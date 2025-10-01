Squarespace just dropped 60+ updates - here are the ones that matter
AI takes center stage in Squarespace’s latest feature drop
- Squarespace announces its annual Refresh update event
- There are over 60 new tools, features, and updates across the platform
- AI takes center stage with impressive new website design and management features
Squarespace has dropped its biggest update of the year, with a host of new tools and features for everyone from solopreneurs to website building professionals.
Unlike many of the other best website builder platforms, Squarespace tends to introduce a major new feature drop once a year, making my life exciting all at once.
In this year's Refresh event, I’ve counted a total of 63 new tools and features, including several essential improvements, features that bring Squarespace in line with leading competitors such as Wix, and some innovative new tools that set it apart from the crowd.
Here are the most exciting updates from the announcement:
Blueprint AI
Blueprint AI, Squarespace’s AI website builder, has received an impressive update that will make website building even easier.
In my opinion, the most exciting is the ability to build a site directly in ChatGPT. This could be good news for businesses that want to run multiple projects or systems through one central AI-powered interface.
If ChatGPT isn’t your thing, Blueprint AI’s own interface is also getting an upgrade. You will now be able to build a site through simple conversational flows. This is a welcome change to what felt like a slightly outdated interface that Blueprint has historically offered.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Oh, and you can now add AI generated images and video to your website designs.
New professional tools
Squarespace has doubled down on its commitment to website building professionals with a set of new, dedicated features. These include the ability to animate and transform blocks, create different layouts for mobile, and import external font styles.
Squarespace Circle members can also save and reuse section layouts across multiple projects, helping web creatives drastically speed up the design process.
Beacon AI
Squarespace describes Beacon AI as “your new business partner across the Squarespace platform”.
Think of it as a little helper you can ask to do website tasks for you.
Need product descriptions written? Beacon AI can do that. Want to generate a discount code? Ask Beacon AI. Building a FAQ page? Outsource it to your AI helper.
Where Blueprint AI deals with design, Beacon AI deals with everything else.
With AI-driven traffic becoming increasingly important to websites, Beacon AI can give you insights into how and where your site shows up, helping you boost visibility. It offers similar insights for search engines, scanning your page titles, descriptions, and alt text, allowing you to optimize them in one click.
Finally, Beacon AI can work behind the scenes to scan your site, helping catch issues before they impact visitors or your search engine rankings.
Other noteworthy updates
Squarespace has also updated its tools for selling services. You can now sell and promote retreats, group trips, and camps with improved product listings and built in forms, helping you gather crucial information quickly and easily.
There are more financial solutions available, too. US users will be able to access Squarespace Balance, an all-in-one financial account for same-day earnings, rewards, and business spending cards. US and UK users will also be able to access business growth funding through Squarespace Capital. The platform has also added new ways to get paid and manage your money.
Bio Sites users will be able to sell digital downloads and book 1:1 appointments directly via their mobile site.
More updates to marketing tools, domains, and donation features have all been made. You can find full details in Squarespace’s Refresh 2025 roundup.
You might also like
- Check out our full Squarespace review
- We've rounded up the best AI tools around today
- Take a look at our guide to the best small business website builders
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.