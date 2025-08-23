Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 23 (game #804).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #805) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GLASS

CORAL

TORN

CURTAIN

RENT

RATTLE

COLD

BOTTLE

KING

BOOTY

CARAFE

SPLIT

CLOSE

GARTER

CLEFT

DECANTER

NYT Connections today (game #805) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Receptacles for a drink

Receptacles for a drink GREEN: Divided

Divided BLUE: Slithering things

Slithering things PURPLE: [Blank] thing you can do with a phone

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #805) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WINE VESSELS

GREEN: RIPPED

BLUE: KINDS OF SNAKES

PURPLE: ____ CALL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #805) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #805, are…

YELLOW: WINE VESSELS BOTTLE, CARAFE, DECANTER, GLASS

BOTTLE, CARAFE, DECANTER, GLASS GREEN: RIPPED CLEFT, RENT, SPLIT, TORN

CLEFT, RENT, SPLIT, TORN BLUE: KINDS OF SNAKES CORAL, GARTER, KING, RATTLE

CORAL, GARTER, KING, RATTLE PURPLE: ____ CALL BOOTY, CLOSE, COLD, CURTAIN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

After an easy game yesterday, I was expecting a more cryptic round today – and so it proved. WINE VESSELS was easy enough to get, but the rest of today’s Connections was really difficult.

I was pleased when I managed to finally get KINDS OF SNAKES, but it took me three tries before I finally achieved it. I was pretty sure about the category and had RATTLE, KING and CORAL locked down, but was clueless about the fourth.

I didn’t really know what I was looking for with the last two groups, but thinking that SPLIT, CLEFT and TORN must belong together, I tried CURTAIN first before swapping in RENT for no reason other than a blind guess.

