These are the 5 standing desk deals that caught my eye this Memorial Day

The Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and as editor of our office furniture guides and reviews, I’ve naturally been on the look-out for the deals I can find on standing desks.

Top of my list is the FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top now $380 (was $580).

In the UK, for the Bank Holiday, the E7 also discounted, now to £340 (was £460) at FlexiSpot.

After extensive tests, we found it an exceptionally good unit, quiet in operation and with all the features most people need, and the top-rated model in my guide to the best standing desks.

Alongside the FlexiSpot E7, I’ve I’ve selected my top 5 standing desk deals in the US sales, and my favorite 5 for the UK - the ones that caught my eye either because they’ve got strong reviews from us or the discounts are too good to miss. These include an L-shaped desk and the cheapest model I could find in this year’s Memorial Day sales.

My favorite standing desk deals in the US

FlexiSpot E7: was $580 now $380 at FlexiSpot Inc. The FlexiSpot E7 is ranked number one in my guide to standing desks - and with good reason. It’s packed with everything I look for in a standing desk, including quiet operation, a control panel with memory presets, anti-collision detection, a resoundingly stable construction, a 355lb weight limit, and a good height range of 22.8in to 48.4in. In our review, we effectively found it the perfect standing desk for the home or office. Bonus points, too, for the 15-year warranty. The price here is for the chipboard top, but other materials are available.

Fezibo standing desk: was $90 now $80 at Amazon This gets my vote for best budget option, and while the discount isn’t deep, it’s such a low price anyway that I think it’s still worth checking out. We’ve reviewed a number of Fezibo office furniture products and considering the cost, they’ve all proved very good value. This model comes in a range of desktop sizes, with a height range of 28.3in to 46.5in and 265lb lifting capacity. Memory presets are capped at two via the control panel, and you get hooks for hanging headphones and bags.

Bestier standing desk with LED light: was $360 now $326 at Best Buy This is a very cool-looking sit-stand desk - and you can't say that about many. With its LED lighting rig, it's designed for gamers, but what really caught my eye was the inclusion of two deep drawers and cable management storage with a mesh covering to the rear - all things a lot of other desks lack. height range runs between 32.5in and 50.6in.

Vivo L-shaped standing desk: was $320 now $272 at Amazon L-shaped standing desks can get pretty expensive, so I was keen to find one that wouldn’t break the bank. And that’s where Vivo’s model comes in. In my experience, Vivo is one of those brands that deliver good quality at a low price - the company’s standing desk converter is my top pick for those on a budget. Ideal for corner offices, this single-motor L-shaped desk comes in a massive range of styles and sizes, and the height adjusts between 28.5in to 46.8in. For a slightly cheaper model, check out the Agilestic L-shaped desk, was $310 now $225 at Amazon.

Autonomous SmartDesk 5: was $699 now $599 at Autonomous Inc When it comes to stylish office furniture, we’ve long been fans of the Autonomous line-up - and the SmartDesk 5 is no different. It’s modern, minimalist, and in our review, we called it a sleek standing desk tailored for enhanced comfort and organization for professionals. It’s super-functional, very durable, and stable in use. And I absolutely love the touchscreen control panel, only adding to the modern feel of this desk. Specs-wise, you’re looking at a lifting capacity of 330lb and a height range of 27.2in to 52.7in.

Bonus pick

Vivo standing desk converter: was $130 now $100 at Amazon If you haven’t got room for a new standing desk (or you love your existing desk), the Vivo height adjustable standing desk converter is a great compromise. In my guide to the best standing desk converters, this is currently my top budget pick, offering the sit-stand flexibility of a standing desk without needing a whole new set-up. It comes in black, white, or wood stylings, supporting up to 26lb, and rising between 4.9in to 19.7in.

My favourite standing desk deals in the UK

It might not be Memorial Day in the UK, but there are still some great buys on the standing desk front for the Bank Holiday weekend. These are the top five desk deals I’ve found.

FlexiSpot E7: was £460 now £340 at FlexiSpot UK My top-rated standing desk overall gets a discount for the Bank Holiday. Earning 5-stars in our review, this model ticks all the boxes, as far as I’m concerned, being stable, quiet in use, with features like memory presets and anti-collision detection. At 161kg, lifting capacity is plentiful for most set-ups, while the 58cm to 123cm height range makes it well-suited for most people. The price here is for the chipboard top, but other materials are available.

Fezibo standing desk: was £100 now £62 at Amazon This is the cheapest standing desk I’ve found in the deals, from a budget brand that’s reviewed surprisingly well when we’ve tested similar products from the company. This one is pretty quiet in operation, has a two-programmable memory preset for quickly switching between sitting and standing at preferred heights, with an adjustable range between 71cm to 115 cm. No storage, as is often the case, but it does come with hanging hooks.

FlexiSpot E1: was £280 now £210 at FlexiSpot UK One of the cheapest dual-motor standing desks I’ve seen from a reputable brand. The FlexiSpot E1 has a height-adjustable range that runs between 70cm and 119 cm with anti-collision detection and memory presets as standard. As is usual with FlexiSpot desks, there are a range of colors available, but this one also lets you choose between one with a 70kg weight load and a 100kg weight load for those stacking this desk with more devices, monitors, and so on.

Fezibo standing desk with storage shelf and drawers: was £140 now £110 at Amazon A lot of standing desks lack extra storage. Inevitably, then, this one caught my eye, with a desk that includes two side drawers and a shelf that acts as a monitor riser. Height-wise, you’re looking at an adjustment range between 72cm to 118cm, with a 75kg lifting capacity, while the two-memory preset is useful for getting to the sweet spot quickly (and relatively quietly).

FlexiSpot L-shaped standing desk: was £270 now £250 at Amazon While not technically on deal, you can save £20 by clicking the voucher box, bringing the price down to a very reasonable £250 - a bit of a bargain in the realm of L-shaped desks, which can command pretty high prices. Specs are about what you’d expect from any standing desk, L-shaped or otherwise, with a 75kg load capacity, quiet operation, and a height range of 74.5 cm to 119 cm. Just remember to tick the voucher box to save.

Bonus pick