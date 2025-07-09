Google Pixel 9 Pro:

was $999

now $749 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year in 2024 because of its reliability: this is a phone that does everything you need a smartphone to do, and does it very well. As well as the Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a fantastic camera system with a 50MP main camera and 3x telephoto zoom lens. This deal brings the price of this powerful phone below the list price of the normal Pixel 9, meaning it's not one to be missed.