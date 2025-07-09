9 home office gadget best seller deals from only $1.49 on Amazon — just for Prime Day, save an extra 40% off everything
Turn your home office into a more productive setup with these useful products this Prime Day
I’m a bit of a bargain hunter and I love customizing my work space at home to maximize my productivity. Below are a list of products that I’ve either purchased or consider purchasing to achieve that work hacking experience.
I’ve gone through hundreds of gadgets from Amazon Haul to build my curated list for Amazon Prime Day with great little gems from as little as $1.49. Note that Amazon will apply an additional 40% discount at checkout until the end of Prime Day on Friday 11 July.
Affordable smart gadgets for your desk
I used to have one of these, an adjustable laptop stand, one which served me well for quite a few years. The important thing to remember is that it is not advisable to use it on your lap or to type on your laptop while it is perched on one of these - which is why quite a few users leave negative feedback. Ideally you want to leave your laptop on it undisturbed and connect either using a cable or wirelessly (via Bluetooth). An absolute no-brainer must-have for any home office setup.
What customers said: “Awesome value for the price. Supports the laptop really well. Folds up for easy travel. Great product.”
This clever wall power outlet has a removable shelf under which you will find a whopping nine ports: six AC outlets arranged (in such a way not to be in the way of anyone) and three USB ports. There is also a surge protector plus notches to prevent cords from moving. It is compatible with standard and decor outlets, just remember that the tray can probably accommodate a small phone at most.
What customers said: “Good design and placement of plugs. It could be just a tad sturdier, but it does the job.”
If you want to lift the back of your laptop by an inch or so, whether it's to help with the ventilation or to improve your typing angle, then consider these invisible laptop risers that stick at the back of your laptop and can be deployed when in use. Just as the laptop stand above, you cannot use them on an uneven surface (e.g. your lap) but it works great on a flat surface like a table.
What customers said: “It is very non intrusive and it allows ample airflow for proper cooling. The double sided tape is good and keeps it secured.”
I’ve always fancied one of these retro-looking, vintage Bluetooth speakers disguised as a 1940’s radio, complete with PU leather strap and a working rotary button. I love the color scheme as well Inside though, it is a pretty modern device with AUX and TF card reader, Bluetooth connectivity and up to five hours battery life. You can even plug in a USB flash drive and the speaker is a 4.5W model.
What customers said: “This is a lot smaller than what I expected however, it is really cute. It is a lot louder than expected too. Sound quality is good.”
If like me you want to have some storage space under your desk without having to resort to (a) buying a separate piece of furniture (b) taking our your drill or (c) coming up with something against which your legs may but, then consider these. Amazon sells a pair of under desk drawers for less than $10. They’re reasonably spacious and shallow enough to be placed under the desk without coming in the way of your office chair arms for example.
What customers said: “Works as advertised. Great way to store extra little things. Easy to access and place where ever you need them!”
This is essentially a very long arm to hold your smartphone and I can think of a few scenarios where that coud be handy. It has a clamp that can be attached to a desk and videos show that it barely sags. It should be fine for video conferencing or watching a webinar, not much for writing an email or replying to a Slack message.
What customers said: “It holds your phone securely, and can hold on to many surfaces fairly well, but as it is a bendable arm, the phone will bounce around severely if you start touching it.”
I love the spirit behind the design of this organizer. You can store documents vertically and horizontally as well with up to four tiers. The vendor says that it can hold up to 40 pounds without bending or collapsing and its mesh construction gives it a very modern look. It doesn’t have a pen holder - but at this price, I can forgive this shortcoming.
What customers said: “I love the color! It was easy to assemble. Did it while I was at my desk. The color is perfect and so far it seems strong”
I’ve broken my own rule because this is such a good deal. I have one of those (albeit a bigger one) and I can’t believe how cheap these are on Amazon right now. That stand is essentially a tempered glass tray perched on four stainless steel legs that can rise or drop using screwed feet. It can support up to 44 pounds (20Kg). It’s very easy to assemble and looks very classy once in use.
What customers said: “This is perfect for my work space. I wanted a very minimalist glass look, and it’s also sturdy enough to hold my wide-screen monitor.”
I used to put my feet on boxes when working at a desk but I might just buy one of these rocking ergonomic footstools. They come will an integrated roller massage which, the manufacturer claims, promotes leg circulation. How suited is it for you will depend a lot on how big (or small) your feet are. For just under $10, this could be a great investment for your posture and general well being.
What customers said: If your feet could talk, they’d say, “Get this footrest now. Your future self will thank you.”
