You can now get your website AI ready with just one click - thanks to Hostinger

Hostinger launched Web2Agent to make websites compatible with AI agents

The tool enables structured, machine-readable content without altering site design

Web2Agent is free, optional, and respects privacy standards like robots.txt and llms.txt

Hostinger, one of the best website builder platforms, is preparing for a world in which the internet is primarily designed for AI agents. To that end, it just introduced a new tool called Web2Agent that aims to make getting your website AI-ready as easy as clicking a button.

For those unfamiliar with the term, an AI agent is software that can perceive its environment, make decisions, and take actions to achieve specific goals. Think - virtual assistants, recommendation engines, or autonomous robots.

Hostinger, also well-known as one of the best web hosting platforms, has recognized a future where websites are viewed more by AI agents, gathering information for humans, than by humans themselves. Therefore, websites need to adapt, making it easier for these AI agents to collect and understand the information they need.

“Your next visitor might not be human - it could be an AI agent. These agents don’t care about design or layout. They need structured, machine-readable data they can navigate, understand, and act on. If your site can’t provide that, you’ll be left behind,” as Tomas Rasymas, Head of AI at Hostinger, explained.

Introducing Web2Agent

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Hostinger wants to help facilitate that change through a service called Web2Agent, described as a “one-click service that makes our client websites AI-ready”. The tool makes websites fully AI-compatible agents that can be discovered, understood, and accessed by AI tools. Any updates to the website, such as new articles or structural changes, are automatically tracked and synchronized, and since everything is happening in the background, the design remains untouched.

Web2Agent is also said to keep privacy in mind, respecting industry standards such as robots.txt and llms.txt, keeping website owners in full control. Participation is apparently entirely optional, and the tool can be turned off at any time with no impact on the site’s visible content.

The tool is free for Hostinger clients using WordPress and the Hostinger Website Builder.

WordPress users can opt in, by navigating to their WP Admin panel and visiting Hostinger - Tools. There, they should locate the LLM Optimization section and enable the Web2Agent feature. Website builder users can opt in by going to edit their site, selecting 'More' from the side panel, selecting 'General Settings', and finally turning on Web2Agent.

Hostinger Website Builder users can turn on Web2Agent in their general settings. (Image credit: Hostinger)

Owain Williams Editor - Website Builders Owain is the Website Builder Editor at TechRadar. He has over 7 years of experience in testing, using, and reviewing the best website builders on the market. During his time at TechRadar, Owain had live blogged and spoken at several industry leading events, as well as interviewing key executives from the top website builders, including Wix, Squarespace, Hostinger, and Webflow.

Although AI agents are unlikely to be the primary source of traffic to your website right now, there is a clear trend that shows this may well be more common in the years to come.



According to Hostinger, in August of this year Chatgpt.com drew 5.8 billion visits, Google's AI Overviews now reach 1.5 billion monthly users, and the largest AI bots are crawling 85% of websites every day.

These AI tools are already impacting how many people visit your site, with some studies suggesting that clickthrough rates can drop by up to 50% when AI answers appear on the page.

But websites are far from obsolete. People still need the information your website holds, they are just starting to access it in a different way.

This new tool from Hostinger makes it easy for website owners to make their sites AI-friendly. Of course, using Web2Agent doesn't guarantee that your content will appear in AI results - but it is likely to increase its chances - and, personally, I cannot think of a single downside to turning this feature on.

