Music-loving friends, time is of the essence: Amazon Prime Day is still here – but it'll be gone like Cindy's carriage by midnight. So what's still glittery-good and on sale in the world of headphones? This little lot!

Of course, if you're on the market for items not strictly headphone- or audio related (that's OK, your last-day-of Prime-Day priorities are still important to me) our Amazon Prime Day live hub is the place to go. For everyone else… start scrollin'!

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the US

Save $100 Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon I have these very headphones and I love them: they sound absolutely spectacular whether you're listening to Apple Music or enjoying Spatial Audio in TV shows or movies. Discounts on AirPods Max are extremely rare, and good discounts are rarer still: at $100 off the usual selling price this is a very good deal.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are capable of dynamic Dolby Atmos head-tracked spatial sound over Bluetooth or from a Sonos soundbar, and have high-end active noise cancellation and a comfortable, slimline design. There's also hi-res connectivity for music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them, $15 cheaper than the previous best, and makes they seriously good value.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199 at Amazon Bose's late 2023-issue QuietComfort Headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation in conjunction with very good sound quality. There’s an adjustable EQ to get things just how you want them, the option of wired listening plus Bose's formidable ANC listening modes, depending on how much ambient sound you might want to hear. The cans are incredibly comfortable, and the 24-hour battery life isn't bad. Our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review is the place to go if you're on the fence, but this deal equals their lowest ever 45%-off price and for Bose's class-leading ANC, it's as cheap as you'll get.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash.

Earfun Wave Pro: was $79.99 now $55.98 at Amazon This 30%-off deal is the lowest price we've seen in the US to date on these excellent and highly-rated noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. As we said in our 4.5-star review of the Wave Pro, "It would be silly to ask for more from budget wireless headphones" and with a January 2024 release date, they're also relative new kids on the block. Oh, and their 80-hour battery means you're good for the long-haul. Our advice? This is one very good deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.95 at Amazon Yes, 51% off! These cans are designed with Apple users in mind and no mistake, but they also work surprisingly well with Android. There’s personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for iOS users, but also strong fully-adaptive ANC and transparency mode for all. Up to 40 hours of battery life is useful, with a 10-minute charge providing you with four hours of playback. This isn't the absolute cheapest deal we've seen (they dipped to $159.99 briefly, in November last year) but it's still a top saving given that MSRP – and how pricey Apple's only other cans (the AirPods Max) are…

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $75.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH720 are already a very affordable pair of headphones, but they're now down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.

Earfun Tune Pro : was $89.99 now $52.99 at Amazon Yes, the look here is decidedly retro Bose QC35 II, and personally, I'm a fan. Also a plus: the price – just look at that 41% discount on a set of over-ears that only arrived in May of this year! They're not our favorite set of cans in Earfun's arsenal (we found the ANC modes a little confusing and the sound a bit middling), but for battery life, they're exceptional at up to 120 hours with ANC off, or 80 hours with it on! A solid discount on a trusted name in Bluetooth audio technology.

Save 32% Marshall Major IV on-ear Bluetooth headphones: was $99.46 now $67.99 at Amazon With over 80 hours of wireless playback, wireless charging and fast charging too, these Marshall headphones are ideal for traveling as well as home listening. There are custom-tuned dynamic drivers inside for a typically bold Marshall sound, and in a nice touch there's an extra 3.5mm socket so you can share your music with a pal or partner.

Sennheiser HD 560S: was $274.95 now $166.95 at Amazon Our glowing Sennheiser HD 560S review is proof that these wired headphones are a stellar sonic proposition. For this money? They're a solid deal too. It's not the absolute cheapest we've ever seen, mind (they've gone as low as $132 in the past) but if it's wallet-friendly audiophile-grade wired sound you need, in a gloriously huge over-ear design, you just found it.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $39.95 now $27.95 at Amazon Amazon just dropped the best-selling JBL Tune 510BT headphones to $27.95. That's the lowest price we've seen this year by $2, and just $2.99 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday (last November). The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon With a $200 discount for Prime Day, the Dyson OnTrac headphones aren't just at the lowest price we've ever tracked, but they're a much better deal for what you're getting. The standout feature is a very comfortable design with plenty of padding, but the customizability, with swappable earcups and outer shells, really lets you tailor the experience. That's coupled with excellent sound and very good, but not great, noise cancellation. You can also expect about 55 hours of runtime, which is superb, and physical buttons on the earcups.

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace deliver supremely powerful, clear, cinematic sound over Bluetooth or connected to a Sonos Arc soundbar. Love movies? You won't find a better alternative if you're looking for that full home theater experience without waking the house. Also, this whopping 40% off discount sees them fall to £10 cheaper than we've seen to date, making it a grrrreat time to buy your next pair of cans!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £319.95 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Earfun Wave Pro: was £79.99 now £47.98 at Amazon This 40%-off deal – yes, really! – is the lowest price we've ever seen on these excellent and highly-rated noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. As we said in our 4.5-star review of the Wave Pro, "It would be silly to ask for more from budget wireless headphones" and with a January 2024 release date, they're also relative new kids on the block. Our advice? This is one exceptionally good deal – and we haven't even mentioned the 80-hour battery!

Earfun Tune Pro : was £79.99 now £45.59 at Amazon Yes, the look here is decidedly retro Bose QC35 II and personally, I'm a fan. Also a plus: the price – just look at that 43% discount on a set of over-ears that only arrived in May of this year! Why the heavy discount? Well, they're not our favourite set of cans in Earfun's arsenal (we found the ANC modes a little confusing and the sound a bit middling) but for battery life, they're exceptional at up to 120 hours with ANC off, or 80 hours with it on. A solid discount on a trusted name in Bluetooth audio technology –especially if you've got a long-haul flight coming up.

JBL Live 660 NC: was £69.95 now £50.99 at Amazon The cheapest offer we've seen to date for these July 2021-issue over-ears is £59.99, so at a whole £9 cheaper, this is a solid, lowest-seen price deal. OK so they're not the newest cans on the block, what of it? With JBL's admirable active noise-cancelling technology, up to 50 hours of battery life and lovely comfy ear pads, we're calling it a bargain.