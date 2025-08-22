Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 22 (game #803).

NYT Connections today (game #804) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SMARTWATCH

BOWL

OIL

CHICANERY

COOLANT

PODCAST

HIPPODROME

VAPE

LEGERDEMAIN

CRYPTO

DECEIT

FUEL

COLISEUM

SUBTERFUGE

BRAKE FLUID

STADIUM

NYT Connections today (game #804) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Open up the hood to add

Open up the hood to add GREEN: Large venues

Large venues BLUE: Shenanigans

Shenanigans PURPLE: 21st century stuff

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #804) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LIQUIDS YOU PUT INTO CARS

GREEN: ARENA

BLUE: SKULDUGGERY

PURPLE: MODERN INVENTIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #804) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #804, are…

YELLOW: LIQUIDS YOU PUT INTO CARS BRAKE FLUID, COOLANT, FUEL, OIL

BRAKE FLUID, COOLANT, FUEL, OIL GREEN: ARENA BOWL, COLISEUM, HIPPODROME, STADIUM

BOWL, COLISEUM, HIPPODROME, STADIUM BLUE: SKULDUGGERY CHICANERY, DECEIT, LEGERDEMAIN, SUBTERFUGE

CHICANERY, DECEIT, LEGERDEMAIN, SUBTERFUGE PURPLE: MODERN INVENTIONS CRYPTO, PODCAST, SMARTWATCH, VAPE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I imagine the category MODERN INVENTIONS will get some heat.

It’s a vague link, as there are countless modern inventions and other than them being "modern" there is nothing else that connects them.

Also, the word modern is subjective – the beginnings of CRYPTO, VAPE and PODCAST were around 20 years ago, while there were types of SMARTWATCH in the 1990s.

This quibble aside, the purple group was easy to get, as they are indeed all current preoccupations and distinct from the other 12 tiles.

Noticeably, this was a day without SUBTERFUGE or CHICANERY, which has me thinking that there are two possible reasons for this. Either Connections is going easy on us because it’s a Saturday, or they have something terrible planned for us tomorrow. I predict the latter.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, August 22, game #803)

YELLOW: U.S. PRESIDENTS ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON

ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON GREEN: ACTORS WHOSE LAST NAMES ARE ALSO VERBS CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE

CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE BLUE: KINDS OF POKER DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD

DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD PURPLE: PROPER NOUNS AFTER GERUNDS IN '90S MOVIE TITLES AMY, JOHN MALKOVICH, LAS VEGAS, PRIVATE RYAN