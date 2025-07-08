The 20 best Prime Day deals under $50 that are actually worth buying - trust me, I'm a shopping expert

It's officially Prime Day, which means it's that one time of the year that you scroll Amazon's site to pick up a cheap and hopefully useful bargain.

To help you avoid endless shopping on Amazon's site, I've gone through today's Prime Day deals and hand-picked the 20 best deals under $50 that are actually worth buying.



I'm TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Amazon Prime Day for eight years now. I also love to shop (which can be a slight problem with my job), which makes me a self-proclaimed shopping expert.

I've selected Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets and Prime Day past sellers that all offer incredible value and are on sale for must-have prices. You can pick up a smart home speaker, an Apple-made item tracker, Sony headphones, a Blink security camera, and a 4K streaming device - all for under $50.

Please note that to shop today's deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which allows you to shop this week's four-day sale.

Amazon's best Prime Day deals under $50

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and just ahead of Prime Day, it's on sale for only $19.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Prime Day: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Even when they're at their list price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. Now, at more than $20 off, you're looking at unbeatable value. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality, and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.