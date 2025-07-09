This Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount is the best phone deal I've ever seen, and no, I'm not exaggerating – here's why
I’m creasing at how good this deal is
Every now and then, you find a smartphone deal that’s almost unbelievably good – and I’ve just found one that could well be the best I’ve ever seen. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage for as low as $1,138.99 (was $1,899.99) at Amazon, marking a huge (massive!) discount of $761.
To put that into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is typically the most expensive phone you can buy from western retailers – and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save close to the price of a typical flagship phone on this super-advanced foldable.
This Prime Day deal brings the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lower than we’ve ever seen before, though this does depend somewhat on which color you go for. The pink model achieves a record-low price of $1,138.99, while the navy color option will set you back very slightly more at $1,149.99. The silver model has seemingly sold out.
As we’ve been covering in our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just been announced, and it's got an almighty $1,999 starting price. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be discontinued soon as a result, meaning you might not get another chance to pick up last year's Z Fold flagship for such a low price.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
This is a strong contender for the best smartphone deal I've ever seen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is normally the most expensive phone on the market by starting price, so this Prime Day discount of $761 is all the more impactful. With a 7.6-inch folding display, 12GB of RAM, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy Fold 6 is ready for anything you can throw at it.
So, what makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so powerful, and deserving of a spot on our list of the best folding phones? To start with, let’s talk displays: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover display that unfolds to a 7.6-inch main display, offering users flexibility in how they create and consume their digital media.
Under the surface, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 chipset pairs with 12GB of RAM to give you plenty of headroom for productivity, gaming, AI, and multitasking, which impressed during testing for our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.
We’ve also recognised the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the folding phone with the best cameras, thanks to its great triple-camera system, composed of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.
For those who need more storage, you can grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage in the silver colorway for $1,499.88 (was $2,019.99), while the navy model will set you back $1,694.08. Definitely worth a look.
