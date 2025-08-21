Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 21 (game #802).

NYT Connections today (game #803) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LAS VEGAS

STRIP

AMY

ADAMS

TOM CRUISE

WASHINGTON

PRIVATE RYAN

CHRISTOPH

WALTZ

JOHN

MALKOVICH

STUD

GEOFFREY

RUSH

FORD

ОМАНА

GRANT

DRAW

CHEVY CHASE

NYT Connections today (game #803) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Four of the 45

Four of the 45 GREEN: Action surnames

Action surnames BLUE: Place your bets

Place your bets PURPLE: Film names featuring verbs as nouns

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #803) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: U.S. PRESIDENTS

GREEN: ACTORS WHOSE LAST NAMES ARE ALSO VERBS

BLUE: KINDS OF POKER

PURPLE: PROPER NOUNS AFTER GERUNDS IN '90S MOVIE TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #803) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #803, are…

YELLOW: U.S. PRESIDENTS ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON

ADAMS, FORD, GRANT, WASHINGTON GREEN: ACTORS WHOSE LAST NAMES ARE ALSO VERBS CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE

CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTOPH WALTZ, GEOFFREY RUSH, TOM CRUISE BLUE: KINDS OF POKER DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD

DRAW, OMAHA, STRIP, STUD PURPLE: PROPER NOUNS AFTER GERUNDS IN '90S MOVIE TITLES AMY, JOHN MALKOVICH, LAS VEGAS, PRIVATE RYAN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Today’s purple group is one of those that will have people scratching their heads after the answer is revealed.

I had to do some Googling afterwards to learn that a gerund is a verb with an -ing ending that functions like a noun – like “saving’ for PRIVATE RYAN, “being” for JOHN MALKOVICH, "leaving" for LAS VEGAS and “chasing” for AMY.

Thankfully, I’d already completed today’s puzzle, but not without several mistakes. The first was that AMY and WASHINGTON were linked by Whitehouse/White House along with STUD (surely there has to be White House stud farm) and LAS VEGAS (I was mistakenly thinking of the Little White Chapel).

I also put together the four actors who I guessed had won Oscars – I left CHEVY CHASE out of that group – before stopping and seeing the common link in their surnames.

Messy, but I got there in the end.

