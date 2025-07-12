We have leaked prices for the Pixel 10

They mostly match the Pixel 9 prices

These phones could appear in August

If Google sticks to its expected schedule then we could see the Pixel 10 phones make their debut sometime next month, and a new leak has provided some pointers on how these flagship handsets might be priced when they do appear.

According to well-known tipster Roland Quandt, the Pixel 10 will start at €899, the Pixel 10 Pro at €1,099, the Pixel 10 Pro XL at €1,299, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at €1,899, with larger capacities costing more in each case.

There's not much point giving you currency conversions for those figures, as they won't match the eventual prices, but the corresponding prices for last year's phones match up exactly – so it seems Google has managed to avoid any price hikes.

The only caveat is with the Pixel 10 Pro XL: the €1,299 leak is for 256GB of storage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL originally cost €1,199 for 128GB of storage, €1,299 for 256GB, €1,429 for 512GB, and €1,689 for 1TB, so the 128GB option may be dropped this time around.

The price is right?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

If Google does stick to last year's prices, that would be $799 / £799 / AU$1,349 for the Google Pixel 9, $999 / £999 / AU $1,699 for the Pixel 9 Pro, $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849 for the Pixel Pro XL, and $1,799 / £1,799 / AU $2,699 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Of course, international tariffs, taxes, and exchange rates may apply, as always. We may see some variation from country to country, but based on these leaked prices in euros, Google is aiming to hit the same price points as last year.

Considering these Pixel 10 phones could be launching next month, we haven't seen too many rumors and leaks about what to expect. Performance upgrades are certain, though they may not be huge ones.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've also seen some information about colors and storage options – and that leak does mention a 128GB version of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, by the way – as well as hints that camera upgrades could be in the offing too.