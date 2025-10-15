Bluehost’s servers outperform several premium WordPress hosting competitors

The company claims latency drops by 120 milliseconds across key regions

Google’s ranking signals reward websites that load faster and respond instantly

Bluehost has introduced a new global data center expansion aimed at reducing latency and improving site performance.

The company claims this move will help businesses achieve better rankings on Google.

Known for its long-standing presence in the web hosting industry, Bluehost says the initiative targets entrepreneurs and SMBs seeking faster and more reliable online platforms.

Expanding infrastructure for global reach

The expansion includes seven major locations across Europe, Asia, and South America, including Frankfurt, Mumbai, São Paulo, Paris, Sydney, London, and Madrid.

According to Bluehost, this infrastructure update brings servers physically closer to users, improving load times and reliability.

Such improvements could benefit small business web hosting by reducing delays during browsing or checkout.

The company claims its new infrastructure can reduce latency by up to 120 milliseconds and deliver page load speeds two to three times faster than the industry average.

Benchmark tests cited by Bluehost reportedly show its WordPress-hosted pages loading up to 3.8 times faster than those hosted by some premium competitors in regions such as Europe and Asia.

Bluehost emphasizes that website speed plays a measurable role in user engagement and conversion.

It references the study Milliseconds Make Millions by Deloitte and Google, which found that a 0.1-second improvement in speed could lead to higher conversion rates and lower bounce rates.

The company connects this with Google’s recommendation that pages load within 2.5 seconds for main content and 200 milliseconds for user interactions.

However, while performance may contribute to higher rankings, Google’s algorithms weigh many other factors such as content quality, accessibility, and mobile responsiveness.

Faster hosting can reduce abandonment rates, but it does not guarantee visibility or ranking improvements.

Bluehost’s new hosting architecture reportedly includes region-specific replication and localized failover to maintain 99.99 percent uptime and disaster recovery capabilities.

It describes the platform as “enterprise-grade” but accessible to smaller brands that lack the resources of large corporations.

Despite these claims, the competitive web hosting market already offers similar low-latency solutions and free web hosting for startups with limited budgets.

Bluehost’s offer may appeal to businesses that need small business web hosting with global reach, but its real-world advantages will depend on consistent delivery of the promised speed and reliability.

“Our data center expansion reflects our belief that world-class web and commerce experiences should be fast, reliable, secure, and accessible to everyone. We've built an enterprise-grade digital foundation that's accessible to SMBs,” said Sachin Puri, CEO at Bluehost Group.

