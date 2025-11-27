Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 27 (game #900).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #901) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEST

STRING

JUST

INTONATION

STRESS

FAIR

FRET

BEAT

RHYTHM

TAKE

RIGHT

PEG

PROPER

PICKUP

LOUDNESS

WORST

NYT Connections today (game #901) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Appropriate

Appropriate GREEN: Winning words

Winning words BLUE: Elements of a stringed instrument

Elements of a stringed instrument PURPLE: Linguistic sounds

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #901) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FITTING

GREEN: ACHIEVE VICTORY OVER

BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELECTRIC GUITAR

PURPLE: PHONETIC ELEMENTS OF SPEECH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #901) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #901, are…

YELLOW: FITTING FAIR, JUST, PROPER, RIGHT

FAIR, JUST, PROPER, RIGHT GREEN: ACHIEVE VICTORY OVER BEAT, BEST, TAKE, WORST

BEAT, BEST, TAKE, WORST BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELECTRIC GUITAR FRET, PEG, PICKUP, STRING

FRET, PEG, PICKUP, STRING PURPLE: PHONETIC ELEMENTS OF SPEECH INTONATION, LOUDNESS, RHYTHM, STRESS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

After getting PARTS OF AN ELECTRIC GUITAR, I incorrectly thought that there was another musical group that had something to do with drumming – adding BEAT to INTONATION, LOUDNESS, RHYTHM.

That guess was wrong, but after getting a lucky “one way” from my second guess I swapped BEAT for STRESS. I was uncertain what the connection was until they revealed themselves, but still pleased to have got the purple group so early regardless of how scrappy a win it was.

With just eight tiles left I saw FITTING. The word WORST prevented me from seeing ACHIEVE VICTORY OVER, as I’m sure it did many.

