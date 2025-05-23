With just a few days until Memorial Day, we’re well into Memorial Day sales – and that includes serious savings on some of the best smartphones. As a particularly high-end example, you can now get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 (was $1,799) at Amazon.

Admittedly, that's still a pretty high price tag, but when you consider just how much the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers this discount only gets more appealing. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes the Google Tensor G4 chip and overall design language of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and reworks it all into a book-style foldable, with an 8-inch folding display and 6.3-inch cover display and increased 16GB of RAM.

The phone also sports a respectable triple camera system, with a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. Two identical 10MP selfie cameras keep your self-portraits looking sharp whether you have the phone folded or closed.

What's more, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is due to get a further six years of software updates and runs Pixel Launcher, a light Android wrapper that gives users priority access to new and beta versions of Android. Personally, I think the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is too often overlooked compared to other folding phones, so I'm glad to see Amazon shining a light on it.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is currently $300 off at Amazon, and while this premium handset is still far from cheap, I'm confident that the value for money is there. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch inner display that ranks amongst the best on the market, a 6.3-inch cover screen, triple camera system with an impressive 5x optical zoom, and the Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM. It's a stylish powerhouse that would be a great buy for those after a new foldable.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we found the phone to be "the sum of great parts". It's a little light on unique experiences, but for Pixel diehards or those who just want a great Android phone and a great Android mini-tablet in their pocket at the same time, you can't go wrong. That's especially true with this $300 discount.

After all, there's a reason the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features on our list of the best folding phones. It's a bold and beautiful device that expands the potential of Google's mobile platform, and one I'd recommend to anyone looking for a new foldable.