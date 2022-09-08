DreamCloud mattress sales and deals for September 2022: save hundreds on a luxury mattress today

Looking to improve your sleep? Then you might want to check out the latest DreamCloud mattress sale, which enables customers in the US and the UK to make huge savings on the company's luxury bed-toppers.

Right now, DreamCloud US is running what it calls its 'biggest offer ever', not only slashing $200 off the price of its mattresses (opens in new tab) but also throwing in up to $599 worth of bedding as part of the package. Don't get too excited, as we see this offer almost all the time from DreamCloud, although the value of the freebie bundle does change, and it's still an excellent price for what you're getting.

In the UK, customers can get 45% off the price of any mattress (opens in new tab), as well as 48% off a platform bed frame.

We rate DreamCloud's models amongst the best mattresses around, and think they offer great value for a luxury model, especially if you buy during a sale or deal. If you've been shopping for any amount of time, you'll know that mattress sales and deals are common, so you can pretty much ignore that list price.

On this page, we'll give you the full lowdown on DreamCloud's mattresses (although for a closer look at our favorite model, you should head straight to our DreamCloud mattress review), including what they're made of, the type of sleepers they're best suited to and the sizes that are available. We'll also explain how much you might save by taking advantage of the current DreamCloud mattress sale, and predict what discounts the company will introduce during the 2022 Black Friday mattress sales in November.

Please note that you'll get a free 365-night trial period and a lifetime warranty when you buy any DreamCloud mattress, which is about as good as it gets in today's market.

(opens in new tab) US DreamCloud mattress deal: save up to $799 (opens in new tab)

Customers in the US will get $200 off any mattress purchase, and get up to $599 worth of free accessories (pillows, sheets, etc) thrown in. We say 'up to $599 worth' – it's only the Twin and Twin XL sizes come with appropriately sized accessories, which obviously cost less.

(opens in new tab) UK DreamCloud mattress deal: 45% off any mattress (opens in new tab)

If you live in the UK, you'll get 45% off the price of any mattress – although there are no accessories bundled in with this offer. What does that mean in real terms? Buy a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress in a King size and your bill will be reduced from £1,449 to £796.95 – that's over £650 off.

Which DreamCloud mattress should you choose?

Customers living in the US have a choice of three DreamCloud mattresses, all of which combine foam/memory foam and individually wrapped coil springs. The DreamCloud is the firmest of the three, making it a great option for stomach sleepers. If you prefer to sleep on your side, then you're probably better off with the DreamCloud Premier or the DreamCloud Premier Rest, which have a medium-firm and medium feel respectively. Any of the three mattresses would suit people who like to sleep on their back.

Since the DreamCloud Premier and the DreamCloud Premier Rest have more comfort layers than the DreamCloud, they offer better motion isolation, making them a perfect choice for those who share a bed. All of the mattresses contain cooling elements that'll ensure you don't get too sweaty during the night.

If you're in the UK, there's only one DreamCloud mattress available to you, and that's the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid. Comprising foam/memory foam and springs, this bed-topper offers a medium comfort level that makes it more suited to side or back sleepers. While motion transfer is quite noticeable with this model, meaning couples may not get on very well with it, it does offer excellent breathability.

The DreamCloud mattress (US) sales and deals The most affordable mattress in the DreamCloud US range Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Depth: 14 inches | Turn: Yes, every three months | Filling: Various foams including memory foam, innerspring coils | Comfort: Firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | MSRP (without accessories): $799–$1,499 Rated 4.8 out of 5 by customers Great balance of comfort and support Breathable quilted foam cover with cashmere Others are better at reducing motion transfer

Scoring an impressive 4.8 out of five from more than 8,000 customer reviews, the DreamCloud is a slab of affordable luxury. Combining foam/memory foam with high-grade coil springs, this firmer mattress offers a great balance between comfort and support. The breathable, quilted foam cover will keep you cool but cosy throughout the night, while the stay-put foam base will ensure that all the layers above it remain in place. We rated it very highly in our DreamCloud mattress review.

The price of the DreamCloud mattress is very competitive in today's market, with a Queen size costing $1,199 (MSRP), but you shouldn't have to pay that, thanks to regular DreamCloud sales and deals.

DreamCloud Premier mattress (US) deals A deluxe sleep experience at a great price Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Depth: 14 inches | Turn: Yes, every three months | Filling: Various foams including memory foam, innerspring coils | Comfort: Medium-Firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | MSRP (without accessories): $999–$1,899 Rated 4.8 out of 5 by customers Packs in more comfort layers Minimal motion transfer Not suitable for stomach sleepers

For a little bit more luxury, consider the DreamCloud Premier. Not only does it offer more comfort layers than the standard DreamCloud mattress for a softer sleep experience (making it a better choice for side sleepers), it's also made with more premium materials. Those extra comfort layers help to reduce motion transfer, meaning you're less likely to notice your partner's fidgeting. And, as with the standard DreamCloud mattress, the quilted foam cover with a cashmere top provides a breathable sleep surface.

Considering what it offers, the DreamCloud Premier already represents excellent value for money – but with $200-off discounts common and freebie bundles pretty much guaranteed, it's even more of a no-brainer.

DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress (US) deals DreamCloud's thickest, most luxurious mattress in the US Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Depth: 16 inches | Turn: Yes, every three months | Filling: Various foams including memory foam, innerspring coils | Comfort: 6.5 (medium-firm) | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | MSRP (without accessories): $1,299–$2,099 Deluxe pillow top Thick and luxurious Bulky and heavy

The 16-inch tall, 7-layer Premier Rest is the priciest and most luxurious of the DreamCloud US range. It adds a soft pillow top that you don't get with the Premier, adding plushness to your sleep experience, and overall is designed to offer maximum pressure relief. Elsewhere, you're getting the same mix of foams designed to contour, support and cushion you, alongside those individually wrapped coils to deliver bounce and airflow. It's an investment, but a DreamCloud deal makes it more reasonable.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress deals (UK) Award-winning comfort with effective all-over support Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: Yes, every three months | Filling: Various foams including memory foam, innerspring coils | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | RRP: £1,099–£1,559 Rated 4.6 out of 5 by customers ActivEdge coil system provides support across the whole mattress Excellent breathability Doesn't come in a Queen size

DreamCloud UK only offers one mattress – but what a mattress. Highly rated by customers and critics alike, the award-winning DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid combines luxury memory foam layers with the company's ActivEdge coil system, in which individually encased pocket springs stretch right to the far reaches for optimum support. The result is a medium-comfort bed-topper that's balanced, breathable and very cosy. No matter which size you want this product in, you're going to get excellent value if you buy during a DreamCloud mattress sale. Please note that this mattress is not available in a Queen size.

Do you need to enter a DreamCloud promo code?

Whether you're a customer in the US or the UK, you won't need to enter a promo code to take advantage of most DreamCloud mattress sales – your discount will be applied automatically when you go to pay. Third-party promo codes are accepted should you find a particularly good offer elsewhere. However, please be aware that DreamCloud doesn't allow discounts to be 'stacked'; in other words, if you use a third-party promo code, you won't be able to take advantage of DreamCloud's official discount as well.

DreamCloud Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: Our predictions

Tempted by the current DreamCloud mattress sale but wondering whether a better offer might come along during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza? Well, if the past couple of years are anything to go by, there's a pretty good chance that DreamCloud won't better its current offers come November.

In both 2020 and 2021, customers in the US were treated to the same $200 discount on any bed-topper, but only received up to $399 worth of accessories – slightly less than the usual DreamCloud mattress deal.

As for UK customers, they could get £300 off any mattress during 2020's Black Friday/Cyber Monday event, and up to 45% off their bill in 2021. While both of those were generous deals, both have been bettered since.

To remind yourself what other great discounts were available last November, take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals and Cyber Monday mattress deals pages. Or for shopping tips, here's how to spot a Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress bargain.

