We love Squarespace website builder, which is why we're sharing an exclusive discount code for TechRadar readers- build your dream website today for less

We’ve considered Squarespace among the best website builders long before it became even better with AI-powered enhancements or advanced ecommerce solutions.

Everyone, from bloggers and writers to microbusinesses and SMBs, as well as large enterprises with revenues in the billions, can utilize the tool to build elegant, high-performing websites with ease.

If the icing on the cake is its affordability, then the cherry on the icing is a new deal, active at this very moment, offering 10% off any Squarespace subscription.

All you have to do is enter the code TECHRADAR10 during checkout, and you’ll get one of the best Squarespace coupons we’ve ever witnessed.

Why go for Squarespace?

We recommend Squarespace for a myriad of things, its biggest advantage being that it’s an all-arounder. Even without advanced coding knowledge, you’ll have everything you need to create a stunning website - from visually striking templates, to an amazing AI website builder, from advanced ecommerce features (payment gateway integrations, marketing tools, analytics), to stellar integrations with third-party services.

Initially, Squarespace was designed for bloggers and writers, but like any good product, it has evolved to serve practically any industry and any type of business.

It is also rather affordable, with its entry-level plan starting at $16/mo for an annual plan, and users get to benefit from a 14-day free trial.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with Squarespace to build out your website, and with the new discount code, it’s an opportunity you wouldn’t want to miss.