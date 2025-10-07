Nexcess is fully absorbed into Liquid Web

One of the best web hosting providers Nexcess has been fully absorbed into Liquid Web just one and a half years after it was purchased by the web hosting brand.

In February 2024 Nexcess was purchased by Liquid Web and has been a subsidiary brand providing managed hosting for WordPress under Liquid Web for just over one and a half years. Before that, it was an independent hosting company for 20 years and was home to big names like Magento.

Originally, the merger was due to complete by the end of Q2 2024 but Nexcess continued to exist for some time at its own site where customers could log on as usual. Now, when customers go to nexcess.com they are redirected to Liquid Web's website.

To log in to Nexcess services existing customers will need to visit https://my.nexcess.net/ where they can access their hosting as usual.

Liquid Web takes on managed web hosting

For new customers, managed hosting solutions are just the same, only purchased at Liquid Web instead and have the same expert level of features, security, and value for money.

A spokesperson from Liquid Web said, " Liquid Web now delivers more value under one brand by offering Nexcess Managed WooCommerce, WordPress, and Magento solutions."

Liquid Web has undergone an extensive rebranding over the last 12 months reflecting a commitment to professional web hosting services that range from VPS servers with GPUs for AI workloads, a range of management levels, and managed WordPress solutions on shared servers.

