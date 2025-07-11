I've been a tech reviewer more than 20 years and here are 20 Prime Day deals on products I actually own and bought for myself

I'll be honest, I hate the idea of convincing you to buy things on Amazon Prime Day that you don't need. Instead, I'm going to recommend only products that I actually own myself and that I think are worth buying with my own money. After all, if I'm willing to pay for it, it must be worth recommending.

I'll be frank, you're going to learn a lot about me - from what toothbrush I use to how I breathe easy at night. I'm a mobile technology expert, but I seek expert advice for every major purchase, so you can trust that I've put time and thought into every one of these decisions.

• Check out all of the Prime Day deals still going on!

Oh, also I was a pool director for a summer just before I started working here at TechRadar, so I have some great summer deals to point out if you need sunscreen or a great pair of swim goggles. I'm not just TechRadar's expert phone guy - I've also been a high school teacher, a certified lifeguard, a parent, and a homeowner. I have buying tips for all of the above.

Amazon Prime Day deals in the US on mobile tech Phil owns

Google Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $734 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the phone I use for work, and I can choose from any of the best phones you can buy. I love the convenient features that help me take notes, reject spam calls, and get things done with Google's AI. This sale drops the price $265 to the lowest price I've seen, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is also on sale for a great price if you want an even bigger display and battery with your Pixel.

OnePlus OnePlus 13: was $999.99 now $879.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 13 was the first phone that blew me away this year, and it has remained my favorite Android phone and the phone I use as my personal device. I love the durability and cool cameras, and this amazing blue colorway with 512GB of storage really stands out and above the rest. This deal drops the price to the lowest price yet, though you might find it cheaper from OnePlus directly if you have a good phone to trade.

Google Google Pixel Watch 3: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 is my favorite smartwatch across any platform; I like it even better than my Apple Watch Series 10. I love the smooth rounded face and the way the display pops with color. I also like Google's unique watchface designs, and the Watch 3 has the best battery life of almost any smartwatch I've tried. This deal drops the price $45 lower than the lowest price I'd seen so far, making it a great buy. There's also a nice bundle with Pixel Buds if you want to go full Pixel.

Anker Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charger: was $109.99 now $76.99 at Amazon This Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charger comes with me whenever I travel with my iPhone and Apple Watch. It folds up nice and compact, then opens enough to hold my phone, watch, and earbuds. The magnet is strong enough that my iPhone can charge sideways for Standby mode as a bedside clock. This is the lowest price I've seen on Anker's compact charger for Apple gear.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller isn't just my go-to controller for my Xbox Series X system. I also use my Xbox controller when I'm playing games with all of my mobile devices, like my Android tablet or my iPhone. The Xbox controller pairs perfectly, and most games are ready for the Xbox button layout. This is the lowest price I've ever seen on the black and white Xbox controllers, but other colors and styles are on sale for great discounts.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Did I need a full-color Kindle? No, probably not. Could I live with a black and white Kindle once I'd seen the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft? Not a chance. Even when I'm just displaying my book library and not reading graphic novels or cookbooks, I love having a full-color Kindle ereader. This is the first big sale since the Colorsoft launched this year, and it's a great discount on Amazon's most advanced ereader display.

Amazon Prime Day deals in the US on home tech Phil owns

Cricut Cricut Maker 4 Engagement Bundle: was $449 now $379 at Amazon The Cricut Maker 4 can help you craft with precision and make retail-worthy gifts and decorations. I used my Cricut to decorate my entire classroom as a teacher for a fraction of what it would have cost to buy decorations. The newest Cricut Maker 4 only got a $20 discount for Prime Day, but for the same price you can get the machine plus this amazing 'engagement bundle' that comes with tons of materials and all of the tools you need to get crafting right away.

Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons: was $149.99 now $127.99 at Amazon I love smart lighting, and Nanoleaf Shapes go far beyond normal lights to create an interactive show on my wall. I've used these as decoration or as the background for my video calls and podcasting. This is a great deal on a starter kit with enough hexagon shapes to create a cool design, but you'll want to expand once you've seen how amazing Nanoleaf lights look on your wall.

Philips Philips Hue A19 white and color 3-pack: was $134.99 now $79.64 at Amazon Philips Hue bulbs are among the best full-color smartbulbs you can buy, but they are also very expensive. I've been slowly building my collection of Hue lights, but this Prime Day deal on a 3-pack of white and color bulbs drops the price to the lowest I've ever seen per bulb, and I've been collecting Hue lights for ten years. Buy enough to fill every lamp, because it's hard to find such a great deal and these bulbs last forever.

Oral-B Oral-B iO Series 3: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon My father is a retired dentist, so every time I visit it's like going to the dentist. That means my teeth need to sparkle. I bought the Oral-B iO for the timer, but it's a comfortable, deep cleaning toothbrush that has kept my mouth fresh. You'll have to take my word for it, or ask my dentist. It's expensive for a toothbrush, of course, but this Prime Day deal drops the price to an all-time low for the Series 3 version of Oral-B's smart brush.

Levoit Levoit Core 200S: was $89.99 now $69.97 at Amazon I did not think I needed an air purifier until I bought this Levoit smart purifier at my kid's request. My allergies have been better and my breathing has been more clear than ever before, and this Levoit model is the only change I've made. This Prime Day deal matches the all-time low price I've seen on this purifier that can even answer to Alexa, if your house is Amazon smart.

Logitech Logitech C920x: was $69.99 now $49.62 at Amazon I won't say I'm the best looking editor at TechRadar, but I do have the best-looking webcam thanks to this Logitech C920x. While most of my colleagues are bending over cheap laptop webcams, my view looks HD crisp and clear and I always sound perfect. This is the lowest price ever on this venerable model, and newer models are also on sale, though I still think my webcam looks better than the latest laptop cameras.

iHealth iHealth Track: was $49.98 now $27.99 at Amazon I don't have high blood pressure, but during a physical checkup my readings were a bit high, so my doctor asked me to monitor my BP for a few weeks. I bought this simple cuff from iHealth and it does all of the monitoring for me. I just use the cuff once a day and it records my blood pressure reading in the app. Then I show my doctor that I'm doing great! This Prime Day deal matches the lowest price ever on this simple monitor, making it a cheap way to keep track of your health before any problems arise.

Sodastream Sodastream Terra: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon I love Spindrift and other commercial seltzers, but those get very expensive if you drink them with wild abandon, as I do. Instead, I got a Sodastream Terra, a cordless model that can charge a bottle of water full of CO2 in a few quick pumps. I got an extra bottle and more gas to keep around, and there are deals on the starter kit as well as the bundles that drop the price to the lowest I've ever seen for this dead-simple soda maker. You can even find real soda flavors on the Sodastream web site.

Amazon Prime Day deals in the US on summer gear Phil owns

Speedo Speedo Vanquisher 2.0: was $29.50 now $18.99 at Amazon To get in shape for lifeguard certification, I had to start swimming again, and a good pair of goggles makes all the difference when you are swimming for thousands of meters. These Speedo Vanquisher goggles are high-performance, so you can use them from a starting dive, and they are crystal clear for long swim workouts. There are tons of colors and styles available, and all of them are on sale but some might be sitting at the lowest price ever.

Oakley Oakley Holbrook: was $184 now $110 at Amazon When I'm not in the pool, I keep my eyes covered with a good pair of shade, usually either these Oakley Holbrooks or a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers. Oakley glasses are lightweight and comfortable, and the lenses are made from a crystal-clear, high-impact plastic for great protection, unlike my glass Ray-Bans. There are dozens of different frame and lens combos available, but this classic combo with the signature Oakley mirrored orange lenses are a knockout and right now you can get them close to the lowest price I've ever seen on these Oakley glasses.

Owala Owala Free Sip 32oz: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The Owala Free Sip bottle isn't just the most stylish steel insulated water bottle you'll find. It's also highly functional, with a split mouth that lets you chug from the opening or sip from a straw. I love the color combos, especially my boneyard colorway shown above, but all of the colors are on sale.

Yeti Yeti Rambler 30oz: was $40 now $28 at Amazon You can't beat a Yeti Rambler tumbler as a great travel mug. I've had mugs that stay hot longer, but the Yeti is the most durable and the easiest to clean of any travel mug I've owned, and that's worth more than a couple extra hours of hot. This is the lowest price I've ever seen on the bigger 30oz Yeti Rambler, depending on which color you choose, but Yeti has a great color selection and almost all of them are on sale for Prime Day. Look out for lid accessories to add a straw or a more secure hatch to keep your liquid in place.

Optimum Nutrition Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey: was $41.99 now $24.77 at Amazon When my doctor recommended I eat more protein, I went to the most swole friends I have and asked what protein powder they recommend. Every one pointed me to Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey powder. I like the double chocolate best, but all of the flavors give you a massive hit of protein in a shake. This is the best price I've seen in my years of using ON's protein powder, and I'll be stocking up for Prime Day.