Herman Miller's surprise sale slashes prices by 25% - and these are the office chair deals I'd buy for your home and office
Some of my favorite chairs have gone on sale at Herman Miller
There's some big savings on Herman Miller office furniture right now, with office chairs on sale with up to 25% discounts. My top choice in this line-up is easily the Herman Miller Embody, which is down from $1830 to $1373.
We tested out the Embody and found it to be a superbly designed and supremely comfortable option, ranking among the best office chairs we've ever reviewed.
In Canada, the same model sees a price-cut from C$2785 to C$2089. In the UK, the attractive gaming chair variant has dropped from £1715 to £1287.
But it's not the only one that's been slashed in price, and I've rounded up all the office chairs that really caught my eye.
It's fair to say Herman Miller's range are all beautifully designed with signature comfort across the board. I also like how pretty much every chair comes in a wide range of colors, sizes, and configurations to suit your workspace and style. Check out the best deals below.
- Shop all Herman Miller deals in the US
- Shop all Herman Miller deals in Canada
- Shop all Herman Miller deals in the UK
My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the US
The Embody is my top choice for those looking for a comfortable and truly ergonomic office chair. In our review, we tested this one for a month and found it delivered the company's signature all-day comfort, with a slim and stylish design.
The Sayl is a lovely task chair that's well-suited to smaller spaces thanks to its tapered backrest. During our review, we enjoyed the comfort and ergonomics on offer here, and it has plenty of adjustment controls for refining your sitting experience.
The Aeron is my choice for those looking for a big & tall office chair, mainly because it comes in three different sizes to accommodate different body types. In our review, we liked the firm seat, high weight load, that professional style, and comfort levels you expect from Herman Miller.
The Vantum is a high-backed gaming chair with a mesh backrest, padded seat, and headrest. Like most on this list, it's available in a range of colors to suit your workspace. During our review, we were surprised just how comfortable this one was - but maybe we shouldn't have been. After all, it's been designed in collaboration with Logitech G specifically for gamers.
My top Herman Miller office chair deals in Canada
Elegantly designed and supremely comfortable, the Embody from Herman Miller has long been my top ergonomic choice. We reviewed this office chair and fell in love with the simple set-up, premium build quality, and comfort levels for just about every user height.
This is my choice for smaller spaces - and while the seat and base are standard sized for an office chair, the tapered mesh backrest means it won't dominate the workspace. After reviewing this model, we praised the compact design, comfort, and extremely high build quality.
The Aeron is perfect for just about everyone, including big & tall users, since it's available in three different sizes to suit your shape. During our test and review, we found it to be a sturdy, well-built chair with some great ergonomics that perfectly forms to your body.
Like most Herman Miller chairs, this one is beautifully designed. But what really caught my eye was the fact that it's available with a low, mid, or high backrest (prices rise here, but they're all discounted). The company says the Cosm provides " total, weightless support" without needing to adjust the settings.
The Versus is a traditional mid-back task chair with a range of configurations, including a mesh or polymer backrest, and benefits like the built-in lumbar support with sacral reinforcement for better support and comfort.
The Vantum has been created alongside Logitech G and specifically aimed at gamers looking for a more comfortable set-up. Despite that, it's professionally styled, has a wide range of colors available, and when we reviewed this seat, we found it delivered all the comfort you'd expect from the company.
My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the UK
When it comes to comfort, design, and ergonomics, the Embody is hands-down my favourite chair. After reviewing this model, we found it features excellent build quality, it's well-suited for almost every body type, and, of course, has Herman Miller's signature comfortable seating.
The Herman Miller Sayl is the chair I recommend for those with smaller set-ups, since it comes with a neatly tapered backrest that gives it a unique and clean silhouette. We tested this one out and loved the high build quality and impressive comfort levels and ergonomics.
After reviewing the Vantum, we called it "an ergonomic chair with the flair of a sports car," and praised how comfortable and adjustable it was. The gaming chair also available in a range of colors for those who want to use in the office, home office, or as part of a gaming space.
The Aeron is a highly adjustable chair that, as you'd expect from Herman Miller, blends gorgeous style, clever design, and incredible comfort. This one really impressed us during review, where we called it "an ergonomic paragon" with superb mechanisms.
