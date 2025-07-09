Every now and then, you find a smartphone deal that’s almost unbelievably good – and I’ve just found one that could well be the best I’ve ever seen. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage for as low as $1,138.99 (was $1,899.99) at Amazon, marking a huge (massive!) discount of $761.

To put that into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is typically the most expensive phone you can buy from western retailers – and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save close to the price of a typical flagship phone on this super-advanced foldable.

This Prime Day deal brings the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lower than we’ve ever seen before, though this does depend somewhat on which color you go for. The pink model achieves a record-low price of $1,138.99, while the navy color option will set you back very slightly more at $1,149.99. The silver model has seemingly sold out.

As we’ve been covering in our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just been announced, and it's got an almighty $1,999 starting price. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be discontinued soon as a result, meaning you might not get another chance to pick up last year's Z Fold flagship for such a low price.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,138.99 at Amazon This is a strong contender for the best smartphone deal I've ever seen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is normally the most expensive phone on the market by starting price, so this Prime Day discount of $761 is all the more impactful. With a 7.6-inch folding display, 12GB of RAM, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy Fold 6 is ready for anything you can throw at it.

So, what makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so powerful, and deserving of a spot on our list of the best folding phones? To start with, let’s talk displays: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover display that unfolds to a 7.6-inch main display, offering users flexibility in how they create and consume their digital media.

Under the surface, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 chipset pairs with 12GB of RAM to give you plenty of headroom for productivity, gaming, AI, and multitasking, which impressed during testing for our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

We’ve also recognised the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the folding phone with the best cameras, thanks to its great triple-camera system, composed of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

For those who need more storage, you can grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage in the silver colorway for $1,499.88 (was $2,019.99), while the navy model will set you back $1,694.08. Definitely worth a look.

More Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $934.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and (in this configuration) 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with One UI 7, based on Android 15, and some of the best AI you'll find on a smartphone, plus its quad-camera system is renowned as one of the best around. $934.99 for the Titanium Gray model is an exceptional, record-setting price on one of the best phones money can buy, so we can't recommend this deal highly enough.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year in 2024 because of its reliability: this is a phone that does everything you need a smartphone to do, and does it very well. As well as the Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a fantastic camera system with a 50MP main camera and 3x telephoto zoom lens. This deal brings the price of this powerful phone below the list price of the normal Pixel 9, meaning it's not one to be missed.