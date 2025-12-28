Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, December 28 (game #931).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #932) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GENE

OPAL

SWIMMING

COURSE

TIDE

TISSUE

INFINITY

ATHLETICS

OUTIE

DIRECTION

EQUESTRIAN

CELL

PROTEIN

MINNIE

TREND

TRIATHLON

NYT Connections today (game #932) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The way to go

The way to go GREEN: Organism components

Organism components BLUE: Sporting categories

Sporting categories PURPLE: Sound like vehicles

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #932) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TENDENCY

GREEN: BIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES

BLUE: SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS

PURPLE: CAR BRAND HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #932) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #932, are…

YELLOW: TENDENCY COURSE, DIRECTION, TIDE, TREND

COURSE, DIRECTION, TIDE, TREND GREEN: BIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES CELL, GENE, PROTEIN, TISSUE

CELL, GENE, PROTEIN, TISSUE BLUE: SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS ATHLETICS, EQUESTRIAN, SWIMMING, TRIATHLON

ATHLETICS, EQUESTRIAN, SWIMMING, TRIATHLON PURPLE: CAR BRAND HOMOPHONES INFINITY, MINNIE, OPAL, OUTIE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

It’s been a while since I’ve done an old man groan when a Connections group title is revealed, but I did it twice today.

Firstly, the four SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS are not events – they’re event categories. The marathon would be an event, for example, in the ATHLETICS event category. Secondly, OUTIE is not a homophone of Audi.

Apologies if you disagree, I’m just grumpy because I wasted a mistake thinking GENE, TIDE, SWIMMING and INFINITY were all types of pool. A trap I dived into headfirst.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, December 28, game #931)

YELLOW: CONTAINERS FOR SHIPPING BOX, ENVELOPE, MAILER, TUBE

BOX, ENVELOPE, MAILER, TUBE GREEN: UNMOVING CONSTANT, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL

CONSTANT, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL BLUE: MECHANICAL WATCH PARTS GEAR, PAWL, RATCHET, SPRING

GEAR, PAWL, RATCHET, SPRING PURPLE: DOGS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED DUSKY, NOODLE, PERRIER, SOXER