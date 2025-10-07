Avoid Amazon this Prime Day with my top-rated early Black Friday office chair deals
Hate Prime Big Deal Days? These are my top-rated office chairs from anywhere but Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have arrived, but it's not the only place to land some massive savings on home office furniture.
If you're looking to avoid Amazon for October Prime Day, I'm seeing seriously competitive discounts from some of my top-rated home office furniture makers including FlexiSpot and Vari. Other retailers are getting in on the action too, with Early Black Friday sales from the likes of Walmart, Newegg, and Argos.
Having tested out the best office chairs, I've hand-picked the top deals on right here - and you won't need to head to Amazon to buy any of them.
Mind you, there are some unmissable discounts in the Amazon sales, and I've rounded up my favorite Prime Day office chair deals already. To save on laptops, TVs, phones, and more, head to our hub for the best Prime Day deals.
US office chair deals
- Up to 65% off office chairs and desks at Flexispot
- Save up to $200 on Boulies office chairs
- Get up to 30% off desks and chairs at Vari
- Discount office chairs at Walmart
- Cheap office chairs at Newegg
I've always found budget brand Sihoo offers some great office chairs for the price. This is one of the cheapest I've seen from the company, and ticks all the core boxes most people will need.
The C7 from FlexiSpot is one of my favorite office chairs. In our review, we found it delivered all-day comfort at an affordable price.
If you want serious comfort, Vari is always a good chair-maker to check out. This deal caught my eye since, alongside the usual bells and whistles, it boasts a Tempur-Pedic cushion, which Vari says "adapts to your body’s temperature and weight, then returns to shape when you stand."
Vari chairs are typically at the higher end of the price spectrum, so this is a great office chair deal right here, with an ergonomic design, plenty of adjustment mechanisms, and adjustable lumbar support.
FlexiSpot's premium upgrade on the excellent C7 - the C7 Max - gets a steep discount in the Prime deals. Loads of adjustments on offer here, including 5D armrests, tilt and recline, and adjustable seat and backrest.
UK office chair deals
- Get up to 40% off office chairs and desks at FlexiSpot
- Save up to £180 in the Boulies Early Black Friday sale
- Office chair deals from Currys
- Office chairs from £60 at Argos
I absolutely love this office chair for its blend of ergonomic comfort and relatively low price. In my review, I praised the comfort levels here, and find I can sit in it all day without any issues at all. Use code BF90 for the discount.
Designed for offices, but highly suitable for home offices, I found the OP300 was a great ergonomic office chair with a good amount of adjustment mechanisms and levers for tailoring the seating experience in my review. Use code BF30 for the full discount.
The FlexiSpot C7 is always worth checking out if you want a cheap ergonomic office chair. We found all the C7 series to be comfortable for prolonged sitting. For £10 extra, you can opt for the discounted wave design, which effectively splits the backrest and lumbar support into two for extra comfort.
Designed for greater back support, the BS8 meets all the core requirements I'd look for in a cheap office chair, particularly around the lumbar support area, which is adjustable.
Professionally styled, this gaming chair is a good budget pick for those who want a seat for work and play. In our review, we found it offered a comfortable experience considering the low cost. Use code gaming10 for the 10% discount.
