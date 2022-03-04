The Saatva Classic is a luxury, hotel-inspired innerspring hybrid mattress made with a soft organic Euro pillow top and designed with good lumbar support. We tested the 14.5” firm queen size model and loved sleeping on it. This handcrafted hybrid is priced more reasonably than some other comparable models sold in store and delivers a range of firmness choices (and heights) to make it suitable to all sleeping positions.

The Saatva Classic is a luxury, hotel-inspired innerspring hybrid mattress made with a soft organic Euro pillow top and designed with good lumbar support. We tested the 14.5” firm queen size model and loved sleeping on it. This handcrafted hybrid is priced more reasonably than some other comparable models sold in store and delivers a range of firmness choices (and heights) to make it suitable to all sleeping positions.

Saatva Classic mattress: Review in brief

Three different firmness levels

Choose between 11.5” or 14.5” heights

Keen focus on proper lumbar support

The Saatva Classic mattress is a luxury innerspring hybrid handcrafted in the US by New York-based sleep specialist Saatva, and sits at the top of our best mattress guide. With its plush organic Euro pillow top and opulent finishing touches, the Saatva Classic exists as a high-end luxury hybrid sold at a more affordable price than what you would pay for it in store.

We tested a queen size Saatva Classic, choosing the 14.5” height and a firm feel, and can confirm that along with its high-quality appearance, the Saatva Classic delivers on its promise of a responsive innerspring feel coupled with cushiony comfort and pressure point relief.

A queen size is priced $1,695, beating high-end competitors such as the Leesa Hybrid ($1,899) and the Tempur-pedic Tempur Adapt (from $2,399) for price. Saatva’s competitive pricing comes from being an online-only brand (bar a few showrooms), which frees them up to spend more on materials and manufacturing.

Saatva Classic mattress: At a glance Best for: All body types and sleep positions; back support

Type: Innerspring hybrid

Trial: 180 nights

Guarantee: 15 years

Firmness: 3 to 8 (out of 10)

Materials: Organic cotton, memory foam, pocketed coils

Depth: 11.5" or 14.5"

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, Cal king, split Cal king

Instead of shipping your new bed in a box, the Saatva Classic is delivered directly to your bedroom via the brand’s free and premium white glove service. They will even collect your old mattress if needed (you’ll need to arrange this in advance). The Classic comes in your choice of two heights, 11.5” or 14.5”, and three firmness levels: Plush Soft (3), Luxury Firm (5-7), Firm (8).

We enjoyed sleeping on the Saatva Classic during our extensive testing period. The Firm version felt very supportive and firm yet not overly so; cushiony where you would notice it, and supportive in all the right places, cradling our back, hips and knees well. The Classic also has patented Lumbar Zone technology, enabling the Saatva to properly support your spine. From our review experience, sleeping on the Saatva Classic is on par with sleeping on a luxury hotel bed every night.

Saatva offers a 180-night trial and free delivery on the Classic, though if you want to return it or change it for a different firmness option you will have to pay a $99 fee. We’d recommend keeping an eye on the Saatva mattress sale where you can often save up to $250 on the Classic, depending on the size.

The Saatva Classic mattress has racked up thousands of positive user reviews, though it isn't without its criticisms, and has earned a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. In our expert review, we look in-depth at every aspect of the Classic to help you figure out if this is the right choice for you.

The Saatva Classic is our No 1 pick of innerspring hybrids, and delivers a luxury hotel feel in your own bedroom. It’s customizable, with three firmness levels and two heights to pick from, and comes with some great perks including free white glove delivery. You’ll have 180 nights to trial it at home, with Saatva’s installation team setting up the mattress for you and removing your old one.

Saatva Classic mattress: Materials

The Saatva Classic is made with foam and coils

It sports a breathable organic cotton cover

The fabric has an antimicrobial treatment

The Saatva Classic consists of five layers. The luxury hotel feel begins with an organic cotton Euro pillow top crated with Lumbar Zone Quilting. The idea behind this design is to give you extra support around your lumbar region to help you sleep comfortably in a range of positions.

This was the top of our Saatva Classic, made with breathable organic cotton (Image credit: Future)

The cover is made from certified organic cotton, a naturally breathable material treated with Saatva's own Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment to prevent mold or bacteria from growing on your mattress.

Underneath lives Saatva's Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire, there to ensure your spine stays neutrally aligned during sleep (this is good news for your posture). This second layer is also home to high-density memory foam to kick-start the ample pressure relief we experienced from the Saatva Classic during testing.

The Classic also uses 884 Lumbar Zone Pocketed Coils crafted from 14.5-gauge recycled steel, plus a further layer of 13-gauge coils in the base coil unit. The two back support enhancements provide increased pressure relief and lumbar zone support to reduce tension in your lower spine. Finally, the Classic is wrapped in a foam encasement that provides excellent edge support, stability and helps prevent sagging.

Saatva Classic mattress: Prices and deals

A queen size Saatva Classic retails for $1,695

Reasonably priced compared to other luxury hybrids

Often on sale with up to $250 off the bigger sizes

The Saatva Classic mattress is a luxury innerspring hybrid and therefore costs more than the average hybrid. However we feel that it's well-priced for the build quality and materials used, and for the level of customization you get in terms of firmness and height. You'd pay a lot more for a handcrafted bed of this quality in store, and it's regularly discounted by up to $250.

A queen size Saatva Classic currently retails for $1,695, with a twin sized priced just $887. Saatva does increase its prices regularly, so you may find that the costs fluctuate depending on the time of year we're in. A good time to buy the Saatva Classic is during the Black Friday mattress deals and sales, as this is when we typically see the lowest prices coupled with the biggest savings.

It's more expensive than the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, which retails in a queen size for $1,199, and is much closer in price to the WinkBeds Mattress ($1,799 for a queen size at WinkBeds). The Saatva Classic is more affordable than other premium hybrids though, including the Casper Wave Hybrid (a queen size retails for $2,895 at Casper).

Here's the official pricing for the Saatva Classic mattress:

Twin: $887

$887 Twin XL: $1,148

$1,148 Full: $1,595

$1,595 Queen: $1,695

$1,695 King: $2,095

$2,095 Split king: $2,296

$2,296 Cal king: $2,095

$2,095 Split Cal king: $2,296

As with all of Saatva's beds, the Classic comes with a 180-night trial, giving you nearly six months to test it for yourself to ensure it's the right choice. If you change your mind during the trial, you will have to pay a $99 processing fee to return the Classic or to exchange it for a different firmness.

Saatva does not resell mattresses that are returned, and instead either donates them to veterans' shelters or gives them to employees. As part of the brand's free white glove delivery service, the Saatva installation team will remove your old mattress and foundation for free as long as they aren't stained.

Saatva Classic mattress: Firmness and comfort

We reviewed the Firm version (8 out of 10)

Great lumbar support for back and side sleepers

Might be too firm for lightweight side sleepers

There are three different versions of the Saatva Classic mattress: a Plush Soft (rated 3 out of 10 on the firmness scale), a Luxury Firm (rated 5-7 out of 10) and a Firm (8 out of 10) feel.

The softest feel is the Plush Soft, designed with extra padding in the pillow top and recommended for side sleepers who enjoy more of a contouring hug, plus lightweight bodies who don't sleep well on a firm bed.

The Luxury Firm is the most popular choice according to Saatva, and is chosen by 82% of people who buy the Saatva Classic. This firmness is designed to closely match that of luxury hotel beds and is suited to most sleeping styles and body types.

We reviewed the Firm version and were surprised at just how true it was. Since both our reviewers prefer a firm-ish mattress, we rated it a 5 out of 5 for firmness. That said, it’s not at all like sleeping on a board since the plush pillow top provides some sink-in value and makes for a very comfortable night's sleep.

Remember, mattress firmness is subjective and your height, weight, and sleep needs play a role in how comfortable you will find the Saatva Classic. That's why, in addition to conducting our own review, we also analyze user reviews to see what customers think of the it too. We'll come to those shortly.

Saatva Classic mattress: Performance

Naturally breathable organic cover

Almost zero motion transfer on the firm feel

Edge support is the best we’ve tested

Our main reviewers for the Saatva Classic are side and back sleepers. We slept on a 14.5" tall, queen size Saatva Classic mattress for a number of weeks and were very pleased with the lumbar support, cooling, motion isolation and edge support. The Classic is well designed and looks like a luxury hotel mattress with its organic pillow top cover and gold stitching.

During our review period, we looked at all major areas of performance including pressure relief—the Classic provides excellent lumbar support and cradles the spine, hips, shoulders and knees well.

Motion isolation was minimal to non-existent when our chief reviewer slept on the Classic and never felt her partner toss or turn during sleep or leave the bed. Edge support was also superior and never once did we feel as though we were going to roll off while sleeping.

Set-up

Score: 5/5

The Saatva Classic is shipped for free via Saatva’s white glove delivery service. Our testing model arrived via two delivery personnel who carried it in and set it up in our bedroom. They also unwrapped the plastic covering the Classic, then placed the mattress on on our bed frame.

This is handy as the Saatva Classic is heavy, weighing roughly 120lbs for a queen size. A Cal king size weighs around 145lbs, so having an installation team to do all the heavy lifting for is welcome.

Overall, set-up of the Classic is quick, professional and simply requires a signature. There are no boxes, plastic wrap or packaging to dispose of here, and the team will also remove your old mattress if you need them to, though they won't remove it if it's stained.

Off-gassing

Score: N/A

Some new mattresses produce a very noticeable smell and is part of the off-gassing process for some types of mattresses, especially memory foam. In a nutshell, off-gassing happens when Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are released from an unboxed and unwrapped bed (or other furniture).



There is no off-gassing process with the Saatva Classic since it’s a hybrid innerspring and coil model, not an inflatable foam mattress packaged into a box. With that in mind, there was no noticeable new mattress or plastic smell from the Classic when it was delivered, or within the first few hours or days after delivery.

Pressure relief

Score: 5/5

We placed a 50lb kettlebell weight in the middle of the Saatva Classic to test for pressure point relief. The mattress sunk about an 1.5", which is minimal. During our review testing we also noticed that pressure points such as the spine, hips, shoulders and knees felt well supported and comfortable in all positions while sleeping and relaxing.

As mentioned above, our reviewers were side and back sleepers, and both said they were very comfortable at all times. However stomach sleepers may find the Firm model a little too firm. Most people have specific sleep positions and preferences when it comes to firmness, so your mileage may vary.

Overall we found the Saatva Classic in a Firm feel to be a fantastic choice and believe that if you enjoy a firm mattress, you will likely be pleased with the level of support and comfort here. The Purple Plus Hybrid is another good choice for excellent support yet with a deceptively cushioned sleep experience, and that retails for $1,899 in a queen size at Purple.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.6/5

Our chief reviewer on the Saatva Classic noted that she barely noticed her partner was in bed next to her once they fell asleep, which is a good sign of motion isolation. During testing we also dropped a 10lb weight from four and eight inches on one side of the bed where a person would lie, and on the other side of the bed we set an empty wine glass where another person would lie—about 10-12" apart.

During both drop tests the wine glass barely moved and never tipped over. This backed-up our real-life experience that motion on one side of the bed rarely if at all, transfers to the other side. If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, this rating may bode well for you not noticing their movements as much, enabling you to be less disturbed and to get more restful sleep.

That said, when looking at reviews for the Plush Soft and Luxury Firm models, we did come across some comments about the Classic having a little bounce, which impacted the motion isolation to a small degree. It isn't a deal-breaker, but something to be aware of if you are buying the softest version.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.5/5

One member of our review panel is a hot sleeper, but during testing they didn't feel warm when sleeping on the Saatva Classic. The breathable organic cotton cover does a good job at keeping the mattress feeling airy and refreshing. Plus, the dual coils are designed to allow air to travel more easily through the mattress and to disperse body heat. We found that it remained cool to the touch throughout the night.

For full transparency, we used cooling jersey fabric sheets beneath a percale cotton duvet and a down comforter. Since bedding can make a difference in whether a mattress feels warm or cool, you may want to experiment with different sheets and comforters until you find the most cooling type for you.

Edge support

Score: 5/5

The edge support on the Saatva Classic is excellent. Sitting on the edge of the bed is comfortable and there was never a time when we felt as though we would roll right off while sleeping.

To go the extra mile, we placed our 50lb kettlebell weight on the edge of the bed and noticed it barely registered, sinking in about the same 1-1.5 inches that it did in the middle. In fact, our 50lb dog can sit quite comfortably right on the edge. An adult can probably perch here comfortably without any problem.

The Classic wraps all Saatva’s layers in a heavy-duty foam encasement, with high-density foam rails used around the mattress to create a stable edge. This increases your sleeping space as well as making it easier to get out of bed.

Durability

Score: 5/5

After a few weeks of testing, the mattress is no worse for wear and looks and feels brand new, but of course this is very early days. However we can say that with the high build quality and use of premium and durable materials, the Classic should stand up to years of use, proving to be a good investment for the long-term.

Saatva's own antimicrobial treatment, Guardin, is a great addition too as it prevents the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria on the Classic, so it will sleep fresher and healthier for longer. Even so, we'd recommend using the best mattress protector you can afford to keep your new bed safe from stains.

Saatva Classic mattress: User reviews

In order to give you a comprehensive overview of what the Saatva Classic mattress is like to sleep on, we have also analyzed the available user reviews published on the brand's website. Unfortunately, Saatva doesn't sell its range at any third party retailers so we can't analyze reviews from elsewhere.

Over 40,000 independent reviews are listed on Saatva’s site, most of which are positive and give the Classic a collective rating of 4.9 out of 5. Other rating sites like Reseller Ratings and Google Reviews also consist of mainly 5-star ratings.

Many customers praised the Saatva Classic for back pain relief, and how its supportive and comfortable for all sleeping positions. The most recent user reviews focused on the customer service, with one customer saying: 'their customer service is amazing. I truly enjoyed calling them, even if it was to return our mattress.' Another praised the comfort, describing the Classic as, 'Soft but supportive, it feels like it cradles my body.'

Of the negative reviews we came across, which were in the minority, most were from people who didn't like the firmness they chose. One customer who bought the Luxury Firm described it as too firm, saying: 'We both have back pain with the Saatva mattress but not when sleeping on other mattresses in hotels or in our home.' They were offered a mattress topper as a solution but that didn't resolve it.

Another customer simply stated: 'While I don't have anything bad to say about it, we never fell in love with it. It definitely didn't give us that comfy cant wait to crawl into bed feeling.'



Several others complained about the $99 processing fee for returns and exchanges. Most companies do not have such a return fee, so Saatva definitely loses points here compared to other leading online mattress manufacturers.

Should you buy the Saatva Classic mattress?

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid mattress focused on all-over comfort. We found the firm model to be perfect for side and back sleeping, though combination and stomach sleepers may prefer the Plush Soft or Luxury Firm models.

The Euro organic cotton pillow top and gold stitching gives it a premium look and finish, and we found it slept neither hot nor cold. Motion isolation is great in the Firm model and the edge support system is superior.

The Classic is a great choice for single sleepers and for couples who don’t go to bed at the same time. However we make this statement based on our experience of testing the Firm version, so you may have a different experience and feel more bounce with the Plush Soft, for example.

However, if you prefer a memory foam mattress, we would instead recommend the Saatva Loom and Leaf mattress (priced from $1,049 at Saatva). This premium all-foam model provides both a Relaxed Firm and a Firm option. Or, if you have a smaller budget, look at the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (priced from $1,273 at DreamCloud), also designed with enhanced back support.

Ultimately, with its 15-year warranty, durable build and choice of firmness and heights, we feel the Saatva Classic is a worthy investment for your sleep, especially as you'll have 180 nights to trial it at home.

