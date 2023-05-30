Autonomous SmartDesk Pro Standing Desk Review

The Autonomous SmartDesk Pro is a sleek, professional, and modern-looking desk offering an impressive range of sit-to-stand options for various office spaces and needs. This minimalist desk hits all the key features you want in the best standing desks, such as plenty of desktop space, a wide range of height settings, durability, and high-quality design.

The Autonomous SmartDesk Pro is a great option for someone looking to upgrade to one of the best standing desks on the market. While the model we tested doesn’t include many bells and whistles, such as built-in charging ports or other desk accessories, it offers a solid experience for those looking to invest in a no-frills, motorized, and stable standing desk. It comes with a wide range of height adjustability (26 inches - 51.6 inches in our measurements), a user-friendly controller with manual adjustment, and 4 programmable memory positions for saving the right height whether you are standing or sitting. It’s quiet when running, feels solid, is affordable, and offers good value.

Unboxing and First Impressions

From the moment our desk arrived, we were impressed with the quality of the materials. It arrived in two boxes, one protecting the desktop and the other the leg supports. Both were well packaged, heavy, and somewhat bulky, so find someone to help you move them around. We found the pieces to be neatly organized inside the packaging, making assembly efficient and straightforward.

Building the desk was a breeze thanks to the included printed instructions and how the parts were packaged. The pictures and instructions were easy to follow, and the hardware was pre-packaged and easy to identify. We appreciated the pre-drilled holes that made alignment and installation smooth without second-guessing, measuring, or adjusting. Wiring the desk motors to the controller is easy, and with the included adjustable cable straps, we could cleanly organize the motor and controller cables out of sight. It took 45 minutes to assemble the SmartDesk Pro with the provided hand tools (you will need to source a screwdriver).

Once assembled, we did ask a second person to help flip the desk upright and move it into position. If multiple people were building the desk, it could easily be assembled in under 30 minutes. Once in position, we found the power cable for the motor to be shorter than we would prefer. When the table is at its highest setting, the plug does not reach the floor. We had to add an additional extension cord to reach our outlet nearby.

The Autonomous SmartDesk Pro we tested came in a clean, all-white white look that feels modern yet not sterile. In our setup, we found the desktop large enough to hold a laptop and second monitor while still having some margin for extra documents without feeling overly cramped. The desktop features two well-placed cable drop grommet holes along the back on either side, with some rubber inserts in the solid metal covers to hold the cables in place. To run cables through the cable holes, we had to semi-disassemble them by twisting and pulling up the cover, removing the rubber insert, dropping the cables in place, and then reassembling the cover again. The design provides a very secure cable management system, albeit not as easy to drop a few extra cables in easily. At most, you’ll fit two or maybe three cables through the insert before removing the cover completely to run any additional cables as the cable slot in the grommet cover is non-adjustable.

Design and Build Quality

Overall we were impressed with the design and build quality of the Autonomous SmartDesk Pro. Each component feels solid, secure, and made to last. Autonomous also states that the desk will support up to 310 lbs (we did not test) which is more than enough to support most desktop setups.

The SmartDesk Pro offers a wide range of height adjustability that we found suitable for many different work environments, whether you want to sit or stand. You should easily find a comfortable fit regardless if you’re using an office chair , stool or when standing.

In our testing, we found the programmable controller easy to use, with up/down buttons for manual adjustments and 4 programmable memory presets that make storing any combination of sit and stand positions easy. We found this especially helpful when sharing a desk with two people – each could program a sit and stand preset. Additionally, the manual adjustment buttons make micro-adjustments a snap.

We found the matte white tabletop and legs surprisingly able to hide smudges, fingerprints, and dust well, and it is easily cleaned with a damp rag or Magic Eraser. Autonomous recommends cleaning with any non-abrasive cleaning solution/rag or disinfectant wipe when needed. Overall, we were highly impressed with the desk’s solid feel, ease of keeping clean and modern look. Autonomous also offers various desktop and leg styles to custom-match your desk to your office environment.

In Use

We love using the Autonomous SmartDesk Pro. The motor is quiet (<48 dB in our test), smooth, and stable. The desktop is spacious enough for a dual monitor setup or laptop and second monitor and provides ample room to spread out a few pages of documents as well. Depending on your setup, you may consider adding one of our recommended best monitor stands to raise your screens to eye level for better ergonomics. If you need additional space for extra peripherals like a printer or document storage, Autonomous offers the ability to upgrade to a larger desktop. And as we mentioned before, this desk can hold plenty of weight, so you can rest assured your equipment will be safely supported.

Specs *Specs as tested Dimensions: 53 x 29 in / 134.62 x 73.66 cm Height Range: 26 - 51.6 in / 66.04 - 131.06 cm Lifting Capacity: 310 lbs / 140.61 kg

We were also quite impressed with the desk's height range – at its lowest setting, the desktop was 26.0 inches high, and at its highest, 51.6 inches (both slightly different on our controller than what was listed on the spec sheet). At its full extension, we noticed some slight flex and movement when leaning on the table, typing on a keyboard, or starting the motor, nothing gave us any reason for concern.

We liked the look and feel of the desktop finish and found it held up well against scuff marks, ink stains, and liquids, even after weeks of testing. The SmartDesk Pro is easy to clean should it get dirty and has maintained its sharp look over time. Additionally, Autonomous has prioritized making the desktop comfortable to stand or sit at with smoothly curved edges that won’t bother your wrists after a long work day.

Final Verdict

We think the Autonomous SmartDesk Pro is smart for many professionals looking to upgrade their office setup with a standing desk solution. With several desktop sizes and a wide range of styles, you’ll find something sure to elevate your office space environment. We found the SmartDesk Pro sturdy, quiet, durable, and affordable. With a huge range of height adjustments, you’ll find a comfortable and ergonomic position to sit or stand all day long. And when you want to customize your desk space even more, Autonomous also offers reasonably priced accessories to help maximize your workspace and set you up for success.