The best Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder deals

It's that time of the year again, folks, when we welcome a new generation of Pixel devices. Preorders for the brand new Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are now officially open and we've got all the best deals for early adopters rounded up on this page.

Prices for the latest range of Pixel phones start at $799 / £799 for the standard device, $999 / £999 for the Pixel 9 Pro, and $1,099 / £1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There's also a flashy new flagship Pixel Fold 9 Pro, which we're covering on its own page here.

Collectively, the Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest leaps we've seen from the brand's flagships in recent years. Alongside a newly refreshed design and Google Tensor G4 chipset, improvements to the battery, camera, and display mean there are a wide range of upgrades on offer. Uniquely for this generation, Google has also split out the Pro range into a larger XL size (same as the old Pro) and a smaller palm-friendly standard Pro (same size as the Pixel 9).

You can find more details on this new range of Google flagships below today's best Google Pixel 9 deals. We've also just posted our hands-on Google Pixel 9 review, Google Pixel 9 Pro review, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review pages if you want an in-depth look.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals in the US

Google Pixel 9 series: $620 off with a new line, or up to $800 off with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 9 preorder deals offer a nice flexible array of options. Firstly, you can simply pick up either of these devices alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan to get a straight-up discount of $620 across a three-year plan. If you're ineligible for that, you can instead trade in a device to get a discount of up to $800 - a deal that also applies to the slightly less expensive Unlimited Plus plan. In addition to these savings, you'll also get a free storage upgrade and the option to bundle in a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet worth $550 - although note that an accessory cellular line is required and paid separately. See this same deal on the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals in the UK

How much does the Pixel 9 range cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 US price UK price Google Pixel 9 from $799 from £799 Google Pixel 9 Pro from $999 from £999 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from $1,099 from £1,099

What's new with the Google Pixel 9?

(Image credit: Google)

New XL-sized Pro model

Tensor G4 chipset

Refreshed design

Display, camera, and battery improvements

The Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest upgrades we've seen in recent years from the brand. Not only have all devices received a major design refresh and new chipset but there are also a few more models in the lineup.

New for this year are 'XL' and Fold Pro models, which replace the old Pixel 8 Pro as the most premium device in the range. The Fold, as you'd imagine, is a brand new foldable design, whereas the XL is a more like-for-like replacement of the Pixel 8 Pro with a larger display versus the standard model. The latest Pixel 9 Pro is essentially the same form factor as the standard Pixel 9 but carries all the features exclusive to the Pro line.

Alongside the new Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro models have an upgraded 16GB of RAM, a new 42MP front camera, and improved video features (super zoom and 8K). These improvements are available in both the 6.8-inch Pro XL and 6.3-inch Pro models so can you choose between a decently-sized phone and something a little more pocket-friendly.

The standard Google Pixel 9 comes in at 6.3 inches and includes the new Tensor G4 chipset, a new 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an upgraded display that's 35% brighter. It also features an improved battery that's bigger and supports faster charging. Overall, it's quite a significant upgrade - enough for the standard model to stand on its own as a serious flagship contender.

All Google Pixel 9 devices include a lengthy seven years of guaranteed updates as well as a focus on AI integration via Google's new Gemini assistant. Gemini can help you do everything from daily planning to translation with a new Pixel 9-exclusive feature called 'Pixel Screenshots' being a particular highlight.