The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals – where to buy the new foldable

The all-new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was announced at the recent Made By Google event and if you've got your eye on the new foldable then we've gathered all the best preorder deals right here.

After a very early hands-on for our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we came away impressed by the excellent redesign, powerful chipset, category-leading display size, and its remarkably thin and light frame. The camera array is a bit of an eye-sore and the hit to battery life to achieve that slight form factor stings a little, but this is a big step up for foldables that our tester thinks could claim a spot on our best foldables list.

There's no denying, though, that it comes at a significant cost, with starting prices for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at $1,799 / £1,749 / AU$2,699. However, with the help of a discount, freebie or trade-in rebate with these Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals, we'll help you get the most for your money.

Interested in the other phones announced at the event? We've also gathered up all the best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals if you want the standard, Pro or Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - US preorders

Google Store: get up to $760 off with trade-in and $350 store credit

The Google Store leads the way with its debut deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. There's a massive trade-in rebate of up to $760 when you hand over your existing device, plus the manufacturer has also thrown in a year of Gemini Advanced next-gen AI for free and a $350 gift card to spend at the store. With that, you could pick up the new Google Pixel Watch 3 for free, some new Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro or any other accessories for your new device.

Best Buy: save up to $760 with trade-in, plus get a free $350 gift card

You can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for as low as $1,039 if you have an eligible device to trade in at Best Buy. The retailer will also throw in a free $350 gift card to use across the store. You can put it towards the new Pixel Watch 3 if you want, or spend it on any of the vast tech offers available at Best Buy.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - UK preorders

Google Store: save up to £735 with trade-in, double storage and more freebies

One of the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals in the UK is over at the official Google Store. A total of £XXX savings are available on the latest device through a combination of a trade-in discount, extra promotional savings, a free double storage upgrade and other freebies. You can also get £150 off the Google Pixel Watch 3 if you want to bundle the new smartwatch with the foldable.

Vodafone: from £30.50 per month, save up to £780 with trade-in

Vodafone's launch offer for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold includes up to £780 in total savings when you combine the trade-in rebate, £250 bonus trade-in top-up, and discount on a monthly plan. Prices for calls, texts and data plans start at £30.50 per month (as well as a £50 upfront cost), and last for up to 36 months. You also get double storage if you buy before September 13, which is another saving of up to £324.

EE: save up to £1,320 and get double storage for free

Popular mobile network EE has added its array of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals to its site, which includes a trade-in discount of up to £1,320 and a free upgrade to 512GB of storage. Contract prices vary depending on how much you choose to pay upfront and how much data you want but start from £65 per month for 24 or 36 months.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - AU preorders