Hostinger rolls out link-in-bio builder

Hostinger, one of the best website builder platforms, just announced a new feature aimed at simplifying online presence for creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.
The link-in-bio feature has been added to the Hostinger Website Builder and is designed for users who rely heavily on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, or X. It allows users to create sleek, mobile-friendly landing pages that consolidate all of their key links into a single, shareable URL.
The concept of a link-in-bio page isn’t new. Platforms like Linktree and Beacons have long offered similar functionality, but Hostinger’s feature is integrated directly into its existing website builder and the WordPress ecosystem. It is included in current customer plans, at a price that “makes sense”, as the platform puts it.
Hostinger claims that in just a few clicks, users can build personalized pages that showcase their content, products, contact forms, and more, while leaving their main site intact.
Upping the ante on link-in-bio sites
Hostinger also wanted to take the link-in-bio approach to the next level, and has designed its tool to be a mobile-first hub that can, when the time is right, turn into a full-blown website, easily.
For starters, users can showcase anything they want, from videos, offers, and more. They can sell merchandise, downloads, or products, without needing a full store, and can also collect emails, track clicks, and sales.
The tool allows users to list up to 600 products, accept more than 100 payment methods, and “keep more of what you earn with zero hidden transaction fees”.
To get started, users only need to select Link in bio website when creating a new site. From there, they can choose one of many pre-designed templates and publish with a custom domain. Finally, when they’re ready to expand, users can build a full website using the same platform.
