Hostinger’s AI visibility leaves AWS trailing with less than half

Wix captures small businesses by keeping website creation incredibly simple

AI search rankings are becoming the new measure of relevance

The growing reliance on AI-driven search has begun to reshape how users discover web hosting services and website-building platforms, new research has claimed.

The latest Similarweb data found, Hostinger leads the field in AI search visibility, recording more than 1.6 million interactions, surpassing much larger competitors, including AWS and GoDaddy.

This performance places Hostinger not only ahead of traditional giants but also above other prominent digital service providers such as Namecheap and DigitalOcean.

AI-Driven Momentum for Hostinger

The numbers show that Hostinger’s profile is rising rapidly, with its visibility nearly tripling that of AWS, which recorded under 500,000 interactions.

Such dominance underscores the role of AI tools in shaping consumer awareness.

This trend suggests that Hostinger’s brand is becoming closely linked with AI website builders and related services, an area where search interest continues to grow rapidly.

Although traffic figures do not directly confirm higher sign-ups or revenue, they clearly show that the company has secured broad mindshare in an increasingly competitive sector.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Trends data also reflects a consistent pattern. Wix, GoDaddy, and Hostinger regularly occupy the top three positions, while Squarespace and Ionos alternate between fourth and fifth place.

When attention shifts from hosting visibility to site creation, Wix emerges as the strongest performer.

The company secured more than 450,000 interactions, a figure that outpaced rivals Weebly and Squarespace.

This demonstrates Wix remains recognized for its intuitive website builders, many of which are integrated with design automation and user-friendly deployment features.

Wix’s advantage lies in attracting individuals and small businesses who prioritize simplicity over technical depth.

Its platform offers a balance of drag-and-drop tools, automated design systems, and e-commerce features that allow non-technical users to build functional, professional websites without relying on coding expertise.

Meanwhile, competitors such as Squarespace and Weebly are holding steady but do not match Wix’s scale of interaction.

Squarespace, for example, generated under 82,000 interactions, almost one-fifth of Wix’s reach, illustrating the gap between leaders and secondary players in this segment.

The data reveals that AI search is a critical measure of digital relevance.

Hostinger’s rise in hosting and Wix’s dominance in builders suggest that market leaders are now defined not only by infrastructure or user base but also by how often they appear in AI-driven discovery tools.

Still, the question remains whether higher AI visibility leads to lasting customer relationships.