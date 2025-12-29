Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, December 29 (game #932).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #933) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAXI

BELL

COMPASS

GOAL

TOUCHDOWN

CLOCK

BASKET

POINT

CLIMB

OBJECT

SCALE

RACK

AIM

RULER

REFLECTOR

TAKEOFF

NYT Connections today (game #933) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Reason

Reason GREEN: Used for computation

Used for computation BLUE: Jet plane occurrences

Jet plane occurrences PURPLE: Add these to your bicycle

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #933) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTENTION

GREEN: MEASURING DEVICES

BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT

PURPLE: BIKE ACCESSORIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #933) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #933, are…

YELLOW: INTENTION AIM, GOAL, OBJECT, POINT

AIM, GOAL, OBJECT, POINT GREEN: MEASURING DEVICES CLOCK, COMPASS, RULER, SCALE

CLOCK, COMPASS, RULER, SCALE BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT CLIMB, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN

CLIMB, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN PURPLE: BIKE ACCESSORIES BASKET, BELL, RACK, REFLECTOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I fell headfirst into today’s trap, collecting GOAL, TOUCHDOWN, BASKET, and POINT in the mistaken belief that they represented a group of sporting objectives.

As I tapped “SUBMIT” I knew that I was making a mistake, but I couldn’t help myself.

On a more positive note I managed to grab the purple/hardest group early, something I’m really happy about despite how easy it was. Meanwhile, even though it has been a group before, I completely missed PARTS OF A FLIGHT.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, December 29, game #932)

YELLOW: TENDENCY COURSE, DIRECTION, TIDE, TREND

COURSE, DIRECTION, TIDE, TREND GREEN: BIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES CELL, GENE, PROTEIN, TISSUE

CELL, GENE, PROTEIN, TISSUE BLUE: SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS ATHLETICS, EQUESTRIAN, SWIMMING, TRIATHLON

ATHLETICS, EQUESTRIAN, SWIMMING, TRIATHLON PURPLE: CAR BRAND HOMOPHONES INFINITY, MINNIE, OPAL, OUTIE