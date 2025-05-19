Save a whopping $900 on Beautyrest mattresses and bases in Memorial Day sale

We all know how important a good night's sleep is. Waking up refreshed and able to take on the day with vigour makes life so much more rewarding. To make all this possible, you need a mattress and base that provide a superior level of comfort and support. For that you need look no further than Beautyrest.

And thanks to a Memorial Day sale, you can save up to $900 at Beautyrest. You can choose from a range of options with different levels of firmness and features to meet your needs. Scroll down to find out more details on all the best deals that are available.

All offers run between April 29 and May 27 2025, so if you're keen on taking advantage of the discounts, we suggest you don't hang around. If you missed this deal, you can also check out our Beautyrest coupon codes hub for the latest ways to save.

Beautyrest Save up to $900 on mattresses and bases Thanks to a Memorial Day sale at Beautyrest, you can save up to $900 when you purchase select mattresses with select bases. Simply click through to the sale, select your desired mattress, and Beautyrest will let you know which bases qualify for the maximum discounts. Expires May 27 2025

Our top picks from Beautyrest

Save up to $900 OFFER ONE Buy a Beautyrest Black or Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress and a Beautyrest Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base and save up to $600. An advanced sleep system featuring Triple-Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology for maximum individualized support, plus the ultimate in motion separation, pressure relief and temperature management.

Save up to $500 OFFER TWO Buy a Beautyrest World Class or Beautyrest World Class Hybrid mattress and a Beautyrest Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base and save up to $200. Step up to a world-class sleep experience with premier individualized support, motion separation, breathability and cooling, and responsive pressure relief with a classic, quilted surface.

Why we love Beautyrest

Beautyrest is a mattress brand owned by Simmons Bedding Company and has been on the market since 1925. Known for its luxury product range, the brand rose to prominence in part thanks to promotion by some well-known figures such as Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Mattresses are manufactured with premium breathable cooling materials and designed with the brand's trademark Pocket Coil technology. All of this contributes to the level of comfort and support that the body craves.

Most Beautyrest orders include free White Glove delivery, which means a number of free services are included as part of your order. Upon arrival, RXO will set up one bed in a room of your choice.