Herman Miller's surprise sale slashes prices by 25% - and these are the office chair deals I'd buy for your home and office

There's some big savings on Herman Miller office furniture right now, with office chairs on sale with up to 25% discounts. My top choice in this line-up is easily the Herman Miller Embody, which is down from $1830 to $1373.

We tested out the Embody and found it to be a superbly designed and supremely comfortable option, ranking among the best office chairs we've ever reviewed.

In Canada, the same model sees a price-cut from C$2785 to C$2089. In the UK, the attractive gaming chair variant has dropped from £1715 to £1287.

But it's not the only one that's been slashed in price, and I've rounded up all the office chairs that really caught my eye.

It's fair to say Herman Miller's range are all beautifully designed with signature comfort across the board. I also like how pretty much every chair comes in a wide range of colors, sizes, and configurations to suit your workspace and style. Check out the best deals below.

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the US

Herman Miller Aeron: was $1,880 now $1,410 at Herman Miller The Aeron is my choice for those looking for a big & tall office chair, mainly because it comes in three different sizes to accommodate different body types. In our review, we liked the firm seat, high weight load, that professional style, and comfort levels you expect from Herman Miller.

Herman Miller Vantum: was $930 now $744 at Herman Miller The Vantum is a high-backed gaming chair with a mesh backrest, padded seat, and headrest. Like most on this list, it's available in a range of colors to suit your workspace. During our review, we were surprised just how comfortable this one was - but maybe we shouldn't have been. After all, it's been designed in collaboration with Logitech G specifically for gamers.

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in Canada

Herman Miller Embody: was CA$2,600 now CA$1,950 at Herman Miller Elegantly designed and supremely comfortable, the Embody from Herman Miller has long been my top ergonomic choice. We reviewed this office chair and fell in love with the simple set-up, premium build quality, and comfort levels for just about every user height.

Herman Miller Sayl: was CA$1,100 now CA$880 at Herman Miller This is my choice for smaller spaces - and while the seat and base are standard sized for an office chair, the tapered mesh backrest means it won't dominate the workspace. After reviewing this model, we praised the compact design, comfort, and extremely high build quality.

Herman Miller Aeron: was CA$2,670 now CA$2,003 at Herman Miller The Aeron is perfect for just about everyone, including big & tall users, since it's available in three different sizes to suit your shape. During our test and review, we found it to be a sturdy, well-built chair with some great ergonomics that perfectly forms to your body.

Herman Miller Cosm: was CA$1,575 now CA$1,260 at Herman Miller Like most Herman Miller chairs, this one is beautifully designed. But what really caught my eye was the fact that it's available with a low, mid, or high backrest (prices rise here, but they're all discounted). The company says the Cosm provides " total, weightless support" without needing to adjust the settings.

Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair: was CA$1,320 now CA$1,056 at Herman Miller The Vantum has been created alongside Logitech G and specifically aimed at gamers looking for a more comfortable set-up. Despite that, it's professionally styled, has a wide range of colors available, and when we reviewed this seat, we found it delivered all the comfort you'd expect from the company.

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the UK

Herman Miller Sayl: was £798 now £599 at Herman Miller United Kingdom The Herman Miller Sayl is the chair I recommend for those with smaller set-ups, since it comes with a neatly tapered backrest that gives it a unique and clean silhouette. We tested this one out and loved the high build quality and impressive comfort levels and ergonomics.