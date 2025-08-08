Herman Miller's surprise sale slashes prices by 25% - and these are the office chair deals I'd buy for your home and office

Deals
By published

Some of my favorite chairs have gone on sale at Herman Miller

Herman Miller office chairs on a purple background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Big Savings&#039;
(Image credit: Herman Miller // Future)
Jump to:

There's some big savings on Herman Miller office furniture right now, with office chairs on sale with up to 25% discounts. My top choice in this line-up is easily the Herman Miller Embody, which is down from $1830 to $1373.

We tested out the Embody and found it to be a superbly designed and supremely comfortable option, ranking among the best office chairs we've ever reviewed.

In Canada, the same model sees a price-cut from C$2785 to C$2089. In the UK, the attractive gaming chair variant has dropped from £1715 to £1287.

But it's not the only one that's been slashed in price, and I've rounded up all the office chairs that really caught my eye.

It's fair to say Herman Miller's range are all beautifully designed with signature comfort across the board. I also like how pretty much every chair comes in a wide range of colors, sizes, and configurations to suit your workspace and style. Check out the best deals below.

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the US

Herman Miller Embody
Herman Miller Embody: was $1,830 now $1,373 at Herman Miller

The Embody is my top choice for those looking for a comfortable and truly ergonomic office chair. In our review, we tested this one for a month and found it delivered the company's signature all-day comfort, with a slim and stylish design.

View Deal
Herman Miller Sayl
Herman Miller Sayl : was $775 now $620 at Herman Miller

The Sayl is a lovely task chair that's well-suited to smaller spaces thanks to its tapered backrest. During our review, we enjoyed the comfort and ergonomics on offer here, and it has plenty of adjustment controls for refining your sitting experience.

View Deal
Herman Miller Aeron
Herman Miller Aeron: was $1,880 now $1,410 at Herman Miller

The Aeron is my choice for those looking for a big & tall office chair, mainly because it comes in three different sizes to accommodate different body types. In our review, we liked the firm seat, high weight load, that professional style, and comfort levels you expect from Herman Miller.

View Deal
Herman Miller Vantum
Herman Miller Vantum: was $930 now $744 at Herman Miller

The Vantum is a high-backed gaming chair with a mesh backrest, padded seat, and headrest. Like most on this list, it's available in a range of colors to suit your workspace. During our review, we were surprised just how comfortable this one was - but maybe we shouldn't have been. After all, it's been designed in collaboration with Logitech G specifically for gamers.

View Deal

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in Canada

Herman Miller Embody
Herman Miller Embody: was CA$2,600 now CA$1,950 at Herman Miller

Elegantly designed and supremely comfortable, the Embody from Herman Miller has long been my top ergonomic choice. We reviewed this office chair and fell in love with the simple set-up, premium build quality, and comfort levels for just about every user height.

View Deal
Herman Miller Sayl
Herman Miller Sayl: was CA$1,100 now CA$880 at Herman Miller

This is my choice for smaller spaces - and while the seat and base are standard sized for an office chair, the tapered mesh backrest means it won't dominate the workspace. After reviewing this model, we praised the compact design, comfort, and extremely high build quality.

View Deal
Herman Miller Aeron
Herman Miller Aeron: was CA$2,670 now CA$2,003 at Herman Miller

The Aeron is perfect for just about everyone, including big & tall users, since it's available in three different sizes to suit your shape. During our test and review, we found it to be a sturdy, well-built chair with some great ergonomics that perfectly forms to your body.

View Deal
Herman Miller Cosm
Herman Miller Cosm: was CA$1,575 now CA$1,260 at Herman Miller

Like most Herman Miller chairs, this one is beautifully designed. But what really caught my eye was the fact that it's available with a low, mid, or high backrest (prices rise here, but they're all discounted). The company says the Cosm provides " total, weightless support" without needing to adjust the settings.

View Deal
Herman Miller Versus Task Chair
Herman Miller Versus Task Chair: was CA$1,235 now CA$988 at Herman Miller

The Versus is a traditional mid-back task chair with a range of configurations, including a mesh or polymer backrest, and benefits like the built-in lumbar support with sacral reinforcement for better support and comfort.

View Deal
Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair: was CA$1,320 now CA$1,056 at Herman Miller

The Vantum has been created alongside Logitech G and specifically aimed at gamers looking for a more comfortable set-up. Despite that, it's professionally styled, has a wide range of colors available, and when we reviewed this seat, we found it delivered all the comfort you'd expect from the company.

View Deal

My top Herman Miller office chair deals in the UK

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair: was £1,715 now £1,287 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

When it comes to comfort, design, and ergonomics, the Embody is hands-down my favourite chair. After reviewing this model, we found it features excellent build quality, it's well-suited for almost every body type, and, of course, has Herman Miller's signature comfortable seating.

View Deal
Herman Miller Sayl
Herman Miller Sayl: was £798 now £599 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

The Herman Miller Sayl is the chair I recommend for those with smaller set-ups, since it comes with a neatly tapered backrest that gives it a unique and clean silhouette. We tested this one out and loved the high build quality and impressive comfort levels and ergonomics.

View Deal
Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair: was £957 now £718 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

After reviewing the Vantum, we called it "an ergonomic chair with the flair of a sports car," and praised how comfortable and adjustable it was. The gaming chair also available in a range of colors for those who want to use in the office, home office, or as part of a gaming space.

View Deal
Herman Miller Aeron Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Aeron Gaming Chair: was £1,402 now £1,052 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

The Aeron is a highly adjustable chair that, as you'd expect from Herman Miller, blends gorgeous style, clever design, and incredible comfort. This one really impressed us during review, where we called it "an ergonomic paragon" with superb mechanisms.

View Deal
See more Computing Deals
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.