Save a whopping $900 on Beautyrest mattresses and bases in Memorial Day sale
Give your body the comfort and support it deserves
We all know how important a good night's sleep is. Waking up refreshed and able to take on the day with vigour makes life so much more rewarding. To make all this possible, you need a mattress and base that provide a superior level of comfort and support. For that you need look no further than Beautyrest.
And thanks to a Memorial Day sale, you can save up to $900 at Beautyrest. You can choose from a range of options with different levels of firmness and features to meet your needs. Scroll down to find out more details on all the best deals that are available.
All offers run between April 29 and May 27 2025, so if you're keen on taking advantage of the discounts, we suggest you don't hang around. If you missed this deal, you can also check out our Beautyrest coupon codes hub for the latest ways to save.
Beautyrest Save up to $900 on mattresses and bases
Thanks to a Memorial Day sale at Beautyrest, you can save up to $900 when you purchase select mattresses with select bases. Simply click through to the sale, select your desired mattress, and Beautyrest will let you know which bases qualify for the maximum discounts.
Expires May 27 2025
Our top picks from Beautyrest
OFFER ONE
Buy a Beautyrest Black or Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress and a Beautyrest Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base and save up to $600.
An advanced sleep system featuring Triple-Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology for maximum individualized support, plus the ultimate in motion separation, pressure relief and temperature management.
OFFER TWO
Buy a Beautyrest World Class or Beautyrest World Class Hybrid mattress and a Beautyrest Black Luxury Adjustable Base or baselogic Platinum Adjustable Base and save up to $200.
Step up to a world-class sleep experience with premier individualized support, motion separation, breathability and cooling, and responsive pressure relief with a classic, quilted surface.
Why we love Beautyrest
Beautyrest is a mattress brand owned by Simmons Bedding Company and has been on the market since 1925. Known for its luxury product range, the brand rose to prominence in part thanks to promotion by some well-known figures such as Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Mattresses are manufactured with premium breathable cooling materials and designed with the brand's trademark Pocket Coil technology. All of this contributes to the level of comfort and support that the body craves.
Most Beautyrest orders include free White Glove delivery, which means a number of free services are included as part of your order. Upon arrival, RXO will set up one bed in a room of your choice.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.