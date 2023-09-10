Best mattress for heavy people in 2023: top choices for bigger bodies

The best mattress for heavy people is one that’s helps to support a bigger frame, whilst still providing a comfortable surface to sleep on. It also needs to have excellent edge support and be firm enough not to sag over time. We’re talking about people who weigh 250lbs + in this article and finding a bed that fulfills all these criteria might sound like a pipe dream. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for the bigger bodies and many of them are made by names you’ll already know from our best mattress round-up.

These mattresses will keep heavier bodies supported throughout the night, leading to a more restful night’s sleep and the reduction of aches and pains in the morning. And because these mattresses are built specifically for larger frames, they’ll last for years and withstand pressure.

Specialist mattresses for bigger bodies tend to be a little more expensive, with most sitting in the upper-mid or premium price brackets. The good news is that you shouldn't have to pay full price, because mattress sales happen all year round. You'll find buying info with each of our product entries.

Read on for our pick of the best mattresses for heavy people.

Best overall

1. The WinkBed Plus Mattress The best mattress for heavy people overall Specifications Type: Hybrid Max sleeper weight: 250lb + Firmness: 8 Height: 13.5” Trial: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Reasons to buy + Firm without being too hard + Latex layer for durability + Lifetime limited warranty Reasons to avoid - $49 fee to exchange

The WinkBed Plus is from the same family as the original WinkBed, with a few changes to make it more suitable for heavier builds. You’ll find it listed with the original, where you can choose from Softer, Luxury Firm, Firm or Plus options. The original is one of our best firm mattress picks and you’ll also find that customers are full of praise for the Plus version, describing it as firm but still soft and comfortable.

The WinkBed Plus is made up of slightly different materials than the other firmness options of the original. To help with support for larger bodies, there’s a 2.5” layer of pure latex, alongside 2.5” of pressure-relieving and temperature regulating foam. The latex helps with durability and its bounciness helps sleepers to change position through the night, with the pressure-relieving foam helping to prevent aches and pains. Instead of a Euro-pillow top the Plus version has a layer of anti-sag foam for more support and the coils are reinforced for durability, alongside extra edge support so couples can spread out across the whole width of the bed.

Best specialist mattress for heavy bodies

2. Big Fig Mattress The best specialist mattress for heavy bodies Specifications Type: Hybrid Max sleeper weight: 1,100lb total Firmness: 7-8 Height: 13” Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 20 year full replacement Price bracket: Upper-mid Today's Best Deals View at Big Fig Reasons to buy + Almost zero sinkage + Good temperature regulation + Supports up to 1100lbs Reasons to avoid - Could be too firm for some sleepers

Big Fig’s mattress is specifically designed for heavy bodies, supporting 550lbs per sleeper. Because of this, it’s much firmer than some options and we think it’s particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers as it will keep their spines aligned and supported. Of course, some might find it a little too firm which is why we have other options on our list.

Big Fig use a combination of 1600 coils and three layers of high-density foam to ensure that there’s no sagging on the mattress, along with reinforced edge foam so sleepers can stretch out and sit on the edge of the bed. There’s also gel-infused latex foam and ThermoGel treated fabric to help prevent overheating. These layers will actively work to lower sleepers’ temperatures and help keep air flowing through the mattress. Finally, the mattress is tufted together in 16 places to help keep the layers in place.

Best premium

3. Saatva HD Mattress The best premium mattress for heavy people Specifications Type: Hybrid Max sleeper weight: 500lb Firmness: 7 Height: 15.5” Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free white glove Warranty: 20 years Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Excellent edge support + Five-zone latex lumbar support Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to return or exchange

The Saatva Classic is the top choice of our best mattress picks, mainly because it’s such a good all-rounder. The Saatva HD is much the same in that we think it will suit a wide range of sleepers. It’s made of high-quality materials and will last a long time, although you’ll pay a premium for this.

The Saatva HD has a 1.5’ layer of five-zone natural latex that provides extra support in the lumbar region, coupled with a 5lb memory foam layer that contours to the body to provide pressure relief and prevent aches and pains. Under this you’ll find a 2” comfort foam layer for extra support, reinforced edges and steel coils that are 25% stronger than the industry standard. The coils also promote airflow and the pillowtop cover is made of organic cotton to help keep sleepers cool.

Best for average-to-heavy people

4. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress The best mattress for average-to-heavy bodies Specifications Type: Hybrid Max sleeper weight: Not stated Firmness: 6.5 Height: 14” Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Upper-mid Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud View at DreamCloud View at DreamCloud Reasons to buy + Ideal for side sleepers + Dynamic transition foam for spinal alignment + Excellent edge support Reasons to avoid - Not a specialist mattress

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is one of our recommended best mattresses, but it’s not sturdy enough for heavier sleepers. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid however has received lots of praise from bigger sleepers who find it supportive and comfortable. It’s also one of our picks for the best mattresses for back pain. Although it’s not specifically made for heavy people, we think its combination of a cashmere layer, gel memory foam, individually wrapped coils and a dynamic transition layer make it a good choice.

The cashmere provides a soft and breathable surface to the mattress, helping to keep sleepers cool at night. And the thicker layer of dynamic transition foam helps to keep the spine aligned and prevent aches and pains. There are also two rows of thicker gauge coils along the edges to add support and help with motion isolation. With seven layers the mattress has plenty to offer all sleepers, and we think side sleepers will particularly enjoy the softer cashmere top layer.

Best budget option

5. Helix Plus The best affordable mattress for heavy bodies Specifications Type: Hybrid Max sleeper weight: 1,000lb total Firmness: 6-7 Height: 12.5” Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 15 years Price bracket: Mid / upper-mid Today's Best Deals View at Helix Sleep Reasons to buy + Budget friendly option + TitanCore steel coils for enhanced support + Option to add cooling pad Reasons to avoid - May not be firm enough for all heavier sleepers

If you’re on a budget the Helix Plus should definitely be on your list of mattresses to consider. Even at full price this is a budget friendly mattress and, if you wait for a sale, it’s even more affordable.

With four lbs of foam, the Helix Plus is designed to provide support to heavier bodies in all sleeping positions, with an overall medium-firm feel. The mattress can support two 500lb individuals, but it may feel too soft for some – we think stomach sleepers in particular may find it a little soft.

Individually wrapped springs really help to limit motion transfer, so this is a good choice for those sharing their bed with a restless sleeper. And edge support is also great, thanks to the mattress’ reinforced sides. For hot sleepers, we’d recommend investing in the GlacioTex Cooling Cover. This pulls heat away from the body while you’re sleeping and keeps the mattress at a comfortable temperature (although it does have a slippery finish).

What type of mattress is best for heavy people?

Bigger sleepers should look for a hybrid mattress, as they need the support from the combination of coils and foam. Individually wrapped coils provide the firmness and support that heavy sleepers need, along with helping to alleviate back and joint pain. They’ll also help to promote airflow through the mattress to stop heat building up.

Coils without foam would be extremely uncomfortable, and heavy people need foam to provide comfort and contouring to the body. Memory foam is the most common foam as it provides great pressure relief and contouring, but latex is also commonly used as it’s durable and makes it easier to change position during the night.

We wouldn’t recommend a mattress that’s all-foam as it’s unlikely to be supportive enough for bigger bodies. Heavy people also need a hybrid mattress that has plenty of supportive layers above the coils, as they don’t want to sink down onto them.