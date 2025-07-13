Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is still live - here are 11 TV deals I'd buy from $74.99

If you meant to buy a TV deal over Prime Day and just now realized that it's over, fear not. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is still live today, offering TV deals that rival Amazon with prices starting at just $74.99.



• Shop Best Buy's full Black Friday in July sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and hand-picked the best TV deals. You can find record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Insignia. You'll find discounts that were live at Amazon's Prime Day sale but have now expired.

A few of my favorite deals include Samsung's stunning 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for only $699.99, the highly rated LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,199.99, and the Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $189.99.

Shop more of today's top TV deals below and keep in mind that Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends tonight at Midnight. You might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale - November's Black Friday deals event.

Best Buy Black Friday in July TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99 - its lowest-ever price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $699.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale features LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,199.99. That's a $1500 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location. Today's Black Friday in July deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $479.99 - a record-low price.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.