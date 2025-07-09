Take your pick – every single Google Pixel 9 phone is on sale this Prime Day (yes, really!)
Snag a mega deal on a mega Pixel
Deals on current-gen flagship phones don't come around too often, and it’s even rarer to see an entire flagship series get discounted at the same time – but thanks to four great Prime Day deals, the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9a are all on sale.
See all of today's best Amazon deals
The Google Pixel 9 series comprises the base-model Google Pixel 9, the more powerful Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the cheaper Google Pixel 9a. If you're a Pixel fan, or just in the market for one of the best Android phones, then there could be something for you in these outstanding Amazon Prime Day deals.
Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel 9 deals in the US
As well as sporting a sleek, fashionable design and arguably nicer color options than its Pro siblings, the Pixel 9 is our pick for the best Android phone for everybody thanks to its capable performance and reliability. Its Tensor G4 chipset is powerful enough for everything you do every day, and 12GB of RAM provides plenty of headroom for AI and multitasking. This deal cuts $250 from the list price, bringing the Pixel 9 closer in price to mid-range handsets than the flagships with which it competes.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year in 2024 because of its reliability: this is a phone that does everything you need a smartphone to do, and does it very well. As well as the Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a fantastic camera system with a 50MP main camera and 3x telephoto zoom lens. This deal brings the price of this powerful phone below the list price of the normal Pixel 9, meaning it's not one to be missed.
Here's a really fabulous deal: the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently $350 off, matching the list price of the Google Pixel 9 and the sale price of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. If you were already eyeing the Google Pixel 9 before Prime Day, I'd recommend picking this phone up instead - improvements include a beautiful 6.8-inch display, triple camera system with 3x telephoto, and huge 5,060mAh battery.
Though this $75 discount on the Google Pixel 9a might seem less impressive than the $200-$300 savings on the other models in the series, it's still a great deal. The Google Pixel 9a excels when it comes to value for money, even at list price, and this discount makes it even friendlier on the wallet. This mid-ranger gets the same Google Tensor G4 chipset as its big siblings, making it a great gateway into Gemini and the Android ecosystem.
