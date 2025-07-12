If you're hunting for a new work or school laptop, I just found what may be one of the best deals to come out of Amazon Prime Day - and it's not even on Amazon.

The Dell 14 Plus, currently $849.99 (was $1249.99) at Dell, is packed with impressive battery life, powerful everyday performance, and a sharp 2.5K display. You can also find it on sale in a slightly different configuration over at Dell UK for £949 (was £1,299).

That's a seriously impressive discount on what we already consider the best Dell laptop based on value for money. It's the perfect choice for back-to-school, so be sure to get it before Prime Day ends and the deal disappears!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Dell 14 Plus

Save $400 Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at Dell This is one of the best laptops you can get for work or school at under $1,000. It delivers more performance than you might expect, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 32GB of RAM, and this configuration comes with a 1TB SSD to boot. Paired with a 2.5K display and 1080p webcam, that's a ton of value at its current asking price.

Save £350 Dell 14 Plus: was £1,299 now £949 at Dell Technologies UK This is easily one of the best laptop deals to come out of Prime Day 2025. This Dell 14 Plus configuration features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. If you're in need of a new laptop for school, work, or everyday browsing, you shouldn't pass this deal up.

I was pretty shocked to see this price on the 14 Plus when I was scrolling through Dell deals for Prime Day. You're getting a ton of value here based on the specs alone, but when you throw in the discount Dell is offering, it's practically a fire sale.

As I mentioned earlier, the Dell 14 Plus lands comfortably as our value pick for the best Dell laptops you can buy, and looking into John Loeffler's 4.5-star review of the 14 Plus, it's easy to see why.

Not only does this laptop come equipped with an Intel Lunar Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, but it also has a range of quality-of-life features that catapult it to the top of the rankings when it comes to value for money. Namely, a 13-hour battery life, a thin and light form factor for easy portability, and a sleek design that doesn't scream "cheap" despite its affordable price.

So, if you need a new laptop that gets the job done and looks good doing it, without breaking the bank, here's your chance.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.

Save $400 Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.

