The best Helix mattress sales and deals 2022: save up to $350

Helix mattress sale: The best deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Mattress sale: save up to $350 + get free gifts at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $350 - There are big savings to be made in the latest Helix sale. If your order is worth $600–$1,249, you'll get $100 off when using the discount code 4JULY100. If it's $1,250–$1,699, you’ll save $150 with the code 4JULY150. Spend $1,700–$2,549 and the cost will be slashed by $200 (code 4JULY200). Spend $2,550–$2,699 and you’ll get $250 off with the deal code 4JULY250. If you're spending $2,700–$2,949, you'll get $300 off (4JULY300), while the biggest $350 saving will be applied if your order comes to $2,950 or more and you use the discount code 4JULY350.

Helix Midnight Mattress deal: from $799 $699 at Helix Sleep

Save up to $150 - This medium-firm hybrid mattress is super-comfy and breathable, and delivers ample levels of contouring around your shoulders, hips and knees when you sleep on your side. While the Helix Midnight Mattress is breathable, hot sleepers would be better off upgrading (at a cost of $149) to the GlacioTex Cooling Cover. In the new Helix mattress sale a queen size is reduced to $1,099 (was $1,199), and you’ll have 100 nights to trial it at home. There’s free shipping too.

Helix Plus Mattress sale: from $949 $849 + free bedding at Helix Sleep

Save up to $200 - If you want a mattress designed for big and tall people, look no further than the 13” tall Helix Plus. It’s designed with high density four-pound foam to provide a sturdy base, but elsewhere it has all the memory foam and spring comforts of a standard Helix mattress. Use the discount code 4JULY200 and you’ll save $200 on a queen size Helix Plus, reducing the price to $1,549 (was $1,749). This is a great deal if you need a bed that supports 1,000lbs.

Which Helix mattress should you choose?

There are nine different models in the Helix Mattress range. The Helix Sunset and the Helix Moonlight are rated as soft mattresses (4 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The Helix Midnight and the Helix Dusk are medium-firm (5.5-6 out of 10). The Helix Twilight and the Helix Dawn are each rated as firm (7 out of 10). Each of these Helix beds are priced from $799 when not on sale, or from $699 with a discount.

Once you've established the level of comfort you want, you'll need to pick a model that suits your sleeping position. The Helix Sunset, the Helix Midnight and the Helix Twilight are better suited to side sleepers, while the Helix Moonlight, the Helix Dusk and the Helix Dawn are ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers.

If you're prepared to spend a bit more, you can choose Luxe versions (from $1,199) of any of the above mattresses. As well as being more premium, Helix Luxe mattresses come with a 15-year limited warranty as opposed to the 10-year warranty that's offered with standard Helix Sleep mattresses.

In addition to the aforementioned mattresses, there's the medium-firm Helix Plus (RRP $949, but from $849 when on sale), which features an extra layer of high-density foam to provide better support for heavier or taller sleepers.

The brand also makes the Birch by Helix Natural Mattress (priced from $1,349 at Birch Living (opens in new tab)), a medium bed-topper that's made with a higher mix of sustainable materials and also comes with a 25-year warranty. Finally, the Helix Kids Mattress (priced $649) features a flippable design to match the level of comfort children need as they grow.

In the current sale, all Helix mattresses come with two of the brand’s best pillows for boosting your sleep comfort and they’re free with your order. Whichever Helix bed you choose, we’d also recommend investing in one of the best mattress protectors to keep it clean and safe from spills, stains and germs.

1. Helix Midnight mattress deals The best Helix mattress for side sleepers Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Memory Plus Foam, High-Grade Polyfoam, Wrapped Coils, DuraDense Foam | Comfort: Medium firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Price RRP: $799–$1,549 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL $699 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) $799 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) $949 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) Great for side sleeping Effective temperature regulation Ample contouring comfort Not firm enough for heavy bodies

The biggest-selling mattress in Helix's range, the Midnight is a hybrid mattress designed specifically for side sleepers, though combination sleepers will love it too. With a combination of wrapped coils and memory foam, the Helix Midnight cradles the body from head to toe, making it a great choice for relieving pressure points during sleep. Being neither rock-solid nor feathery soft, it's also ideal for couples who prefer different levels of firmness.

Prices for the Helix Midnight range from $799 for a twin (or $699 in the sale) to $1,549 for a California king (often discounted to $1,399). A queen size Helix Midnight mattress is priced $1,199, with a $100 discount you’ll get one for $1,099. These discounts are identical to the ones offered in previous Black Friday mattress deals and Cyber Monday mattress deals, but they are $50 less than the savings we spotted in the brand’s Memorial Day and 4th of July sales.

For a good alternative, we'd recommend the Purple Original mattress, designed with the brand's own Gel Flex Grid technology to provide softness around the shoulders and hips, but a firmer feel in the lumbar region. Take a look at our Purple mattress deals and sales guide for the latest savings.

2. Helix Plus mattress deals The best Helix mattress for heavy bodies Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Ultra Dense Memory Foam, Helix Dynamic Foam, Firm Memory Foam, XL Wrapped Coils, DuraDense Foam | Comfort: Medium-Firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 15-year limited | MSRP: $949–$2,199 specifications Bed Size Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL $825 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) $925 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) Support for plus-size and tall sleepers Suits all sleeping positions Cooling Tencel cover It’s heavy to rotate

The medium-firm Helix Plus mattress is designed for taller, heavier bodies and contains an extra layer of high-density foam to boost sturdiness and durability. The Helix Plus offers optimal levels of support for heavier bodies in all sleep positions, with a breathable cover to draw heat away from the body and help keep you cool during sleep.

The Helix Plus ranges in price from $949 for a twin ($849 in the sale) to $2,199 for a Cal king ($1,999 with a discount). A queen costs $1,749 ($1,549 on sale), and as with the Helix Midnight above, these discounts are the same as those offered in the last Helix Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. But they were $50 cheaper in the Memorial Day mattress sale.

You'll make a bigger saving when purchasing the Helix Plus in a queen size than you would if you were buying the Helix Midnight in the same size. That's because the Plus has an MSRP over $1,700, which is the threshold for the $200 Helix mattress discount.

Luxury bed maker Saatva also makes a mattress for heavier bodies: the Saatva HD, often priced from $1,499 in the Saatva mattress sale.

3. Birch by Helix Natural Mattress deals Organic luxury for the eco-conscious Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, ling, Cal king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Organic Wool, Natural Latex, Individually Wrapped Coils | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $1,349–$2,099 specifications Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL $849 (opens in new tab) at Birch Living (opens in new tab) $899 (opens in new tab) at Birch Living (opens in new tab) $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Birch Living (opens in new tab) Hypoallergenic and organic materials 25-year warranty Affordable for an organic bed Higher motion transfer

Want to get a great night's sleep and do your bit for the environment? Then look no further than the Birch by Helix Natural Mattress, a hybrid mattress made from naturally sourced materials including organic wool and the sap of rubber trees. The Birch mattress is designed to provide optimal pressure relief for all sleep positions, not to mention advanced breathability to keep you from sweating at night.

The Birch by Helix ranges in price from $1,349 for a twin size ($949 in the sale) to $2,099 for a Cal king (often discounted to $1,699). A queen costs $1,799 (often on sale for $1,399). As you can see, all of the sizes currently come with a $400 discount, which is the same as what Helix was offering last Black Friday.

Do you need a Helix mattress discount code?

Yes, to take advantage of the new Helix mattress deals you'll need to input a specific discount code when you get to checkout. There are six codes in total at present, so use the one that matches the total amount of your order – to find out which code you need to enter, check the 'best deals' box further up the page.

Once the code has been applied, the saving will be displayed and your total value will be reduced automatically in your cart at checkout.

Helix mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022: What we expect

Last year, Helix offered discounts of up to $200 on its standard mattresses and a flat $400 off the Birch by Helix Natural Mattress in any size. The year before, customers could save $200. However, it's worth noting that neither of those deals were as good as what's on the table in the current Helix mattress sale.

The other piece of the puzzle is the baseline price of the mattress. There are better times of the year to shop for a new bed, and these include late November (Black Friday) and early December (Cyber Monday), as well as the Presidents’ Day mattress sales in February and the Labor Day mattress sales in September.

So, if you need a new mattress and want it to be a Helix, there’s no need to wait until November as the discounts we’re seeing right now are better, and there’s no chance that baseline prices will remain the same. Helix Sleep also makes a range of bedding accessories, including mattress toppers to add instant comfort to your existing bed.

