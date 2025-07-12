Amazon Prime Day 2025 may have officially ended at midnight yesterday, but not all of the deals turned back into pumpkins right away. As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered every single Amazon Prime Day, I've scoured Amazon today to see which of yesterday's best offers are still running – or only rose in price by a very small amount, making them still great deals today.



• Shop Amazon's remaining post-Prime Day sale



You can still get record-low prices on OLED TVs, Apple devices, smart home gadgets, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and more. You'll find products on sale that we've reviewed here at TechRadar, offering rare and impressive discounts.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular deals categories, followed by today's top tech deals that are still available. I've also highlighted my top 10 picks, including AirPods, Samsung's Frame TV, Sony headphones, a super-cheap MacBook, and some other small buys.



The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals still running - editor's picks

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $193 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are now down to a terrific price in Amazon's Prime Day sale – although they were a few dollars cheaper earlier this week. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 and even cheaper than the latest XM6, which are both only minor upgrades.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $747.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and believe it or not the 55-inch model just dropped 50$ cheaper than it was even on Prime Day – making this a new record-low price! The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings the iPad mini down to nearly its lowest-ever price – it's risen by $20 since Prime Day ended.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $158.99 at Amazon The feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 is on sale for its lowest price yet. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms, and Samsung Pay.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,146.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Prime Day, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $30

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $10.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, and while $10.99 is more than it was on Prime Day, it's still great value today. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $16.99 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

^ Back to top

Amazon Prime Day deals – TVs & streaming sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,146.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Prime Day, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,166.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon is currently offering the 48-inch model at its lowest price yet. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $747.99 – a new record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

TCL 65-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $547.99 at Amazon This deal nets you a 65-inch, mini-LED display for under $550. It delivers vibrant colors and strong contrast, has an easy-to-use UI and has a stack of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support - an excellent list at this price range and size.

Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,199.99 now $997.99 at Amazon What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.

TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $599.99 now $447.99 at Amazon A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is unparalleled value, delivering great picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features and an easy to navigate smart TV platform. TVs like this at this price are what Prime Day is all about.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $149.99 - $20 more than on Prime Day, but still very low. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

^ Back to top

Amazon Prime Day deals – Apple

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings the iPad mini down to a very tempting price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,232 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Laptops