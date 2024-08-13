The best Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder deals
Don't pay full price for these stunning new Google flagships
It's that time of the year again, folks, when we welcome a new generation of Pixel devices. Preorders for the brand new Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are now officially open and we've got all the best deals for early adopters rounded up on this page.
Prices for the latest range of Pixel phones start at $799 / £799 for the standard device, $999 / £999 for the Pixel 9 Pro, and $1,099 / £1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There's also a flashy new flagship Pixel Fold 9 Pro, which we're covering on its own page here.
Collectively, the Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest leaps we've seen from the brand's flagships in recent years. Alongside a newly refreshed design and Google Tensor G4 chipset, improvements to the battery, camera, and display mean there are a wide range of upgrades on offer. Uniquely for this generation, Google has also split out the Pro range into a larger XL size (same as the old Pro) and a smaller palm-friendly standard Pro (same size as the Pixel 9).
You can find more details on this new range of Google flagships below today's best Google Pixel 9 deals. We've also just posted our hands-on Google Pixel 9 review, Google Pixel 9 Pro review, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review pages if you want an in-depth look.
Disclaimer
We're currently updating this page with the best Pixel 9 deals as they go live! Stay tuned!
Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals in the US
- Google: up to $200 store credit, plus up to $800 off with trade
- AT&T (Pixel 9): $10.99/month, no trade-in required + storage upgrade
- AT&T (Pro): free with eligible trade-in, free storage upgrade
- AT&T (Pro XL): free with eligible trade-in, free storage upgrade
- Verizon: save up to $800 with a trade-in
- More coming soon!
Google Pixel 9 series: $620 off with a new line, or up to $800 off with a trade-in at Verizon
Verizon's opening Google Pixel 9 preorder deals offer a nice flexible array of options. Firstly, you can simply pick up either of these devices alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan to get a straight-up discount of $620 across a three-year plan. If you're ineligible for that, you can instead trade in a device to get a discount of up to $800 - a deal that also applies to the slightly less expensive Unlimited Plus plan. In addition to these savings, you'll also get a free storage upgrade and the option to bundle in a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet worth $550 - although note that an accessory cellular line is required and paid separately.
See this same deal on the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL
Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals in the UK
- Google: save up to £735 with trade-in, double storage and more freebies
- O2: £288 off plan and free storage upgrade
- Vodafone: £360 off plan and device, plus up to £420 off with a trade-in
- Three: up to £740 off with a trade-in
- More coming soon!
How much does the Pixel 9 range cost?
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|US price
|UK price
|Google Pixel 9
|from $799
|from £799
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|from $999
|from £999
|Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|from $1,099
|from £1,099
What's new with the Google Pixel 9?
- New XL-sized Pro model
- Tensor G4 chipset
- Refreshed design
- Display, camera, and battery improvements
The Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest upgrades we've seen in recent years from the brand. Not only have all devices received a major design refresh and new chipset but there are also a few more models in the lineup.
New for this year are 'XL' and Fold Pro models, which replace the old Pixel 8 Pro as the most premium device in the range. The Fold, as you'd imagine, is a brand new foldable design, whereas the XL is a more like-for-like replacement of the Pixel 8 Pro with a larger display versus the standard model. The latest Pixel 9 Pro is essentially the same form factor as the standard Pixel 9 but carries all the features exclusive to the Pro line.
Alongside the new Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro models have an upgraded 16GB of RAM, a new 42MP front camera, and improved video features (super zoom and 8K). These improvements are available in both the 6.8-inch Pro XL and 6.3-inch Pro models so can you choose between a decently-sized phone and something a little more pocket-friendly.
The standard Google Pixel 9 comes in at 6.3 inches and includes the new Tensor G4 chipset, a new 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an upgraded display that's 35% brighter. It also features an improved battery that's bigger and supports faster charging. Overall, it's quite a significant upgrade - enough for the standard model to stand on its own as a serious flagship contender.
All Google Pixel 9 devices include a lengthy seven years of guaranteed updates as well as a focus on AI integration via Google's new Gemini assistant. Gemini can help you do everything from daily planning to translation with a new Pixel 9-exclusive feature called 'Pixel Screenshots' being a particular highlight.
|Google Pixel 9
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Dimensions:
|152.8 x 72 x 8.8mm
|152.8 x 72 x 8.8mm
|162.8 x 76.6 x 8.8mm
|Weight:
|198g
|199g
|221g
|Display:
|6.3-inch, 1080 x 2442, 60Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED, up to 2,700 nits
|6.3-inch, 1280 x 2856, 1Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED, up to 3,000 nits
|6.8-inch, 1344 x 2992, 1Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED, up to 3,000 nits
|Chipset:
|Google Tensor G4
|Google Tensor G4
|Google Tensor G4
|RAM:
|12GB (LPDDR5X)
|16GB (LPDDR5X)
|16GB (LPDDR5X)
|Storage:
|128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 3.1)
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 3.1)
|Rear cameras:
|50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide
|50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 5x telephoto zoom
|50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 5x telephoto zoom
|Front camera:
|10.5MP
|42MP
|42MP
|Battery:
|4,700mAh
|4,700mAh
|5,060mAh
|Charging:
|45W wired, 18W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi)
|45W wired, 23W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi)
|45W wired, 23W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi)
|Colors:
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.