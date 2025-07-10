I've used a standing desk for over a year, and it has completely transformed my productivity - now these 7 best models from FlexiSpot are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home office, now’s a good time as any to grab a standing desk.

I bought one last year, and it’s honestly changed how I work, especially in the afternoons when I’d usually hit a slump. Standing helps me stay focused and feel more energized.

We have reviewed some of the best standing desks from FlexiSpot, and right now, 7 of our favorites are on sale.

Whether you want something sleek, need extra storage, or have space for a larger setup, I've listed something here for everyone.

But if you are still unsure, then we are tracking more Prime Day standing desk deals, which currently have massive discounts.

Prime Day FlexiSpot standing desk deals

Save 38% Flexispot E7: was $790 now $490 at FlexiSpot Inc. Save $300 Our top-rated standing desk has a massive discount on Flexispot for Prime Day. In our Flexispot E7 review, we called the desk 'ideal for home working'. The height range is a good 22.8in to 48.4in and the desk comes with a high-quality bamboo surface and a built-in wireless charger.

Save 32% FlexiSpot EN2: was $210 now $143 at Amazon Save $67 This desk comes with an under-desk tray, perfect for organizing your office essentials. The height range is a great 28 to 47.6in and comes with a removable desktop power outlet. This deal is for the 48x24in desk, but other sizes are available, also discounted for Prime Day.

Save 15% FlexiSpot E6: was $280 now $238 at Amazon Save $42 The E6 standing desk comes in a number of styles to suit your workspace, as well as multiple desktop sizes. With the discount, this is a good mid-range standing desk boasting dual motors and a very generous height range of 23.6 to 48.8in. All core features are present, including a programmable control panel.

Save 31% FlexiSpot walnut standing desk with drawers: was $400 now $276 at Amazon Save $124. One of my top choices, this sleek walnut top paired with a black frame gives it a smart, professional appeal. But, what really stood out to me is the built-in, low-profile drawer that glides smoothly and offers space for essentials like stationery, tablets, or even a laptop. It also comes with handy features like USB charging ports, four customizable height presets, and an adjustable range from 28.7 to 48 inches.

Save 37% Flexispot mobile standing desk: was $150 now $95 at Amazon Save $55. This compact standing desk is currently marked down for Prime Day and is perfect for small spaces or anyone who likes to switch up their work zone. Ideal for flexible working, it adjusts between 26 and 41.7 inches using a smooth pneumatic lift, just like your office chair. No plug needed! It’s available in a wide array of colors and sizes, so you can find the perfect match for your setup.

Save 24% Flexispot EW8 Electric Standing Desk: was $300 now $228 at Amazon Save $72 The FlexiSpot Comhar (EW8) stands out as one of the brand’s more premium options, blending style with serious functionality. It’s a great choice for home offices thanks to handy built-in features like a spacious drawer, multiple USB ports, and even child safety locks.

Save 20% FlexiSpot L-shaped standing desk: was $300 now $240 at Amazon Save $60 If you’ve got room to spare, this spacious FlexiSpot L-shaped standing desk is a standout option. It’s generously sized and ideal for corner setups or dual-monitor workflows. Available in a variety of sizes, it blends black and white desktop and frame combinations to match your aesthetic. With a height adjustment range of 28.9 to 48.2 inches, and I like that it’s built for ergonomic comfort, which is perfect for long workdays.