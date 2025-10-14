Someone tell Hostinger it's October - it just dropped its Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals in October? Are you ok Hostinger?
This Black Friday deal from Hostinger is so early, it feels like drinking eggnog on the 4th of July.
But hey, with a massive 80% off one of the best website builder platforms, I’m here for it.
Plus, for an extra early festive boost, you can use code TECHRADAR at checkout to save an additional 10% on top - making a total saving of 83% on the original price.
Grab up to 80% off website builder plans (plus an extra 10%)
Black Friday might be over a month away, but right now you can grab the Premium plan for $12.19/mo $2.49/mo (80% off) or the Business Website builder $13.99/mo $3.29/mo (76% off).
Plus, stack our code TECHRADAR on top at checkout for an extra 10% discount.
Why Hostinger website builder?
Sure, $2.49/mo is an amazing price, but is the Hostinger website builder actually any good?
Hostinger’s website builder may not be as well known as the likes of Wix, Squarespace, or Shopify, but it packs many of the same features and tools.
Pick Hostinger and you’ll get access to an advanced AI website builder, a drag-and-drop editor, a bunch of templates, mobile editing, ecommerce, and blogging features.
On the Business plan you’ll also get access to an AI-powered writer, image generator, SEO assistants, and heatmap tool.
Hostinger may offer a budget price tag, but the platform feels premium to use.
Note renewal costs
To get the best rate, you’ll need to opt for a 4-year plan. After this rate expires, you’ll see a significant jump in price:
Premium website builder plan = from $2.49/mo to $12.19/mo
Business website builder plan = from $3.29 to $13.99/mo
These plans still demonstrate great value for money, but the price hike can come as a shock if you don’t see it coming.
