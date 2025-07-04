Celebrate the 4th of July with up to $700 off at Beautyrest

The best way to help guarantee a good night's sleep is to buy a mattress and base that deliver a superior level of comfort and support. By investing in the latest coil technology, temperature management, and pressure relief materials, your body will have the very best chance of enjoying all the precious sleep you need.

If you're craving this type of mattress but haven't been able to afford it, we have a big money-saving 4th of July sale just for you. Right now, at Beautyrest, you can save up to $700 on mattresses and adjustable base sets.

The sale runs until July 8, 2025, so if you're keen on taking advantage of the discounts, we suggest you don't hang around. If you missed this deal, you can also check out our Beautyrest coupon codes hub for the latest ways to save.

Save up to $700 at Beautyrest

Thanks to a 4th of July sale at Beautyrest, you can save up to $700 when you purchase select mattresses with select bases. Simply click the 'View Deal' link, choose the product you want to buy, and the discount will be automatically applied Expires July 8, 2025

Our top picks from Beautyrest

Save up to $400 Beautyrest Black Quilted mattress An advanced sleep system featuring triple-stranded pocketed coil technology for maximum individualized support, plus the ultimate in motion separation, pressure relief and temperature management. Maximum savings are on the Series 4 and Series 3 models, but you can also save $200 on Series 2 and Series 1 mattresses.

Save up to $400 Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress Triple-stranded pocketed coil technology paired with speciality foams delivers individualized support and motion separation with a luxurious contouring feel. Maximum savings are on the Series 4 and Series 3 models, but you can also save $200 on Series 2 and Series 1 mattresses.

Save up to $300 Beautyrest Black Luxury Base An adjustable base that boasts premium features such as dual massage, head tilt, Zero-G preset, and smart home connectivity. You can adjust the head and foot of this mattress to find your perfect position with the easy-to-use wireless remote. Getting comfortable has never been so easy.

Why we love Beautyrest

Beautyrest mattresses feature premium breathable cooling materials and are designed with the brand's trademark Pocket Coil technology. The company's attention to detail and quality results in the creation of mattresses that offer superior comfort and the support that the body craves.

Beautyrest is a mattress brand owned by Simmons Bedding Company and has been on the market since 1925. Known for its luxury product range, the brand rose to prominence in part thanks to promotion by some well-known figures such as Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Eleanor Roosevelt.