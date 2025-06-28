Hurry! Get up to 65% off at FlexiSpot this Independence Day
Save big on ergonomic furniture for your office and home
FlexiSpot produces some of the best office chairs and the best standing desks on the market. Because they deliver such outstanding quality, we're always pleased to bring a FlexiSpot deal to our readers attention.
Listen up! Until July 10, you can get up to 65% off your FlexiSpot order. That includes desks, chairs, beds, mattresses, and more.
Better still, on June 29, July 4, and July 9, if you're one of the first 20 orders on each day, you'll get your product 100% free! This deal is available from 9:00 AM on each of the three days.
Don’t miss out—explore all the deals in the FlexiSpot Independence Day Sale. If you're too late for this particular deal, head over to our FlexiSpot Coupons Hub page for more offers.
Get up to 65% off at FlexiSpot
Not only can you get up to 65% off in FlexiSpot's Independence Day Sale, but if you're one of the first 20 payments on June 29, July 4, or July 9, you'll get your order absolutely free!
Sale ends July 10.
Our top picks from FlexiSpot
E7 Standing Desk
The desk that is specially designed to be sturdy—and will stay stable at any height, even when your workload gets heavy. With thicker leg columns and an optimal column gap design, you'll be guaranteed smooth and seamless operation.
Only $289
E7 Plus Standing Desk
A desk with outstanding performance and value. You'll get stability, user-friendliness, and high adaptability with the possibility of supporting desk accessories like monitor mounts.
Only $499
C7 Morpher Ergo Chair
If you struggle with shoulder tension and growing discomfort, it might be because you own a chair that leaves your upper back unsupported. The C7 Morpher Ergo Chair features precision engineering to gently wrap your upper back. It adjusts forward up to 10° to match your sitting style, keeping your shoulders relaxed and your upper back fully supported all day.
Only $599
B6O Japanese Joinery Bed Frame
With unmatched stability and silence, this solid wood bed frame guarantees no shaking or noise—just peaceful, restful nights. It also looks absolutely fantastic thanks to its beautiful Japanese joinery design.
Only $349
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.