I love these stylish, modern office chairs and standing desks in the Memorial Day sales - but you’ll need to move fast

I’ve been on the prowl for office furniture deals over Memorial Day, and the sales over at Autonomous certainly caught my eye. Right now, the SmartDesk 2 is $549 (was $649) while the ErgoChair Pro is now $449 (was $499).

You’ll need to be quick to grab these, though, as Autonomous has limited the amount of sale units to just 65 apiece. Those aren’t the only ones discounted, either, and I’ve rounded up some top deals

What I particularly like about the range from Autonomous is the stylish design - it’s something we’ve repeatedly highlighted during our reviews, with both its office chairs and standing desks taking an aesthetically pleasing modern and minimalist approach. For me, these are definitely worth a look in this year’s Memorial Day sales.

• See the full Autonomous Memorial Day line-up

Autonomous standing desk deals

Autonomous SmartDesk 2: was $649 now $549 at Autonomous Inc The Autonomous SmartDesk 2 features the company’s trademark minimalist design. With dual motors, expect elevation and descent to be quick - but more importantly, especially for those sharing office space, operation is also quiet. We reviewed this back when it was known as the SmartDesk Pro and were delighted with its sleek, professional design and the impressive range of sit-to-stand options. Height range runs between 28.3in and 47.5in, with a lifting capacity of 250lb. I’m also a big fan of the long 10-year warranty on the frame.

Autonomous SmartDesk 5: was $69 now $599 at Autonomous Inc We’re big fans of the SmartDesk 5 - in our review we said it’s “an art piece as much as a workspace.” It’s sleek, packed with features, and seemingly designed specifically for enhanced comfort and organization. It’s highly functional, durable, and in use, we found it very stable. Interestingly, unlike a lot of similar desks, it uses a touch control panel that gives it a truly modern feel. The height range is 27.2in to 52.7in, with a lifting capacity of 330lb.

Autonomous office chair deals

Autonomous ErgoChair Pro: was $499 now $449 at Autonomous Inc For me, the ErgoChair Pro ticks every box for anyone looking for a comfortable office chair. It’s highly adjustable, boasts lumbar support, and includes a headrest for maximum comfort. In our review, we called it a phenomenal ergonomic chair for the price, with a firm, supportive seat and great lumbar support that actually relieved reviewer Collin’s back pain. This chair also comes in a range of colorways to suit your set-up.

Autonomous ErgoChair Pro Mesh: was $549 now $489 at Autonomous Inc The ErgoChair Pro Mesh is a more breathable spin on the original model, with a mesh backrest that can be effortlessly fine-tuned and a seat that, in our review, we found excelled in both comfort and adjustability. One of the key features we love is the strong lumbar support with a flexible cushion - always important when looking for a comfortable seat. We also like the robust and durable lightweight frame that encourages air flow.