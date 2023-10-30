Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Which memory foam mattress is best?

Memory foam is one of the most popular mattress materials around, and the Nectar Memory Foam and Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattresses are two of the top all-foam options. We recommend both of them in our best mattress guide.

We have had a chance to test both mattresses individually and experience first-hand how they perform. For an in-depth look at both mattresses, check out our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review and our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review. However, as we recommend them both so highly, you might be wondering how you’ll decide between the two. In this guide, we’ll focus on key areas to see how the mattresses compare, so you can decide which is right for you.

Both mattresses won two of our categories, officially making this a draw, although we tend to rank the Nectar as the slightly better mattress thanks to its overall design quality. However, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the cheaper mattress, and the cooling cover makes it the top choice for hot sleepers. Both models rank highly in our best memory foam mattress guide, and for most people it will be a matter of personal preference. Read on to see how Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress stack up.

Image 1 of 2 The Nectar Memory Foam mattress in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future) The Cocoon Chill in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future)



Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Nectar Memory Foam Cocoon Chill Type All-foam All-foam Materials Gel-infused memory foam, other foam Memory foam, polyfoam Cover Polyblend, not removable Phase-change material, not removable Handles No No Firmness (1-10) Officially 6.5, we rate 6.5-7 Officially 6, we rate 8 Height 12 inches 10 inches Trial period 365 nights 100 nights Warranty Forever 10-years Price bracket Lower mid-range Lower mid-range Queen price MSRP $1,099 (usually sold at $699) MSRP $1,079 (usually sold at $699) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Delivery Free standard delivery, $199 for White Glove Free shipping Returns Free Free

Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Design

Both feature three different foams, including memory foam

Nectar is two inches taller, while the Cocoon has a special cooling cover

Both are available as all-foam or hybrid versions

Both the Nectar and Cocoon by Sealy Chill are all-foam memory foam mattresses, with three internal layers of different foams.

The 10-inch Cocoon Chill is the shorter of the two, by a couple of inches. At the bottom you'll find a six-inch polyfoam support base, followed by a 'Responsive Comfort' layer, and a top layer of 'Perfect Fit' memory foam layer. The finishing touch is the all-important cooling cover. The cooling cover is the standout of the Cocoon design, wicking away the overnight warmth that can get trapped in the foam layers of the mattress. It’s why we rank the Sealy Chill as one of our best cooling mattresses.

The 12-inch Nectar Memory Foam also consists of three foam layers. At the base is a seven-inch ActiveSupport layer that's been designed to add stability. This is topped by three inches of dynamic adjusting foam, giving bounce and rebound. Two inches of pressure-relieving gel memory foam ensure the mattress hugs every curve of your body. To finish, a shift-resistant lower cover prevents the mattress from slipping, and a quilted poly-blend top cover keeps things cool.

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress does have a zippered cover, but Nectar strongly advises against removing it, as it risks damaging the foam and voiding the warranty. The cover of the Sealy Chill is also non-removable. We recommend investing in a good mattress protector to make cleaning easier. Neither mattress comes with handles.

The Nectar (left) and Cocoon Chill (right) both have three layers of foam (Image credit: Nectar / Sealy)

Both mattresses are available in all-foam or hybrid versions, the latter of which adds a layer of springs. Although the Cocoon by Sealy range starts and ends with the Chill (in all-foam or hybrid), you have a few more options if you go for a Nectar. The original model that we're focusing on here is the cheapest of the range, and there's also a Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper, which have more complex designs.

Both the Nectar and Cocoon by Sealy Chill are made from CertiPUR-US certified foams. While CertiPUR-US is the gold-star certification guaranteeing no harmful toxins, it’s considered standard in memory foam mattresses. For an eco- and health-friendly foam alternative, you could consider a latex foam mattress instead – our best organic mattress guide runs through our top picks, and to see how the two materials compare, head to our latex vs memory foam mattress explainer.

Design winner: Nectar

The extra two inches give Nectar an edge over the Cocoon Chill, but it's close. The designs are very similar, and if you sleep warm, the phase-change cover of the Cocoon by Sealy Chill will give it the victory.

Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Price & extras

Both are mid-range mattresses with evergreen sales

Cocoon is marginally cheaper at deal price and comes with free bedding

Nectar has the longer trial period and warranty

Both the Nectar and Cocoon by Sealy Chill sit at the lower end of the mid-range price bracket. A queen from Nectar has a slightly higher MSRP ($1,099 vs $1,079), but both run permanent discounts (the regular Nectar mattress deal takes 33% off, while the Cocoon offer knocks 35% off), which mean you'll usually pay around the same price.

For most of this year, a queen size of both the Nectar and the Cocoon has been $699. However, we've had a long-running discount code (EXTRA25) that knocks an additional $25 off the latter, making that the cheaper of the two. This affordable pricing is also more notable for the Cocoon because of that phase-change cover – most of today's best cooling mattresses are far more expensive.

The Cocoon also comes with a free pillow and sheets bundle, which amps up your value for money even more. There are no such freebies with the Nectar, although you can add a bedding bundle onto your purchase at a heavily discounted price, if you're in need of those extras.

The Nectar Memory Foam doesn't come with a bedding bundle, but it does have a 365-night trial (Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

In terms of extras, however, it's Nectar that comes out on top. Nectar has a 365-night free trial. These used to be the realm of the premium mattress (such as Avocado and Saatva), but they’re becoming increasingly common among mid-range brands. It’s still a fantastic offer, however, especially in comparison to the 100-night free trial from Cocoon by Sealy Chill. 100 nights is enough time to experience a mattress, but you won’t get to try it out in all seasons. In comparison, you can see how the Nectar feels over a warm summer and a cold winter, without committing to the mattress.

As well as an extended trial period, Nectar also offers a lifetime warranty, compared to a 10-year warranty from Cocoon. Keep in mind that you should replace your mattress every seven to 10 years anyway.

Price winner: Cocoon by Sealy Chill

It's close, but based on typical sale prices, the Chill is usually the cheaper mattress, and the freebie bundle means you're getting more for your money, too. However, the trial and warranty are much shorter than you'll get with the Nectar.

Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Comfort & support

Nectar is a medium-firm (6.5-7/10), while Cocoon Chill is firm (8/10)

Nectar offers a cradled hug, perfect for side sleeping

Cocoon Chill has a firmer support, good for front and back sleeping

Firmness is an objective scale, but the same lead tester reviewed both of these mattresses, so we can confidently compare the two. Our testers found the Nectar Memory Foam is one of the true medium-firm mattresses, ranking it a 6.5-7/10. Sealy ranks the Chill as medium-firm, but we found it slightly firmer than expected at 8/10. Firmness is subjective, however, so what one sleeper finds medium, another may find firm.

The medium-firm sleep surface of the Nectar provides the classic ‘hug’ of memory foam. The mattress has ample cushioning around the major pressure points and provides excellent support for the spine. We particularly recommend this mattress if you sleep on your side, and it ranks among our best mattresses for side sleepers. Front sleepers should also feel supported, particularly at the hips. The only sleep position we don’t think the Nectar is suited for is back sleeping, as the lower back can sink too low into the memory foam.

The medium-firm Nectar (left) showed more sink than the firm Cocoon Chill (right) (Image credit: Future)

As a firmer mattress, the Cocoon Chill by Sealy offers more support for back sleepers. There’s excellent lumbar support and weight is distributed evenly along the mattress. The Chill isn’t just for back sleepers, however. Side sleepers and front sleepers should find the Sealy contours to the body, providing pressure relief where needed.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill doesn’t have the classic ‘hug’ that we tend to associate with memory foam. As a firmer surface, you won’t sink in the way you might expect. If you enjoy the cradle effect of foam, the Nectar is the better choice.

Comfort and support winner: Nectar

It’s a close run thing, but the quality build of the Nectar placed it in front. Plus, we appreciate the memory foam hug the Nectar provides. However, the Chill still provides a high level of comfort and support, particularly if you prefer a firmer surface.

Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Temperature regulation

Cocoon by Sealy Chill uses phase-change fibers to regulate temperature

Nectar has a less advanced cooling cover

Both offer hybrid models for improved breathability

Memory foam mattresses can hold onto heat, especially in comparison with innerspring or hybrid mattresses. Air can’t circulate as easily around foam as it can around springs, trapping heat and causing overheating. Despite this, we were impressed with the cooling properties of both mattresses, particularly the Cocoon by Sealy Chill.

The Nectar features a cooling cover woven with polyethylene fibers, plus a layer of gel-infused memory foam. During our testing, we found these features worked well at keeping us cool during warm temperatures. However, during hot nights, the plush sleep surface of the nectar might get a little warm.

We were pleased with the Nectar polyblend cover (left), but preferred the temperature regulation of the Cocoon Chill cover (right) (Image credit: Future)

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a memory foam mattress specifically designed to keep you cooler overnight. The cover is infused with phase-change materials, which work to absorb and then dissipate excess heat, leaving the sleeper cool and dry. We found that the cover, working alongside the breathable foam, worked to keep temperatures comfortable, even when the nights turned warmer.

The cooling properties of the Nectar are good and should keep you comfortable throughout most nights. The Sealy Chill, with the added phase-changing fibers and breathable comfort foam, is better at keeping you cool, even when the nights get hot. However, if you really struggle with overheating, you might want to upgrade to a hybrid model. This combines foam with springs, to allow for greater air circulation and better cooling. Both the Nectar and the Cocoon Chill by Sealy are available in an upgraded hybrid model.

Temperature regulation winner: Cocoon by Sealy Chill

Nectar vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Nectar if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The medium-firm sleep surface of the Nectar memory foam makes it perfect for side sleepers. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is also good for side sleepers, but as a firm mattress, some lighter side sleepers might feel they sit on top of the surface, rather than sinking in.



✅ You like the cradling feel of memory foam: The softer surface of the Nectar molds itself to the body, creating the feeling that you’re being gently hugged. This feeling isn’t for everyone, but if you love to sink into your bed, the Nectar can offer a supportive hold.



✅ You want cushioning at the joints: Combining a medium-firm feel with a soft memory foam surface, the Nectar hugs your joints to alleviate pressure and reduce pain.

Buy the Cocoon by Sealy Chill if...

✅ You sleep hot: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill has been carefully constructed to dissipate heat and wick away moisture, so you wake up cool and dry. The Nectar is also a breathable and comfortable mattress, but if it’s cooling you’re after, we prefer the Sealy Chill.



✅ You sleep on your front or back: The firm sleep surface of the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is excellent for back or side sleepers. Back sleepers can enjoy fantastic lumbar support, while the firm feel prevents your hips from sinking into the mattress if you sleep on your front.



✅ You want a cooling mattress on a lower budget: Cooling mattresses tend to be quite expensive, but the Cocoon by Sealy Chill delivers a cool night at a lower price. While it might not perform as strongly as our favorite cooling mattress, the Nectar Premier Copper, you won’t get much cooler on the same budget.