmness options. The Relaxed Firm option (rated as a 5-7 on the firmness scale) is best suited to all sleepers (side, back and stomach) and has a more plush feel. The Firm version (rated as an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale) is better suited to stomach sleepers and people who enjoy the feel of a firmer mattress beneath them. That means its perfect for anyone craving an all-foam mattress but who would rather sleep on top of the mattress rather than sinking in.

As with all memory foam mattresses, the Loom & Leaf isn't the bounciest bed, so you may find it hard to switch positions during sleep if you any have mobility requirements. If you like Saatva but feel you need a bouncier mattress, read our Saatva Classic mattress review instead. Some users also found that it takes a while to break in – however, with an 180-night trial you'll have plenty of time to put yours to the test, and its covered by a lifetime warranty should you decide to keep it. You'll get free white glove delivery too, with Saatva's installation team delivering the Loom & Leaf to your bedroom and (if arranged in advance) they will remove your old mattress and foundation too.

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

5. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress The best memory foam mattress if you overheat at night Specifications Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (medium firm) Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Material: Cooling memory foam Availability: Online Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Best for: Hot sleepers RRP: $769 - $1,539 Reasons to buy + Cool-touch cover + Dissipates excess heat + Big discounts and free gifts Reasons to avoid - Weaker edge support

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a well-known cooling mattress designed to help hot sleepers feel comfortable during the night and less prone to overheating. While it isn’t geared up to help you navigate hot flashes or night sweats (you’d need a more advanced cooling mattress for that), the Chill Memory Foam does sleep cooler than other all-foam beds. That’s thanks to a cool-touch cover and a healthy infusion of phase change material to dissipate excess body heat so it doesn’t collect in the mattress.

This 10-inch tall medium-firm bed is well-suited to stomach, back and side sleeping, though very lightweight side sleepers may find it firmer than expected and a little uncomfortable. On the flipside, sleepers who weigh over 250lbs may find it too soft to be properly supportive. You’ll have 100 nights to trial it at home, and there’s free shipping and returns should you change your mind and find that it’s not right for your body and sleep style.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress is well-rated for pressure relief, making it a great choice for people experiencing joint pain or who feel hip and back pain when lying down for longer periods. This is extremely common in pregnancy, for example, so a supportive medium-firm memory foam mattress such as the Chill could make a difference to your overall sleep comfort. It’s also well-rated for spinal alignment, protecting your posture as you sleep in different positions.

To recap, if you overheat, experience joint pain on too-soft or too-firm mattresses and are looking for a cooling yet contouring bed to rest up on at night, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill could be the best memory foam mattress for you. It’s regularly on sale too, with a queen size usually reduced to $799 and bundled with $199 of free bedding.

Is a memory foam mattress right for you?

Memory foam mattresses have lots of positive points. The majority of sleepers should have a restful night’s sleep on memory foam as the materials offer high levels of pressure relief and body contouring. If you suffer with sore joints and aches and pains, the deep ‘hug’ of a memory foam mattress can feel blissful and help you to leap out of bed in the morning. You could also boost this further with the use of a good mattress topper for adding extra comfort.

If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, memory foam is by far and away the best choice. Nothing absorbs motion better, meaning you’re unlikely to be disturbed even if your partner tosses and turns all night.

Modern memory foam mattresses also contain plenty of clever tricks to help keep sleepers cool. From cuts in the foam to promote airflow and memory foam infused with gel, copper or graphite, the mattresses are now far better at regulating body temperature throughout the night. However, if you sleep very hot we would recommend you look for a more cooling mattress.

Memory foam mattresses don’t suit everyone. They’re generally not supportive enough for stomach sleepers and combination sleepers will find it hard to move about during the night. Heavier sleepers may find they sink too far into the foam and put too much pressure on their joints. Others will simply find the hug of the mattress too restrictive.

Whichever option you do end up going for, make sure you look after your mattress and keep it clean and fresh with the best mattress protector. To supercharge your sleep further, also take a look at our guide to the best pillows for every budget.