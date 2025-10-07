Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have arrived, but it's not the only place to land some massive savings on home office furniture.

If you're looking to avoid Amazon for October Prime Day, I'm seeing seriously competitive discounts from some of my top-rated home office furniture makers including FlexiSpot and Vari. Other retailers are getting in on the action too, with Early Black Friday sales from the likes of Walmart, Newegg, and Argos.

Having tested out the best office chairs, I've hand-picked the top deals on right here - and you won't need to head to Amazon to buy any of them.

Mind you, there are some unmissable discounts in the Amazon sales, and I've rounded up my favorite Prime Day office chair deals already. To save on laptops, TVs, phones, and more, head to our hub for the best Prime Day deals.

US office chair deals

Save 14% ($23) Sihoo High-back ergonomic office chair: was $170 now $147 at Newegg I've always found budget brand Sihoo offers some great office chairs for the price. This is one of the cheapest I've seen from the company, and ticks all the core boxes most people will need. Read more ▼

Save 25% ($124) Vari Tempur-Pedic Chair: was $499 now $375 at Vari If you want serious comfort, Vari is always a good chair-maker to check out. This deal caught my eye since, alongside the usual bells and whistles, it boasts a Tempur-Pedic cushion, which Vari says "adapts to your body’s temperature and weight, then returns to shape when you stand." Read more ▼

Save 25% ($92) Vari Ascent Chair: was $369 now $277 at Vari Vari chairs are typically at the higher end of the price spectrum, so this is a great office chair deal right here, with an ergonomic design, plenty of adjustment mechanisms, and adjustable lumbar support. Read more ▼

Save 39% ($270) FlexiSpot C7 Max: was $700 now $430 at FlexiSpot Inc. FlexiSpot's premium upgrade on the excellent C7 - the C7 Max - gets a steep discount in the Prime deals. Loads of adjustments on offer here, including 5D armrests, tilt and recline, and adjustable seat and backrest. Read more ▼

UK office chair deals

Save 32% (£90) Boulies EP200: was £280 now £190 at BOULIES INC I absolutely love this office chair for its blend of ergonomic comfort and relatively low price. In my review, I praised the comfort levels here, and find I can sit in it all day without any issues at all. Use code BF90 for the discount. Read more ▼

Save 10% (£30) Boulies OP300: was £290 now £260 at BOULIES INC Designed for offices, but highly suitable for home offices, I found the OP300 was a great ergonomic office chair with a good amount of adjustment mechanisms and levers for tailoring the seating experience in my review. Use code BF30 for the full discount. Read more ▼

Save 26% (£90) FlexiSpot C7 base model: was £340 now £250 at flexispot.co.uk The FlexiSpot C7 is always worth checking out if you want a cheap ergonomic office chair. We found all the C7 series to be comfortable for prolonged sitting. For £10 extra, you can opt for the discounted wave design, which effectively splits the backrest and lumbar support into two for extra comfort. Read more ▼

Save 40% (£120) FlexiSpot BS8: was £300 now £180 at flexispot.co.uk Designed for greater back support, the BS8 meets all the core requirements I'd look for in a cheap office chair, particularly around the lumbar support area, which is adjustable. Read more ▼