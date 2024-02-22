Nectar mattress vs Siena mattress: which memory foam bed is best?

When you're buying a new mattress, you want to know it comes from a brand you can trust. And one of the biggest, most trusted names in the sleep space is Resident Home. Resident Home is the parent company responsible for some of the best mattress brands around, including two of our favorite all-foam beds: the Nectar memory foam and the Siena memory foam.

A member of our testing team had a chance to get hands-on both these beds, and you can learn more about her experiences in our Nectar memory foam mattress review and our Siena memory foam mattress review. The long and short of it is that both beds rate among the best memory foam mattresses, but despite some build similarities, the different feels result in largely different experiences.

Although both mattresses won two of our categories below, overall we think that the Nectar is the better memory foam mattress. Its medium sleep feel, cushioned contouring and all-round high performance mean it will appeal to a wider range of sleepers, plus the excellent extras give you peace of mind when you buy. However, considering the Siena is a budget mattress, it puts up quite the fight, and the firmer feel will make it appeal to back and stomach sleepers. Read on to see how things shake out in our Nectar memory foam mattress vs Siena memory foam mattress head-to-head.

Image 1 of 2 The Nectar memory foam mattress in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta) The Siena memory foam mattress in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Nectar mattress vs Siena mattress: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Nectar Memory Foam Siena Memory Foam Type All-foam All-foam Materials Gel-infused memory foam, other foam Memory foam, other foams Cover Polyblend, not removable Polyblend, not removable Handles No No Firmness (1-10) Officially 6.5, we rate 6.5-7 Officially 6.5, we rate 9 Height 12 inches 10 inches Trial period 365 nights 180 nights Warranty Forever 10 years Price bracket Lower mid-range Budget Queen price MSRP $1,099 (usually sold at $659) MSRP $799 (usually sold at $399) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Delivery Free standard delivery, $199 for White Glove Free shipping Returns Free Free

Nectar mattress vs Siena mattress: design

Both are all-foam mattresses made with three interior foam layers

Siena is 10 inches tall, Nectar is 12 inches

Nectar is also available with a cooling cover, or upgraded design

There are plenty of similarities between the Nectar and the Siena mattresses. Both are all-foam beds, both are made with three interior foam layers, and both have a breathable top cover and a shift-resistant lower cover. Still, despite these similarities, both mattresses have significantly different feels. (We'll cover that in the comfort section below.)

Let's break down these designs further. The top layer of the Nectar mattress consists of two inches of contouring and pressure-relieving memory foam, with a gel infusion to help keep you cool. Underneath is a three-inch layer of dynamic, responsive foam, which gives the bed some rebound and a bit of bounce. That makes it easier to move around, as the foam quickly adapts to your new shape. Finally, at the base is a layer of CertiPUR-US certified foam. This durable foam is seven inches tall and provides a stable support, allowing the upper layers to perform at their best.

With three foam layers to each, the Nectar (left) and Siena (right) have a similar build (Image credit: Nectar Sleep / Siena Sleep)

At the top of the Siena mattress you'll find a two-inch layer of responsive gel memory foam. This gives the bed a bouncier feel, with some light cushioning that contours to your body shape. Beneath is four inches of support foam with rippled cut outs to improve airflow. At the base is another four inches of foam; this time, a sturdy foundational foam.

Neither option has handles to help you move the mattress. This isn't a massive deal breaker, especially as neither mattress is particularly heavy. It's a bit more of a problem for the Nectar as it's taller and therefore bulkier.

Siena only makes the one mattress, but you get a little more variety from Nectar. The Nectar memory foam comes in the standard design but you can add a cooling cover (for $99), or upgrade to the Nectar Premier, which is cooler, taller, and more supportive.

Design winner: Nectar

The builds are similar, but we're giving the win to Nectar because the potential for upgrades gives it some versatility

Nectar mattress vs Siena mattress: price & extras

Nectar is a mid-range mattress with a 365-night trial and forever warranty

Siena is budget mattress with a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty

Both brands run evergreen sales

Before we delve into prices, let's talk about sales: both Nectar and Siena run evergreen mattress sales, meaning you should never pay full price for either bed. So you can go ahead and ignore the MSRP.

A queen Nectar memory foam has an MSRP of $1,099, but we tend to see it sell for $659. It's been this price for a while now – even over major sales events – and it's a great price for the quality you're getting. It places the Nectar firmly in the lower-mid price bracket.

The Siena is one of the best affordable mattresses around, thanks to a low MSRP and a consistent sale. Although it has an MSRP of $799 for a queen, expect to pay $399. The bad news about this evergreen discount is that you're unlikely to get the Siena for any cheaper around the big holiday sales. But when the price is this good anyway, we can't really complain.

Siena offers a 180-night mattress trial and a 10-year warranty, which is good for any mattress, and exceptional for a budget bed. Still, this is topped by the incredible extras package from Nectar. Nectar memory foam mattresses come with a lifetime warranty and you get 365 nights to test the bed at home. That's one whole year, so you can try the bed in every season to see if it really is right for you.

Winner: Siena

In terms of price, the Siena is a clear winner, coming in much cheaper than the Nectar. However, Nectar does offer some of the best extras we've seen, including a full year to try the mattress at home

Nectar vs Siena mattress: comfort & support

Nectar is a 6.5/10, which is a medium feel

Siena rates the mattress 6.5/10, but our tester thought it was 9/10

Nectar is a good all-rounder, Siena is best for front or back sleepers

Nectar rates the memory foam mattress a 6.5/10 on the firmness scale, and for the most part, we agree. Firmness is subjective, and while one of our testers felt the mattress edged towards 7/10, others thought 6.5 was accurate. Either way, it's pretty much a medium on the firmness scale.

This blend of softness and support is why we rank the Nectar among the best mattresses for side sleepers. Cushioning at the shoulders and hips offers relief for these major pressure points, while the surface contours to your shape to keep the spine supported.

The Nectar is also something of an all-rounder. It's best for side sleepers, but as the medium build just edges towards medium-firm, lightweight back and stomach sleepers should feel supported. This mattress is too soft for those with a heavier build (but don't worry, we can help you find the best mattress for heavy people).

(Image credit: Future)

Siena also describes its memory foam mattress as 6.5/10, but our tester had a completely different experience, giving it a 9/10. This is firmer than most mattresses and unusually firm for a memory foam bed. The best firm mattresses suit stomach and back sleepers, as they prevent the lower back from sinking out of alignment with the spine.

But while there are those who can benefit from a firm mattress, the Siena is likely to be too firm for many sleepers. Side sleepers will probably need more contouring at the shoulders and hips, while those with a lighter build might feel like they're lying on top of a board, not a bed.

Comfort winner: Nectar

Nectar has a true medium feel, making it ideal for side sleepers but with enough support for some stomach and back sleepers. But while stomach and back sleepers should feel supported by the Siena, the firm build has a more limited appeal

Nectar mattress vs Siena mattress: performance

Both mattresses offer good temperature regulation

Both mattress also have strong motion isolation

The firmer Siena has the better edge support

Memory foam mattresses can sleep hot, but both the Nectar and Siena show that all-foam beds can be good choices for warm sleepers. Both scored a 4/5 for temperature regulation, leaving our tester a pleasant and neutral temperature overnight. Although very hot sleepers might benefit from choosing one of the best cooling mattresses, the Nectar and Siena are good choices for those who want to avoid the occasional sweaty morning.

A weight sinks deeper into the softer Nectar mattress (left) compared to the firm Siena (right) (Image credit: Future)

Our reviewer also tested both beds for motion isolation; that's how much your side of the bed reacts when your partner moves. The softer foams of the Nectar excel at this, absorbing motion to prevent it from traveling across the surface of the mattress. However, the firmer Siena surprised us by also performed strongly in this area. If you share a bed, we recommend both of these options.

Finally, our reviewer tested the edge support of both beds. Mattresses with good edge support are strong around the perimeter, so you can sit on the edge without it sinking. The firm build of the Siena stayed supportive right to the edges, while the softer Nectar had more compression at the sides. While we wouldn't class the Nectar edge support as bad, if you need to push on the bed to get up in the morning, the Siena is the better choice.

Performance winner: Siena

Nectar vs Siena mattress: which should I buy?

Buy the Nectar Memory Foam mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your side: With a medium sleep feel that cushions the hips and shoulders while supporting the spine, the Nectar is ideal for those who like to sleep on their side.

✅ You like that memory foam 'hug': While the Nectar doesn't have the super sink-in feel of some memory foam mattress – like the Tempur-Cloud mattress – the softer surface does contour to the shape of your body, providing a gently embracing feel.

✅ You like premium extras: Nectar offers some of the best extras of any bed brand, including a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. This is particularly impressive when you consider these are premium extras for a mattress priced in the lower-mid range.

Buy the Siena memory foam mattress if...

✅ You're on a tight budget: The Siena is one of our favorite cheap mattresses, with a quality much higher than you'd expect for the price. It's a good choice for anyone who needs a new bed but doesn't have a big budget – or anyone kitting out a guest room.

✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: Firmer mattresses help prevent the lower back and hips from sinking too far into the bed. With a 9/10 on the firmness scale from our reviewer, the Siena has the sturdy build to provide ample support for back and stomach sleepers.

✅ You want good edge support: Need to push against the edge of the mattress to get up and out of bed in the morning? The firm build of the Siena stretches all the way to the perimeter, so the sides won't start sinking when you press down.