If you're shopping for the best hybrid mattress you could be feeling a little overwhelmed by all the options available. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the top options to help you get the sleep of your dreams.

Hybrid mattresses use a mixture of different materials – typically both innerspring coils and layers of memory foam. The idea is that you get the best of both worlds; the pressure relief of memory foam as well as the sturdy support of innersprings. They're also great for couples who have different preferences when it comes to mattresses. Most of the entries in our best mattress guide are classed as hybrids.

In addition to listing today's best prices for each featured mattress, we've also rounded up this month's biggest mattress sales to save you more money. If you decide that you're not fussed about springs and want a hugging feel with no bounce, head to our best memory foam mattress guide instead. But if it's a hybrid you're interested in, keep on reading. These are the best hybrid mattress chosen by experts based on firmness, edge support, motion isolation and more.

The best hybrid mattress in 2022

1. Saatva Classic Mattress The best hybrid mattress overall Specifications Type: Luxury hybrid Firmness: 6 (plush soft to firm) Height: 11.5-14.5 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 1-year limited Price: $935 - $1,995 specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent back support + Customizable firmness and height + Superb temperature regulation + Free white glove delivery Reasons to avoid - $99 return or exchange fee

The Saatva Classic Mattress is the brand's most popular model, and we think it's the best hybrid mattress on the market now. It's suitable for all sleeper styles (back, side, and stomach) with its five-layer construction that provides a responsive innerspring feel coupled with comfort from memory foam. The first layer consists of a three inch Euro pillow top for comfort, the second layer features Lumbar Zone Active Spiral Wire to promote healthy spinal alignment, the third layer is made from Lumbar Zone Pocketed Coils which contour the body and alleviate pressure. The fourth layer include high density foam rails to create sturdy edge support, and the final layer is made from a base coil unit to prevent unwanted sagging over time.

Shoppers can choose from one of three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm, firm) to best fit their needs and can sleep soundly knowing that the mattress is CertiPUR-US certified meaning it's made to meet the highest standards for emissions, quality, performance, and durability. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review, we were impressed by the lumbar support, temperature regulation and pressure relief on offer here, and commented that it feels very premium for the price.

We were also impressed with the extras on offer here. The mattress will arrive right at your front door with free white glove delivery and in-house set up to get your new bed up and running in no time. From our experience, the Saatva Classic is heavy, so having this aspect handled for you is brilliant.

2. Helix Midnight mattress The best hybrid mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Height: 12 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-15 years Price: $699 - $1,399 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great temperature regulation + Pressure relief from memory foam layers + Strong motion isolation Reasons to avoid - Not supportive for front sleeping

Side sleepers benefit from mattresses that offer pressure relief around the hips and shoulders, but enough support to keep the spine properly aligned. The Helix Midnight mattress does that and then some. Made with memory foam over pocketed coils, this hybrid mattress does a great job at contouring the body from head to toe for a comfortable and supportive sleeping space when lying on your side. The five-layer mattress consists of a top cover, memory plus foam (for pressure relief), polyfoam (for ergonomic support and cushioning), wrapped coils, and DuraDense Foam at the base.

In our Helix Midnight mattress review, our tester noted that it might feel too soft for some preferences (and indeed, front sleepers should probably look at something firmer – perhaps the DreamCloud below). We found the temperature regulation excellent, and there's the option to upgrade with a specialist cooling cover if you so wish. It also shines when it comes to motion isolation, making it a great choice for those who have partners on different sleep schedules.

3. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress The best hybrid for back support Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 7.5-8 (firm) Height: 14 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price: $799 - $1,199 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stable motion transfer + Excellent pressure relief + Cooling gel foam ideal for hot sleepers Reasons to avoid - May be too firm for some

Do you wake up each morning with back pain or stiffness? Your mattress may be the culprit behind it and a hybrid mattress should be on your radar. Made with cashmere top quilted foam, cooling gel memory foam, and innerspring coils, this seven-layer mattress has a sturdy build designed to aid in pressure relief and provide back support.

For heavier people, this mattress is extremely sturdy and offers ideal edge support and motion isolation to keep you in your desired sleep position through the night – that means if your partner gets up you won’t feel it or if you need to turn over you won’t slide right off the bed. Additionally, its breathable foam layers allow for maximum airflow to keep you cool and disperse heat so you can enjoy restorative sleep without waking up in a puddle of sweat. While the brand says its firmness level is 'just right', but in our DreamCloud Mattress review our testers suggested that lightweight sleepers might find it too firm.

4. Avocado Green mattress The best organic hybrid mattress Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 7 (medium-firm) Height: 11 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 25 years Price: $1,399 - $2,599 specifications Condition New Bed Size Queen, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Avocado Mattress (opens in new tab) View at Avocado Mattress (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Needle-tufted by hand + Made Safe Certified + No chemical retardants; just organic wool Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other mattresses

Since you spend nearly a third of your life sleeping, you’ll want to consider an organic mattress to help promote healthy sleep. The brand's best-selling organic mattress is made with organic wool, cotton, and over 1,400 pocketed coils that aid in back support and overall pressure relief. Unlike other mattresses, this one is also free from polyester, polyurethane foams, and toxic fire retardants which may prevent organ toxicity, hair loss, and other neurological damage.

The mattress is needle tufted by hand giving it a distinct and durable feel native to the brand. And the coils are placed in five distinct ergonomic zones to aid in support, maintain optimal edge support, and minimize unwanted motion transfer. Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, this mattress naturally contours the body aiding in pressure relief and comfort all at once. With that said, this mattress is a lot more expensive than the others on this list, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality and durability.

5. The WinkBed Mattress The best hybrid for back pain Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 4.5 to 8 (soft- very firm) Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Full Lifetime Price: $849 - $1,899 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL Today's Best Deals View at Wink Beds LLC (opens in new tab) View at Wink Beds LLC (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal edge support + Great for sleepers with joint and back pain + Available in 4 firmness levels Reasons to avoid - Off-gas may linger for a while

Back pain can not only ruin a good night’s sleep, but also can be annoying to wake up to in the morning. With the WinkBed Mattress, sleepers can choose from one of four firmness levels (softer, firmer, luxury firm, and plus) depending on needs and preferences. Made from memory foam and innersprings, the four layer mattress contours to your body and alleviates pressure from both the back and joints. On top you’ll find a eucalyptus Tencel cover, followed by a gel-infused pillow top, individually wrapped pocketed coils, and extra edge support. For heavier people, there's a plus option to provide extra support with high-density foams, zoned latex support layer and EliteEdge support coils. The best part? There’s a full lifetime warranty.

How to choose the best hybrid mattress

When choosing the best hybrid mattress, you'll want to consider a few elements to make the best possible purchase: construction edge support, motion isolation, and price.

The best hybrid mattress will have a combination of innerspring coils and memory foam to aid in support and comfort. The amount of memory foam and coils will vary depending on the brand, but a standard hybrid mattress will have both. Additionally, finding a mattress with sturdy edge support will help prevent unwanted slips whether in the middle of the night or when getting up in the morning. Motion isolation is ideal for people who want to be able to sleep soundly without feeling the constant twists and turns of your partner.

Lastly, you’ll want to consider the price. Hybrid mattresses can be more expensive than their sole memory foam or innerspring counterparts so you’ll want to look for one that’s in alignment with your budget.

How long should a hybrid mattress last?

After spending a few hundred dollars on a new hybrid mattress you’ll want to know how long it’ll last you. While this varies by brand, most standard hybrid mattresses can remain intact and in usable condition for up to six years so you’ll have years of serene sleep you’ll love. In terms of price, the standard range for a hybrid mattress is between $800-$2000 depending on size, construction, and brand.

You’ll want to keep in mind that mattresses made with higher quality materials and more layers will cost you more, but that’s to be expected if more energy, effort, and product is being used to create the product.