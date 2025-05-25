I love these stylish, modern office chairs and standing desks in the Memorial Day sales - but you’ll need to move fast
Autonomous office furniture is beautifully designed, but sales units are limited
I’ve been on the prowl for office furniture deals over Memorial Day, and the sales over at Autonomous certainly caught my eye. Right now, the SmartDesk 2 is $549 (was $649) while the ErgoChair Pro is now $449 (was $499).
You’ll need to be quick to grab these, though, as Autonomous has limited the amount of sale units to just 65 apiece. Those aren’t the only ones discounted, either, and I’ve rounded up some top deals
What I particularly like about the range from Autonomous is the stylish design - it’s something we’ve repeatedly highlighted during our reviews, with both its office chairs and standing desks taking an aesthetically pleasing modern and minimalist approach. For me, these are definitely worth a look in this year’s Memorial Day sales.
Autonomous standing desk deals
The Autonomous SmartDesk 2 features the company’s trademark minimalist design. With dual motors, expect elevation and descent to be quick - but more importantly, especially for those sharing office space, operation is also quiet. We reviewed this back when it was known as the SmartDesk Pro and were delighted with its sleek, professional design and the impressive range of sit-to-stand options. Height range runs between 28.3in and 47.5in, with a lifting capacity of 250lb. I’m also a big fan of the long 10-year warranty on the frame.
We’re big fans of the SmartDesk 5 - in our review we said it’s “an art piece as much as a workspace.” It’s sleek, packed with features, and seemingly designed specifically for enhanced comfort and organization. It’s highly functional, durable, and in use, we found it very stable. Interestingly, unlike a lot of similar desks, it uses a touch control panel that gives it a truly modern feel. The height range is 27.2in to 52.7in, with a lifting capacity of 330lb.
Autonomous office chair deals
For me, the ErgoChair Pro ticks every box for anyone looking for a comfortable office chair. It’s highly adjustable, boasts lumbar support, and includes a headrest for maximum comfort. In our review, we called it a phenomenal ergonomic chair for the price, with a firm, supportive seat and great lumbar support that actually relieved reviewer Collin’s back pain. This chair also comes in a range of colorways to suit your set-up.
The ErgoChair Pro Mesh is a more breathable spin on the original model, with a mesh backrest that can be effortlessly fine-tuned and a seat that, in our review, we found excelled in both comfort and adjustability. One of the key features we love is the strong lumbar support with a flexible cushion - always important when looking for a comfortable seat. We also like the robust and durable lightweight frame that encourages air flow.
A comfortable, ergonomic chair with a distinct exoskeleton design is how we initially described the flagship ErgoChair Ultra 2 in our review. It’s packed with adjustments for getting comfort levels just right, and offered all-day comfort even when used for long hours. It feels sturdy, and you can feel the way quality and performance has been put at the heart of this design. Ultimately, after extensive use, we hailed this as a near-perfect chair for the home and office.
